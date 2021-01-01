Les news du 1 Janvier 2021
News
Les news du 1 Janvier 2021 Fluids - Skulmagot - Cadaveric Incubator
|»
|FLUIDS (Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir un split en compagnie des Mexicains de Oxidised Razor (Death/Grind). Intitulé
Smile And The World Smiles With You, ce dernier est à découvrir ci-dessous (en partie) :
|
|»
|SKULMAGOT (Death Metal, Finlande) vient de dévoiler un nouveau morceau. Il s'agit du titre "Wrong Side Of The Grass" à découvrir ci-dessous qui figurera sur le premier album du groupe intitulé Kill And Die à paraître courant 2021 sur Headsplit Records :
|
|»
|Le nouvel album de CADAVERIC INCUBATOR (Death Metal / Grindcore, Finlande) aura pour titre Nightmare Necropolis et sortira cette année sur Hells Headbangers Records. Découvrez ci-dessous le tracklisting et ci-contre l'artwork :
01. World Necrosis
02. Blood Lust
03. Necropolis
04. Sarcophagidae
05. Sickly Obsessed
06. Through The Flesh
07. Frenzied Hatred
08. Coffin Defiler
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par X-Death
Par Charon Del H...
Par Ander
Par Jarl_Djevel
Par TarGhost
Par Assourbanipal
Par Dantefever
Par AxGxB
Par Caïn Marchen...
Par Assourbanipal
Par Assourbanipal
Par Assourbanipal
Par El rodeo
Par Raziel
Par InnerDam
Par lkea