NIGHTFALL (Death mélodique mystique, Grèce) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album At Night We Prey paraitra le 5 mars via Season Of Mist. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. She Loved The Twilight
2. Killing Moon
3. Darkness Forever
4. Witches
5. Giants Of Anger
6. Temenos
7. Meteor Gods
8. Martyrs Of The Cult Of The Dead (Agita)
9. At Night We Prey
10. Wolves In Thy Head
ALTERED DEAD (Death Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne le titre "Prosodemic Realms" issu de son nouvel opus eturned to Life à venir le 25 janvier sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :
1. Mental Suicide
2. Returned to Life
3. Final Pathogen
4. Prosodemic Realms
5. Empostomb
6. Thrawing in Agony
7. Ensanguine Path
8. Rotting Outwards
9. ...Of the Oppressed
10. Into the Crypts of Rays [Celtic Frost cover]
