Les news du 23 Décembre 2020

News
Les news du 23 Décembre 2020 Hulder - Mons Veneris - Kryuhm
»
(Lien direct)
Le one-woman band HULDER (Black Metal, USA/Belgique) a mis en ligne sur ce lien le titre "A Forlorn Peasant's Hymn" extrait de son premier long-format Godslastering Hymns of a Forlorn Peasantry prévu le 22 janvier via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Upon Frigid Winds [3:22]
2. Creature of Demonic Majesty [3:33]
3. Sown in Barren Soil [4:43]
4. De Dijle [6:33]
5. Purgations of Bodily Corruptions [4:23]
6. Lowland Famine [5:26]
7. A Forlorn Peasant's Hymn [6:03]
8. From Whence an Ancient Evil Once Reigned [5:07]		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MONS VENERIS (Black Metal, Portugal) propose à cette adresse son EP éponyme en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 1er janvier sur Harvest of Death. Tracklist :

1. Side A: Ritual of a Neverending Doom [10:50]
2. Side B: A Scythe Infested with Plagues... [10:06]		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
KRYUHM (Heavy Metal, Italie) a recruté le batteur Luca Lucchini (Crimson Dawn, ex-Dark Ages). Le groupe entrera en studio à l'automne 2021 pour enregistrer son premier longue-durée.		 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
23 Décembre 2020

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
