chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 18 Décembre 2020
 Les news du 18 Décembre 202... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les sorties de 2020
 Les sorties de 2020 - Vos a... (S)
Par human		   
Oes Galliath
 Oes Galliath - Sous l'oeil ... (C)
Par Anken		   
OES GALLIATH POUR L’ALBUM « SOUS L’ŒIL FERME DES PARADIS »
 OES GALLIATH POUR L’ALBUM «... (I)
Par Anken		   
Les news du 17 Décembre 2020
 Les news du 17 Décembre 202... (N)
Par Deathrash		   
Pharmacist
 Pharmacist - Medical Rendit... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Winterfylleth
 Winterfylleth - The Reckoni... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Les news du 16 Décembre 2020
 Les news du 16 Décembre 202... (N)
Par Johnjohn		   
Lifelover
 Lifelover - Pulver (C)
Par Ash		   
Urfaust
 Urfaust - Teufelsgeist (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Akhlys
 Akhlys - Melinoë (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 11 Décembre 2020
 Les news du 11 Décembre 202... (N)
Par Deathrash		   
Gutless / Mortal Wound
 Gutless / Mortal Wound - Gu... (C)
Par X-Death		   

Les news du 18 Décembre 2020

News
Les news du 18 Décembre 2020 Tribulation - Loudblast - Bewitcher - Morgoth - Tomb Mold - Without Mercy - Within Nostalgia - Torn Fabriks - Cold Raven - Vemod - Enforced
»
(Lien direct)
Découvrez ci-dessous le dernier clip de TRIBULATION (Dark Rock, Suède) pour le titre "Hour Of The Wolf". Ce nouvel extrait est tiré de l'album Where The Gloom Becomes Sound à paraître le 29 janvier sur Century Media Records :

01. In Remembrance
02. Hour Of The Wolf
03. Leviathans (YouTube)
04. Dirge Of A Dying Soul
05. Lethe
06. Daughter Of The Djinn
07. Elementals
08. Inanna
09. Funeral Pyre
10. The Wilderness
11. The Dhampir, Pt. I

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
LOUDBLAST (Death Metal, France) vient de dévoiler le clip de "Todestrieb" tiré de son dernier album intitulé Manifesto.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BEWITCHER (Black/Speed, Etats-Unis) sortira le 16 avril son nouvel album Cursed Be Thy Kingdom via Century Media. Le tracklisting et un extrait seront bientôt dévoilés...		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MORGOTH (Death Metal, Allemagne) s'arrête définitivement ! Le groupe l'a officiellement annoncé via le communiqué suivant :

MORGOTH – The end complete!
------------------------------------

It’s already been 2,5 years since our last updates and the announcement of an indefinite hiatus in regards to any band activities. Time surely flies!

In the meantime and after much deliberation, we can now announce that we have indeed reached the end of the road for MORGOTH.

It’s been an interesting and challenging ride since the band’s initial reunion and we will forever cherish all of the incredible experiences and great memories from these years. We thank ALL OF YOU for that!

Please keep enjoying and supporting the music that will forever remain out there for all of us. Best of wishes for a hopefully good/better new year 2021…Stay safe and stay heavy!!!

MORGOTH
(1987 – 2020)		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TOMB MOLD (Death Metal, Canada) a participé à la bande-son du jeux vidéo Cyberpunk 2077 avec le titre "Adaptive Manipulator" à découvrir ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
WITHOUT MERCY (Death/Groove/Metalcore) a mis en ligne une vidéo du guitariste Chris Broderick jouant son guest solo sur le titre "Disinfect The Soul" issu de son dernier album Seismic sorti en novembre.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
WITHIN NOSTALGIA (Post-Black, Canada) propose à cette adresse son nouvel EP Void & Decay en écoute intégrale. Tracklist :

1. City of Nameless Faces (5:25)
2. Beneath Unworthy Presence (5:55)
3. BlackLight (6:51)
4. Higher Than My Fears (7:31)
5. Desideratum (6:09)

