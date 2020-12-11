chargement...

Les news du 11 Décembre 2020

News
Les news du 11 Décembre 2020 Nightfall - Moonspell - Duskwalker - Kaligula - Deathroll - Altered Dead - Bloodkill
»
(Lien direct)
NIGHTFALL (Death mélodique mystique, Grèce) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album At Night We Prey paraitra le 5 mars via Season Of Mist. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. She Loved The Twilight
2. Killing Moon
3. Darkness Forever
4. Witches
5. Giants Of Anger
6. Temenos
7. Meteor Gods
8. Martyrs Of The Cult Of The Dead (Agita)
9. At Night We Prey
10. Wolves In Thy Head

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MOONSPELL (Metal orchestral, Portugal) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Hermitage qui sortira le 26 février via Napalm Records. "Common Prayers" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DUSKWALKER (Thrash/Death, Canada) propose une vidéo pour le titre "The Crawling Tongue" figurant sur son premier longue-durée All They Know Is Fear sorti l'année dernière sur CDN Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
KALIGULA (Death Metal, Indonésie) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Retorika Elite" issu de son nouveau disque Doctrination of Atisamdha paru le 10 novembre dernier chez Brutal Mind. Tracklist :

1. Candala
2. Retorika Elite
3. Enigma Genocide
4. Idealis Para Pemangsa
5. Ati Samdha
6. Doktrin Disorientasi
7. Serdadu Apatis
8. Catastrophe
9. Warfare
10.Titik Nadir

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DEATHROLL (Thrash/Death avec notamment Kevin Talley à la batterie, USA) a publié une "playthrough video" à la guitare pour le morceau-titre de son premier EP Into The Vortex sorti récemment.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ALTERED DEAD (Death Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne le titre "Prosodemic Realms" issu de son nouvel opus eturned to Life à venir le 25 janvier sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :

1. Mental Suicide
2. Returned to Life
3. Final Pathogen
4. Prosodemic Realms
5. Empostomb
6. Thrawing in Agony
7. Ensanguine Path
8. Rotting Outwards
9. ...Of the Oppressed
10. Into the Crypts of Rays [Celtic Frost cover]

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BLOODKILL (Thrash/Heavy, Inde) sortira son nouvel album Throne of Control le 19 janvier.

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
11 Décembre 2020

