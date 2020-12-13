Les news du 13 Décembre 2020
Les news du 13 Décembre 2020 Gengis Khan - Crystal Viper
|GENGIS KHAN (Heavy Metal, Italie) a signé sur Steel Shark Records pour la sortie de son nouvel album Colder than Heaven à paraître début 2021.
|Le nouvel album de CRYSTAL VIPER (Heavy Metal, Pologne) aura pour titre The Cult et sortira le 29 janvier sur Listenable Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le morceau titre :
01. Providence
02. The Cult
03. Whispers From Beyond
04. Down In The Crypt
05. Sleeping Giants
06. Forgotten Land
07. Asenath Waite
08. The Calling
09. Flaring Madness
10. Lost In The Dark
11. Welcome Home (King Diamond Cover) (CD, K7 Bonus Track)
11. Trial By Fire (Satan Cover) (LP Bonus Track)