Durée totale : 31:53		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TORN FABRIKS (Thrash Metal, Portugal) a dévoilé le titre "Idiocracy Layers" issu de son premier EP Mind Consumption à venir début 2021 sur Firecum Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
COLD RAVEN (Blackened Death Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Path Of Hekate" tiré de son album In Tenebris Silvam sorti en janvier dernier.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Doucement mais sûrement, VEMOD (Black Metal, Norvège) se prépare à la sortie de son nouvel album. On sait que celui-ci aura pour titre The Deepening et qu'il verra le jour l'année prochaine, très certainement via Terratur Possession (à confirmer).		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Kill Grid, le deuxième album d'ENFORCED (Thrash / Crossover, USA) sortira le 12 mars sur Century Media Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Hemorrhage" :

01. The Doctrine
02. UXO
03. Beneath Me
04. Malignance
05. Kill Grid
06. Curtain Fire
07. Hemorrhage
08. Blood Ribbon
09. Trespasse

 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint + Keyser
18 Décembre 2020

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
18/12/2020 11:03
Sympa le titre de TOMB MOLD, bon par contre le jeu c'est pas ça du tout... bourré de bugs et l'action de l'éditeur qui a perdu 30 % au passage, la classe ! Mr Green

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Horna
 Horna
Kuoleman Kirjo
2020 - World Terror Committee Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Bewitcher
 Bewitcher
Black/Speed - 2013 - Etats-Unis		   
Enforced
 Enforced
Thrash / Crossover - 2016 - Etats-Unis		   
Loudblast
 Loudblast
Death Metal - 1985 - France		   
Morgoth
 Morgoth
Death Metal - 1987 - Allemagne		   
Tomb Mold
 Tomb Mold
Death Metal - 2015 - Canada		   
Tribulation
 Tribulation
Death Metal - 2004 - Suède		   
Vemod
 Vemod
Black Metal - 2000 - Norvège		   
Horna
Kuoleman Kirjo
Lire la chronique
Fleshrot
Demo 2020 (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Illum Adora
Infernum Et Necromantium (EP)
Lire la chronique
OES GALLIATH POUR L’ALBUM « SOUS L’ŒIL FERME DES PARADIS »
Lire l'interview
Oes Galliath
Sous l'oeil fermé des paradis
Lire la chronique
Pharmacist
Medical Renditions Of Grind...
Lire la chronique
Akhlys
Melinoë
Lire la chronique
Gutless / Mortal Wound
Gutless / Mortal Wound (Spl...
Lire la chronique
Iron Flesh
Summoning The Putrid
Lire la chronique
Odium Humani Generis
Przeddzień
Lire la chronique
The Pilgrim
...From The Earth To The Sk...
Lire la chronique
Lifelover
Pulver
Lire la chronique
Dream Theater
When Dream and Day Unite
Lire la chronique
The Spirit Cabinet
Bloodlines
Lire la chronique
Cathedral
Soul Sacrifice (EP)
Lire la chronique
Pathogen
Obscure Deathworship
Lire la chronique
Infection pathogénique
Lire l'interview
Jupiterian
Protosapien
Lire la chronique
Darkness
Over And Out (EP)
Lire la chronique
Sölicitör
Spectral Devastation
Lire la chronique
Ende
Mörnöyr, bienvenue en terre...
Lire la chronique
Urfaust
Teufelsgeist
Lire la chronique
Rites of Daath
Doom Spirit Emanation
Lire la chronique
Clairvoyance
Demo (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Ovnev
Transpiration
Lire la chronique
They Leapt from Burning Windows
Demo 2020 (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Sadistic Drive
Anthropophagy
Lire la chronique
AC/DC
Power Up
Lire la chronique
Zombiefication
At The Caves Of Eternal
Lire la chronique
Odious Mortem
Synesthesia
Lire la chronique