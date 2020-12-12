HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY (Post-Black Metal, Autriche) a posté le morceau "And Oceans Between Us" tiré de son prochain disque Mӕre prévu le 29 janvier. Tracklist :
01. I, Pallbearer
02. Sing for the Damage We've Done
03. Us Against December Skies
04. I'm All About the Dusk
05. Three Empty Words
06. Once upon a Winter
07. And Oceans Between Us
08. Silver Needle // Golden Dawn
09. Time Is a Ghost
10. Song to Say Goodbye (Placebo cover)
TRAGEDY IN HOPE (Symphonic Black Metal, Russie) sortira son nouveau disque Sleep Paralysis le 12 février en auto-production. Un extrait est disponible sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Lucid dream
2. The Celebration Of Despair And Woe
3. Fighting With The Rain
4. Winter Wedding Ceremony
5. The Mistress Of Dark Art
6. Nightmare Lullaby
7. Insomnious Autumnal Night
8. Sleep Paralysis
CHILDREN OF TECHNOLOGY (Speed/Thrash/Punk, Italie) offre son nouvel opus Written Destiny en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 18 décembre chez Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Soundtrack of No Future [4:52]
2. Creation Through Destruction [3:07]
3. Written Destiny [2:41]
4. The New Barbarians [5:39]
5. Desert City [4:12]
6. Warpainted Nightcreatures [3:08]
7. The Days of Future Past [4:46]
8. Wasteland Cratediggers [5:16]
SAXON (Heavy Metal, Angleterre) rendra hommage à ses influences sur une compilation intitulée Inspirations qui sortira le 19 mars 2021 via Silver Lining Music. Retrouvez-en un premier extrait avec "Paint in Black" des Rolling Stones. Tracklist :
1) Paint It Black (The Rolling Stones)
2) Immigrant Song (Led Zeppelin)
3) Paperback Writer (The Beatles)
4) Evil Woman (Black Sabbath)
5) Stone Free (Jimi Hendrix)
6) Bomber (Motörhead)
7) Speed King (Deep Purple)
8) The Rocker (Thin Lizzy)
9) Hold The Line (Toto)
10) Problem Child (AC/DC)
11) See My Friends (The Kinks)
