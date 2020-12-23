»

(Lien direct) HULDER (Black Metal, USA/Belgique) a mis en ligne sur ce lien le titre "A Forlorn Peasant's Hymn" extrait de son premier long-format Godslastering Hymns of a Forlorn Peasantry prévu le 22 janvier via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :



1. Upon Frigid Winds [3:22]

2. Creature of Demonic Majesty [3:33]

3. Sown in Barren Soil [4:43]

4. De Dijle [6:33]

5. Purgations of Bodily Corruptions [4:23]

6. Lowland Famine [5:26]

7. A Forlorn Peasant's Hymn [6:03]

8. From Whence an Ancient Evil Once Reigned [5:07]