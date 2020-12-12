chargement...

Dark Tranquillity
 Dark Tranquillity - Atoma (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Dark Tranquillity
 Dark Tranquillity - Damage ... (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Les news du 11 Décembre 2020
 Les news du 11 Décembre 202... (N)
Par AigleNoir		   
Sölicitör
 Sölicitör - Spectral Devast... (C)
Par Drug-Sniffin...		   
AC/DC
 AC/DC - Power Up (C)
Par Holmy		   
Urfaust
 Urfaust - Teufelsgeist (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les sorties de 2020
 Les sorties de 2020 - Vos a... (S)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Les news du 10 Décembre 2020
 Les news du 10 Décembre 202... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Rites of Daath
 Rites of Daath - Doom Spiri... (C)
Par Anken		   
Clairvoyance
 Clairvoyance - Demo (Démo) (C)
Par Keyser		   
Odious Mortem
 Odious Mortem - Synesthesia (C)
Par Insania		   
Les news du 9 Décembre 2020
 Les news du 9 Décembre 2020... (N)
Par lkea		   
Sodom
 Sodom - Genesis XIX (C)
Par Astraldeath		   

Les news du 12 Décembre 2020

News
Les news du 12 Décembre 2020 Hellish - Harakiri for the Sky - Tragedy in Hope - Children of Technology - Saxon - Bhleg
»
(Lien direct)
HELLISH (Thrash Metal, Chili) s'est séparé de son chanteur/bassiste Necromancer et recherche donc un remplaçant.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY (Post-Black Metal, Autriche) a posté le morceau "And Oceans Between Us" tiré de son prochain disque Mӕre prévu le 29 janvier. Tracklist :

01. I, Pallbearer
02. Sing for the Damage We've Done
03. Us Against December Skies
04. I'm All About the Dusk
05. Three Empty Words
06. Once upon a Winter
07. And Oceans Between Us
08. Silver Needle // Golden Dawn
09. Time Is a Ghost
10. Song to Say Goodbye (Placebo cover)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TRAGEDY IN HOPE (Symphonic Black Metal, Russie) sortira son nouveau disque Sleep Paralysis le 12 février en auto-production. Un extrait est disponible sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Lucid dream
2. The Celebration Of Despair And Woe
3. Fighting With The Rain
4. Winter Wedding Ceremony
5. The Mistress Of Dark Art
6. Nightmare Lullaby
7. Insomnious Autumnal Night
8. Sleep Paralysis		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CHILDREN OF TECHNOLOGY (Speed/Thrash/Punk, Italie) offre son nouvel opus Written Destiny en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 18 décembre chez Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Soundtrack of No Future [4:52]
2. Creation Through Destruction [3:07]
3. Written Destiny [2:41]
4. The New Barbarians [5:39]
5. Desert City [4:12]
6. Warpainted Nightcreatures [3:08]
7. The Days of Future Past [4:46]
8. Wasteland Cratediggers [5:16]

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SAXON (Heavy Metal, Angleterre) rendra hommage à ses influences sur une compilation intitulée Inspirations qui sortira le 19 mars 2021 via Silver Lining Music. Retrouvez-en un premier extrait avec "Paint in Black" des Rolling Stones. Tracklist :

1) Paint It Black (The Rolling Stones)
2) Immigrant Song (Led Zeppelin)
3) Paperback Writer (The Beatles)
4) Evil Woman (Black Sabbath)
5) Stone Free (Jimi Hendrix)
6) Bomber (Motörhead)
7) Speed King (Deep Purple)
8) The Rocker (Thin Lizzy)
9) Hold The Line (Toto)
10) Problem Child (AC/DC)
11) See My Friends (The Kinks)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BHLEG (Black Metal, Suède) a dévoilé le titre "Vyss" extrait de son nouvel album Ödhin à venir le 15 janvier sur
Nordvis Produktion. Tracklist :

01. Vyss
02. Alyr III
03. Gyllene gal
04. Slukad sol
05. Ödet
06. Drömmen om vårdträdet

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
12 Décembre 2020

