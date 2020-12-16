chargement...

Akhlys
 Akhlys - Melinoë (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Les news du 11 Décembre 2020
 Les news du 11 Décembre 202... (N)
Par Deathrash		   
Gutless / Mortal Wound
 Gutless / Mortal Wound - Gu... (C)
Par X-Death		   
Les news du 14 Décembre 2020
 Les news du 14 Décembre 202... (N)
Par langoustator		   
Metallica
 Metallica - Master Of Puppets (C)
Par Voay		   
Les sorties de 2020
 Les sorties de 2020 - Vos a... (S)
Par Keyser		   
Cathedral
 Cathedral - Soul Sacrifice ... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Dark Tranquillity
 Dark Tranquillity - Atoma (C)
Par Thomas Johan...		   
The Spirit Cabinet
 The Spirit Cabinet - Bloodl... (C)
Par ERZEWYN		   
Sepultura
 Sepultura - Quadra (C)
Par Holmy		   
Cathedral
 Cathedral - Forest of Equil... (C)
Par Holmy		   
Urfaust
 Urfaust - Teufelsgeist (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Dream Theater
 Dream Theater - When Dream ... (C)
Par Astraldeath		   
Pathogen
 Pathogen - Obscure Deathwor... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Dark Tranquillity
 Dark Tranquillity - Damage ... (C)
Par Troll Traya		   

Les news du 16 Décembre 2020

News
Les news du 16 Décembre 2020 Deathblow - EOS - Xibalba - Knellwraith - Coffins - Sufism
DEATHBLOW (Thrash Metal, USA) a dévoilé le titre "Accelerated Decrepitude" figurant sur son nouvel opus Insect Politics à venir le 23 décembre chez Sewer Mouth Records. Tracklist :

1. Brain Bugs
2. Accelerated Decrepitude
3. Nefarious Ends
4. Insect Politics
5. Convert Or Die!
6. Through The Eyes Of Delusion
7. Agent Zero
8. Behind Closed Doors

EOS (Black Metal, Australie) a mis en ligne ici le morceau-titre de son premier long-format The Great Ascension à paraître le 18 décembre via Brilliant Emperor Records.		 Les news du

XIBALBA (Black Metal, Mexique) va rééditer en vinyle sa compilation Ancients (2007) et son premier longue-durée Ah Dzam Poop Ek (1994) le 28 février via Nuclear War Now! Productions. Vous pouvez écouter tout ça en intégralité sur Bandcamp.		 Les news du

KNELLWRAITH (Black/Doom, USA) a signé sur Personal Records pour la sortie d'une premier long-format, Melancholium, courant 2021.		 Les news du

COFFINS (Doom/Death, Japon) va sortir une double compilation intitulée Defilements le 22 janvier sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. On y retrouvera des morceaux issus de différents EPs. Tracklist :

Disc 1:
1. Hatred Storm
2. Tyrant
3. Craving To Eternal Slumber
4. Stairway To Torment
5. An Obscure Pain
6. Decapitated Crawl
7. Hellbringer
8. Under The Stench (alt. version)
9. Till Dawn Of The Dooms Day
10. Grotesque Messiah
11. Carpet Of Bones
12. In Bloody Sewage
13. Corpsegrinder (Death cover)
Disc 2:
1. Broken (Buzzoven cover)
2. Sisterfucker Part 1 (Eyehategod cover)
3. Evazan (Noothgrush cover)
4. I Hate You (Grief cover)
5. Black Aspirin (Iron Monkey cover)
6. Sisterfucker Part 1 (live)
7. Here Comes Perdition (live)
8. Under The Stench (live)
9. Decapitated Crawl (live)
10. Tyrant (live)
11. Evil Infection (live) [bonus track]

SUFISM (Brutal Death, Indonésie) vient de sortir son premier full-length Republik Rakyat Jelata sur Brutal Mind. Tracklist :

1. Republik Rakyat Jelata
2. Sayatan Nadi Takdir Kebencian
3. Duruwiksa
4. Munajat Bejad
5. Palastra
6. Rogahala
7. Kalawasana
8. Syaithan
9. Darkness Is Your Candle
10. Mufakat Jahat

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
16 Décembre 2020

