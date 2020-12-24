»

(Lien direct) FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE (Symphonic/Technical Death Metal, Italie) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son Ep No sorti il y'a quelques jours via Nuclear Blast. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. No

2. No (Orchestral Version)

3. The Day We'll Be Gone (Acoustic)

4. The Day We'll Be Gone (Acoustic Instrumental)



