(Lien direct) HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY (Post-Black Metal, Autriche) a posté le morceau "And Oceans Between Us" tiré de son prochain disque Mӕre prévu le 29 janvier. Tracklist :



01. I, Pallbearer

02. Sing for the Damage We've Done

03. Us Against December Skies

04. I'm All About the Dusk

05. Three Empty Words

06. Once upon a Winter

07. And Oceans Between Us

08. Silver Needle // Golden Dawn

09. Time Is a Ghost

10. Song to Say Goodbye (Placebo cover)



