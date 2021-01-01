chargement...

Chaos Catharsis
 Chaos Catharsis - Extase da... (C)
Par X-Death		   
Chaos Catharsis pour l'album "Extase dans la violence"
 Chaos Catharsis pour l'albu... (I)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Les news du 31 Décembre 2020
 Les news du 31 Décembre 202... (N)
Par Ander		   
Severoth
 Severoth - Vsesvit (C)
Par Jarl_Djevel		   
Turia
 Turia - Degen van Licht (C)
Par TarGhost		   
Arch Enemy
 Arch Enemy - Burning Bridges (C)
Par Assourbanipal		   
Hate Forest
 Hate Forest - Battlefields (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Mosaic
 Mosaic - Old Man's Wyntar (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Cradle Of Filth
 Cradle Of Filth - Cruelty A... (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Opeth
 Opeth - Sorceress (C)
Par Assourbanipal		   
Opeth
 Opeth - Heritage (C)
Par Assourbanipal		   
Osculum Infame
 Osculum Infame - Dor-Nu-Fau... (C)
Par Assourbanipal		   
Bodychoke
 Bodychoke - Cold River Songs (C)
Par El rodeo		   
WarHorse
 WarHorse - As Heaven Turns ... (C)
Par Raziel		   
Neil Young
 Neil Young - Mirror Ball (C)
Par InnerDam		   
Bethlehem
 Bethlehem - Lebe Dich Leer (C)
Par lkea		   

Les news du 1 Janvier 2021

News
Les news du 1 Janvier 2021 Fluids - Skulmagot - Cadaveric Incubator
»
(Lien direct)
FLUIDS (Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir un split en compagnie des Mexicains de Oxidised Razor (Death/Grind). Intitulé
Smile And The World Smiles With You, ce dernier est à découvrir ci-dessous (en partie) :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SKULMAGOT (Death Metal, Finlande) vient de dévoiler un nouveau morceau. Il s'agit du titre "Wrong Side Of The Grass" à découvrir ci-dessous qui figurera sur le premier album du groupe intitulé Kill And Die à paraître courant 2021 sur Headsplit Records :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album de CADAVERIC INCUBATOR (Death Metal / Grindcore, Finlande) aura pour titre Nightmare Necropolis et sortira cette année sur Hells Headbangers Records. Découvrez ci-dessous le tracklisting et ci-contre l'artwork :

01. World Necrosis
02. Blood Lust
03. Necropolis
04. Sarcophagidae
05. Sickly Obsessed
06. Through The Flesh
07. Frenzied Hatred
08. Coffin Defiler
Thrasho AxGxB
1 Janvier 2021

Morbific
 Morbific
Pestilent Hordes (Démo)
2020 - Autoproduction		   

Cadaveric Incubator
 Cadaveric Incubator
Death Metal / Grindcore - 2004 - Finlande		   
Fluids
 Fluids
Death Metal - 2018 - Etats-Unis		   
Skulmagot
 Skulmagot
Death Metal - 2015 - Finlande		   
Morbific
Pestilent Hordes (Démo)
Haken
Virus
Toxaemia
Where Paths Divide
Mosaic
Old Man's Wyntar
Chaos Catharsis pour l'album "Extase dans la violence"
Chaos Catharsis
Extase dans la violence
Turia
Degen van Licht
WarHorse
As Heaven Turns to Ash....
Slaughterday
Ancient Death Triumph
Neil Young
Mirror Ball
Sunken
Livslede
Winter
Into Darkness
Bilan 2020
Dream Theater
Awake
Bacterium
Sunt Lacrymae Rerum
Feminazgul
No Dawn For Men
Panychida
Gabreta Aeterna
Repulsive Feast
Meat Hook Mutilation (EP)
Bandit
Warsaw (EP)
Sarvekas
Of Atavistic Fury & Visions...
Marche Funèbre
Einderlicht
Omegavortex
Black Abomination Spawn
Disabled
When All Is Slayed (Compil.)
Entretien avec les morts
Wytch Hazel
III: Pentecost
Youna
Zornvlouch
Hate Forest
Hour of the Centaur
Spectrale
Arcanes
0
Entity
Severoth
Vsesvit
