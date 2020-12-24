chargement...

Les news du 24 Décembre 2020

News
Les news du 24 Décembre 2020 Transilvania - Deathblow - Coffins - Depression - Persecutory - Warside - Darkestrah - Fleshgod Apocalypse
»
(Lien direct)
TRANSILVANIA (Black/Thrash, Autriche) offre son nouveau disque Of Sleep and Death en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 1er janvier chez Invictus Productions. Tracklist :

1. Opus Morbi
2. Hekateion
3. Of Sleep and Death
4. Lycanthropic Chant
5. Vault of Evening
6. Heart Harvest
7. Mortpetten
8. Underneath Dying Stars		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DEATHBLOW (Thrash Metal, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Insect Politics via Sewer Mouth Records. Il est disponible en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Brain Bugs
2. Accelerated Decrepitude
3. Nefarious Ends
4. Insect Politics
5. Convert Or Die!
6. Through The Eyes Of Delusion
7. Agent Zero
8. Behind Closed Doors		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
COFFINS (Doom/Death, Japon) et DEPRESSION (Death/Grind, Allemagne) vont sortir un split le 30 décembre sur Hells Headbangers Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. Coffins - Things Infestation
2. Coffins - Born From Fear
3. Coffins - Morbid Way to Die [Grave cover]
4. Depression - The Neutron Hammer
5. Depression - One Last Smile
6. Depression - Mass Extinction of the Parasite Race
7. Depression - The 2nd Messiah
8. Depression - Altars in Gore [Coffins cover]
9. Depression - Zerfall

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PERSECUTORY (Black/Death, Turquie) a dévoilé un teaser pour son nouvel album à paraître l'année prochaine.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
WARSIDE (Death Metal, France) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son premier Ep intitulé Enemy Inside, sorti il y'a quelques jours en autoproduction. Il s'écoute ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DARKESTRAH (Black Metal Atmosphérique, Kirghizistan) sortira prochainement un nouvel EP intitulé Chong-Aryk. En attendant d'en savoir plus sur sa sortie le tracklisting est déjà disponible :

1. The Gift Of Mud And Venom
2. The Warrior-Poet
3. Broken Wheel		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE (Symphonic/Technical Death Metal, Italie) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son Ep No sorti il y'a quelques jours via Nuclear Blast. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. No
2. No (Orchestral Version)
3. The Day We'll Be Gone (Acoustic)
4. The Day We'll Be Gone (Acoustic Instrumental)

Les news du
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint
24 Décembre 2020

