(Lien direct) NIGHTFALL (Death mélodique mystique, Grèce) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album At Night We Prey paraitra le 5 mars via Season Of Mist. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. She Loved The Twilight

2. Killing Moon

3. Darkness Forever

4. Witches

5. Giants Of Anger

6. Temenos

7. Meteor Gods

8. Martyrs Of The Cult Of The Dead (Agita)

9. At Night We Prey

10. Wolves In Thy Head



