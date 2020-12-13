»

(Lien direct) CRYSTAL VIPER (Heavy Metal, Pologne) aura pour titre The Cult et sortira le 29 janvier sur Listenable Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le morceau titre :



01. Providence

02. The Cult

03. Whispers From Beyond

04. Down In The Crypt

05. Sleeping Giants

06. Forgotten Land

07. Asenath Waite

08. The Calling

09. Flaring Madness

10. Lost In The Dark

11. Welcome Home (King Diamond Cover) (CD, K7 Bonus Track)

11. Trial By Fire (Satan Cover) (LP Bonus Track)



