chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Pathogen
 Pathogen - Obscure Deathwor... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Cathedral
 Cathedral - Forest of Equil... (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Dark Tranquillity
 Dark Tranquillity - Atoma (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Dark Tranquillity
 Dark Tranquillity - Damage ... (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Les news du 11 Décembre 2020
 Les news du 11 Décembre 202... (N)
Par AigleNoir		   
Sölicitör
 Sölicitör - Spectral Devast... (C)
Par Drug-Sniffin...		   
AC/DC
 AC/DC - Power Up (C)
Par Holmy		   
Urfaust
 Urfaust - Teufelsgeist (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les sorties de 2020
 Les sorties de 2020 - Vos a... (S)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Les news du 10 Décembre 2020
 Les news du 10 Décembre 202... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Rites of Daath
 Rites of Daath - Doom Spiri... (C)
Par Anken		   
Clairvoyance
 Clairvoyance - Demo (Démo) (C)
Par Keyser		   
Odious Mortem
 Odious Mortem - Synesthesia (C)
Par Insania		   
Les news du 9 Décembre 2020
 Les news du 9 Décembre 2020... (N)
Par lkea		   

Les news du 13 Décembre 2020

News
Les news du 13 Décembre 2020 Gengis Khan - Crystal Viper
»
(Lien direct)
GENGIS KHAN (Heavy Metal, Italie) a signé sur Steel Shark Records pour la sortie de son nouvel album Colder than Heaven à paraître début 2021.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album de CRYSTAL VIPER (Heavy Metal, Pologne) aura pour titre The Cult et sortira le 29 janvier sur Listenable Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le morceau titre :

01. Providence
02. The Cult
03. Whispers From Beyond
04. Down In The Crypt
05. Sleeping Giants
06. Forgotten Land
07. Asenath Waite
08. The Calling
09. Flaring Madness
10. Lost In The Dark
11. Welcome Home (King Diamond Cover) (CD, K7 Bonus Track)
11. Trial By Fire (Satan Cover) (LP Bonus Track)

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
13 Décembre 2020

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Crystal Viper
 Crystal Viper
2003 - Pologne		   
Gengis Khan
 Gengis Khan
2012 - Italie		   
Cathedral
Soul Sacrifice (EP)
Lire la chronique
Pathogen
Obscure Deathworship
Lire la chronique
Infection pathogénique
Lire l'interview
Jupiterian
Protosapien
Lire la chronique
Darkness
Over And Out (EP)
Lire la chronique
Sölicitör
Spectral Devastation
Lire la chronique
Ende
Mörnöyr, bienvenue en terre...
Lire la chronique
Urfaust
Teufelsgeist
Lire la chronique
Rites of Daath
Doom Spirit Emanation
Lire la chronique
Clairvoyance
Demo (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Ovnev
Transpiration
Lire la chronique
They Leapt from Burning Windows
Demo 2020 (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Sadistic Drive
Anthropophagy
Lire la chronique
AC/DC
Power Up
Lire la chronique
Zombiefication
At The Caves Of Eternal
Lire la chronique
Odious Mortem
Synesthesia
Lire la chronique
Wayfarer
A Romance with Violence
Lire la chronique
Ecclesia
De Ecclesiæ Universalis
Lire la chronique
Disamara
Notturna è la quiete
Lire la chronique
Messiah
Fracmont
Lire la chronique
Dehuman Reign
Descending Upon The Oblivious
Lire la chronique
Undeath
Lesions Of A Different Kind
Lire la chronique
Botanist
Photosynthesis
Lire la chronique
Ofermod
Pentagrammaton
Lire la chronique
Candlemass
The Pendulum (EP)
Lire la chronique
Night
High Tides - Distant Skies
Lire la chronique
Enslaved
Utgard
Lire la chronique
Svartsyn
Requiem
Lire la chronique
Loudblast
Manifesto
Lire la chronique
Gryftigæn
Graven Til Måneåpenbaringer
Lire la chronique