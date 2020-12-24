COFFINS (Doom/Death, Japon) et DEPRESSION (Death/Grind, Allemagne) vont sortir un split le 30 décembre sur Hells Headbangers Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :
1. Coffins - Things Infestation
2. Coffins - Born From Fear
3. Coffins - Morbid Way to Die [Grave cover]
4. Depression - The Neutron Hammer
5. Depression - One Last Smile
6. Depression - Mass Extinction of the Parasite Race
7. Depression - The 2nd Messiah
8. Depression - Altars in Gore [Coffins cover]
9. Depression - Zerfall
Par Solarian
Par Caïn Marchen...
Par DARKFACHOR
Par Keyser
Par Voay
Par Voay
Par Momos
Par Holmy
Par Berry
Par Vartruk
Par Caïn Marchen...
Par AxGxB
Par lkea
Par Jean-Clint
Par Hexangel
Par Neuro