»

(Lien direct) SACRED REICH (Thrash Metal, USA) va rééditer Ignorance, Surf Nicaragua et The American Way le 12 février via Metal Blade en CD et LP. Les détails :



Ignorance formats:



- jewelcase-CD

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- red / white marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- grey / blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- clear / black spot w/ white & red splatter vinyl (Kings Road exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

- transparent cobalt blue vinyl (US exclusive)

- red / white / blue striped vinyl (US exclusive)



Surf Nicaragua formats:



- jewelcase-CD

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- paradise bay blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- oakwood brown marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- camouflage marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- aqua w/ green & orange splatter vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

- clear w/ black smoke vinyl (US exclusive)

- aqua w/ black splatter vinyl (US exclusive)



The American Way formats:



- jewelcase-CD

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- camouflage green marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- dark purple violet marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- green w/ red-brown splatter vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- green / red-brown melt vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

- green / black marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

- clear w/ green & black splatter vinyl (US exclusive)



Ignorance track-listing



1. Death Squad

2. Victim of Demise

3. Layed to Rest

4. Ignorance

5. No Believers

6. Violent Solutions

7. Rest in Peace

8. Sacred Reich

9. Administrative Decisions

10. Ignorance (Metal Massacre VIII)



Surf Nicaragua track-listing



1. Surf Nicaragua

2. One Nation

3. War Pigs

4. Draining You of Life

5. Ignorance (Live)

6. Death Squad (Live)



The American Way track-listing



1. Love...Hate

2. The American Way

3. The Way It Is

4. Crimes Against Humanity

5. State of Emergency

6. Who's to Blame

7. I Don't Know

8. 31 Flavors