(Lien direct) COFFINS (Doom/Death, Japon) va sortir une double compilation intitulée Defilements le 22 janvier sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. On y retrouvera des morceaux issus de différents EPs. Tracklist :



Disc 1:

1. Hatred Storm

2. Tyrant

3. Craving To Eternal Slumber

4. Stairway To Torment

5. An Obscure Pain

6. Decapitated Crawl

7. Hellbringer

8. Under The Stench (alt. version)

9. Till Dawn Of The Dooms Day

10. Grotesque Messiah

11. Carpet Of Bones

12. In Bloody Sewage

13. Corpsegrinder (Death cover)

Disc 2:

1. Broken (Buzzoven cover)

2. Sisterfucker Part 1 (Eyehategod cover)

3. Evazan (Noothgrush cover)

4. I Hate You (Grief cover)

5. Black Aspirin (Iron Monkey cover)

6. Sisterfucker Part 1 (live)

7. Here Comes Perdition (live)

8. Under The Stench (live)

9. Decapitated Crawl (live)

10. Tyrant (live)

11. Evil Infection (live) [bonus track]



