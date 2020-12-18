|
Les news du 18 Décembre 2020
News
Les news du 18 Décembre 2020 Stortregn - Décembre Noir - Astral Tomb - Strydegor - Rapture - Tribulation - Loudblast - Bewitcher - Morgoth - Tomb Mold - Without Mercy - Within Nostalgia - Torn Fabriks - Cold Raven - Vemod - Enforced
|STORTREGN (Black/Death Mélodique, Suisse) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Impermanence qui sortira le 12 mars via The Artisan Era. Un premier extrait sera bientôt mis en ligne...
1. Ghosts of the Past
2. Moon, Sun, Stars
3. Cosmos Eater
4. Impermanence
5. Grand Nexion Abyss
6. Multilayered Chaos
7. Timeless Splendor
8. Nénie
|»
|DÉCEMBRE NOIR (Melodic Doom/Death, Allemagne) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "A Swan Lake Full of Tears" qui ouvre son nouveau disque The Renaissance of Hope paru en novembre chez Lifeforce Records.
|»
|ASTRAL TOMB (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel EP Degradation of Human Consciousness le 29 janvier via Blood Harvest Records. Un extrait est en ligne sur Bandcamp, "Transcendental Visions". Tracklist :
1. Devouring Sorrow
2. Transcendental Visions
3. Orbiting Fractals
|»
|STRYDEGOR (Melodic Death Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Stars And Strife" figurant sur son nouvel album Isolacracy paru le mois dernier.
|»
|RAPTURE (Death/Thrash, Grèce) sortira le 26 mars prochain son nouvel album intitulé Malevolent Demise Incarnation. Ce dernier sera disponible via FDA Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre :
01. Malevolent Demise Incarnation
02. Inanimate Frigidity
03. Predatory Menace
04. After Your Eternity
05. I Am Become Death
06. Birthrape Leftovers, Praising The Maggots
07. Herald Of Defiance
08. Requiem For A Woeful Dynasty
|»
|Découvrez ci-dessous le dernier clip de TRIBULATION (Dark Rock, Suède) pour le titre "Hour Of The Wolf". Ce nouvel extrait est tiré de l'album Where The Gloom Becomes Sound à paraître le 29 janvier sur Century Media Records :
01. In Remembrance
02. Hour Of The Wolf
03. Leviathans (YouTube)
04. Dirge Of A Dying Soul
05. Lethe
06. Daughter Of The Djinn
07. Elementals
08. Inanna
09. Funeral Pyre
10. The Wilderness
11. The Dhampir, Pt. I
|»
|LOUDBLAST (Death Metal, France) vient de dévoiler le clip de "Todestrieb" tiré de son dernier album intitulé Manifesto.
|»
|BEWITCHER (Black/Speed, Etats-Unis) sortira le 16 avril son nouvel album Cursed Be Thy Kingdom via Century Media. Le tracklisting et un extrait seront bientôt dévoilés...
|»
|MORGOTH (Death Metal, Allemagne) s'arrête définitivement ! Le groupe l'a officiellement annoncé via le communiqué suivant :
MORGOTH – The end complete!
------------------------------------
It’s already been 2,5 years since our last updates and the announcement of an indefinite hiatus in regards to any band activities. Time surely flies!
In the meantime and after much deliberation, we can now announce that we have indeed reached the end of the road for MORGOTH.
It’s been an interesting and challenging ride since the band’s initial reunion and we will forever cherish all of the incredible experiences and great memories from these years. We thank ALL OF YOU for that!
Please keep enjoying and supporting the music that will forever remain out there for all of us. Best of wishes for a hopefully good/better new year 2021…Stay safe and stay heavy!!!
MORGOTH
(1987 – 2020)
|»
|TOMB MOLD (Death Metal, Canada) a participé à la bande-son du jeux vidéo Cyberpunk 2077 avec le titre "Adaptive Manipulator" à découvrir ci-dessous :
|»
|WITHOUT MERCY (Death/Groove/Metalcore) a mis en ligne une vidéo du guitariste Chris Broderick jouant son guest solo sur le titre "Disinfect The Soul" issu de son dernier album Seismic sorti en novembre.
|»
|WITHIN NOSTALGIA (Post-Black, Canada) propose à cette adresse son nouvel EP Void & Decay en écoute intégrale. Tracklist :
1. City of Nameless Faces (5:25)
2. Beneath Unworthy Presence (5:55)
3. BlackLight (6:51)
4. Higher Than My Fears (7:31)
5. Desideratum (6:09)
Durée totale : 31:53
|»
|TORN FABRIKS (Thrash Metal, Portugal) a dévoilé le titre "Idiocracy Layers" issu de son premier EP Mind Consumption à venir début 2021 sur Firecum Records.
|»
|COLD RAVEN (Blackened Death Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Path Of Hekate" tiré de son album In Tenebris Silvam sorti en janvier dernier.
|»
|Doucement mais sûrement, VEMOD (Black Metal, Norvège) se prépare à la sortie de son nouvel album. On sait que celui-ci aura pour titre The Deepening et qu'il verra le jour l'année prochaine, très certainement via Terratur Possession (à confirmer).
|»
|Intitulé Kill Grid, le deuxième album d'ENFORCED (Thrash / Crossover, USA) sortira le 12 mars sur Century Media Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Hemorrhage" :
01. The Doctrine
02. UXO
03. Beneath Me
04. Malignance
05. Kill Grid
06. Curtain Fire
07. Hemorrhage
08. Blood Ribbon
09. Trespasse
