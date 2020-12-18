Découvrez ci-dessous le dernier clip de TRIBULATION (Dark Rock, Suède) pour le titre "Hour Of The Wolf". Ce nouvel extrait est tiré de l'album Where The Gloom Becomes Sound à paraître le 29 janvier sur Century Media Records :
01. In Remembrance
02. Hour Of The Wolf
03. Leviathans (YouTube)
04. Dirge Of A Dying Soul
05. Lethe
06. Daughter Of The Djinn
07. Elementals
08. Inanna
09. Funeral Pyre
10. The Wilderness
11. The Dhampir, Pt. I
MORGOTH (Death Metal, Allemagne) s'arrête définitivement ! Le groupe l'a officiellement annoncé via le communiqué suivant :
MORGOTH – The end complete!
It’s already been 2,5 years since our last updates and the announcement of an indefinite hiatus in regards to any band activities. Time surely flies!
In the meantime and after much deliberation, we can now announce that we have indeed reached the end of the road for MORGOTH.
It’s been an interesting and challenging ride since the band’s initial reunion and we will forever cherish all of the incredible experiences and great memories from these years. We thank ALL OF YOU for that!
Please keep enjoying and supporting the music that will forever remain out there for all of us. Best of wishes for a hopefully good/better new year 2021…Stay safe and stay heavy!!!
WITHOUT MERCY (Death/Groove/Metalcore) a mis en ligne une vidéo du guitariste Chris Broderick jouant son guest solo sur le titre "Disinfect The Soul" issu de son dernier album Seismic sorti en novembre.
Doucement mais sûrement, VEMOD (Black Metal, Norvège) se prépare à la sortie de son nouvel album. On sait que celui-ci aura pour titre The Deepening et qu'il verra le jour l'année prochaine, très certainement via Terratur Possession (à confirmer).
