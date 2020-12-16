XIBALBA (Black Metal, Mexique) va rééditer en vinyle sa compilation Ancients (2007) et son premier longue-durée Ah Dzam Poop Ek (1994) le 28 février via Nuclear War Now! Productions. Vous pouvez écouter tout ça en intégralité sur Bandcamp.
COFFINS (Doom/Death, Japon) va sortir une double compilation intitulée Defilements le 22 janvier sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. On y retrouvera des morceaux issus de différents EPs. Tracklist :
Disc 1:
1. Hatred Storm
2. Tyrant
3. Craving To Eternal Slumber
4. Stairway To Torment
5. An Obscure Pain
6. Decapitated Crawl
7. Hellbringer
8. Under The Stench (alt. version)
9. Till Dawn Of The Dooms Day
10. Grotesque Messiah
11. Carpet Of Bones
12. In Bloody Sewage
13. Corpsegrinder (Death cover)
Disc 2:
1. Broken (Buzzoven cover)
2. Sisterfucker Part 1 (Eyehategod cover)
3. Evazan (Noothgrush cover)
4. I Hate You (Grief cover)
5. Black Aspirin (Iron Monkey cover)
6. Sisterfucker Part 1 (live)
7. Here Comes Perdition (live)
8. Under The Stench (live)
9. Decapitated Crawl (live)
10. Tyrant (live)
11. Evil Infection (live) [bonus track]
