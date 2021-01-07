chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Gorephilia
 Gorephilia - In the Eye of ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Apraxic
 Apraxic - Edge Of Human (C)
Par Keyser		   
Abigor
 Abigor - Totschläger (A Sai... (C)
Par doublecasque		   
Skeletal Remains
 Skeletal Remains - The Ento... (C)
Par Jarl_Djevel		   
Circle Takes the Square
 Circle Takes the Square - A... (C)
Par lkea		   
End of Mankind
 End of Mankind - Antérieur ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 6 Janvier 2021
 Les news du 6 Janvier 2021 ... (N)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Dream Theater
 Dream Theater - A Change of... (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Frozen Soul
 Frozen Soul - Crypt Of Ice (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 4 Janvier 2021
 Les news du 4 Janvier 2021 ... (N)
Par dolmorgoth		   
Mosaic
 Mosaic - Old Man's Wyntar (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Khthoniik Cerviiks
 Khthoniik Cerviiks - Æquiiz... (C)
Par northstar		   
Downset
 Downset - Do We Speak A Dea... (C)
Par choochoo		   

Les news du 7 Janvier 2021

News
Les news du 7 Janvier 2021 Sacred Reich - Stargazer - Beaten to Death - Devotion - Plague Weaver - Malice Divine - Fuck The Facts
»
(Lien direct)
SACRED REICH (Thrash Metal, USA) va rééditer Ignorance, Surf Nicaragua et The American Way le 12 février via Metal Blade en CD et LP. Les détails :

Ignorance formats:

- jewelcase-CD
- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
- red / white marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)
- grey / blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- clear / black spot w/ white & red splatter vinyl (Kings Road exclusive - limited to 100 copies)
- transparent cobalt blue vinyl (US exclusive)
- red / white / blue striped vinyl (US exclusive)

Surf Nicaragua formats:

- jewelcase-CD
- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
- paradise bay blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)
- oakwood brown marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)
- camouflage marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- aqua w/ green & orange splatter vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 100 copies)
- clear w/ black smoke vinyl (US exclusive)
- aqua w/ black splatter vinyl (US exclusive)

The American Way formats:

- jewelcase-CD
- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
- camouflage green marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)
- dark purple violet marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)
- green w/ red-brown splatter vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- green / red-brown melt vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 100 copies)
- green / black marbled vinyl (US exclusive)
- clear w/ green & black splatter vinyl (US exclusive)

Ignorance track-listing

1. Death Squad
2. Victim of Demise
3. Layed to Rest
4. Ignorance
5. No Believers
6. Violent Solutions
7. Rest in Peace
8. Sacred Reich
9. Administrative Decisions
10. Ignorance (Metal Massacre VIII)

Surf Nicaragua track-listing

1. Surf Nicaragua
2. One Nation
3. War Pigs
4. Draining You of Life
5. Ignorance (Live)
6. Death Squad (Live)

The American Way track-listing

1. Love...Hate
2. The American Way
3. The Way It Is
4. Crimes Against Humanity
5. State of Emergency
6. Who's to Blame
7. I Don't Know
8. 31 Flavors		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
STARGAZER (Avant-Garde Black/Death, Australie) a mis en ligne sur ce lien le titre "Pilgrimage" extrait de son nouvel album Psychic Secretions à venir le 1er février sur Nuclear War Now! Productions. Tracklist :

1. Simulacrum [1:39]
2. Lash of the Tytans [5:14]
3. Evil Olde Sol [5:34]
4. Star Vassal [4:58]
5. Hooves [4:23]
6. The Occidental Scourge [5:19]
7. All Knowing Cold [4:47]
8. Pilgrimage [6:47]		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BEATEN TO DEATH (Progressive Avant-Garde Grindcore, Norvège) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Melankolske Oppstøt" qui figure sur son dernier opus Laat maar, ik verhuis naar het bos.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DEVOTION (Death Metal, Espagne) a dévoilé le titre "Virtue Besmirched" extrait de son nouvel album The Harrowing qui sort le 25 janvier via Memento Mori. Tracklist :

I. The Harrowing
II. God Forlorn
III. Megiddo's
IV. Brethren in Gloom
V. Valley of Death
VI. Birth of Horror
VII. Mangled Angels
VIII. Feast of Esdras
IX. The Mournful Beam
X. Depravity
XI. Demon Sleep
XII. Virtue Besmirched
XIII. Penumbra

Chants (II/III/V/VI/VIII/IX/XI/XII)
Dirges (I/IV/VII/X/XIII)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PLAGUE WEAVER (Black Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel EP Ascendant Blasphemy le 26 février. Tracklist :

1. Nothing Is Sacred (5;24)
2. Lay Fire (4:34)
3. Blood Runs Not (4:17)
4. Seek To Betray (4:34)
5. Upheaval and Arson (5:29)
6. Of Quivering Doves (4:34)
7. Deicidal Usurper (4:37)
8. In Exitium Caeli (4:41)

Durée totale : 38:12

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band MALICE DIVINE (Melodic Black/Death, Canada) sortira son premier long-format éponyme le 19 février. Tracklist :

1. Somnium Lucidus (2:00)
2. Quantum Manifestation (7:11)
3. Malicious Divinity (5:54)
4. Triumphant Return (5:35)
5. Into Subconscious Depths (8:02)
6. Ancient Visions (6:14)
7. In Time (8:11)
8. Intuitive Realization (3:40)
9. The Transcendence Of Isolation (9:46)

Durée totale : 56:37

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
FUCK THE FACTS (Grindcore, Québec) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Dropping Like Flies" tiré de son nouvel album Pleine Noirceur sorti en novembre 2020.

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
7 Janvier 2021

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Gorephilia
 Gorephilia
In the Eye of Nothing
2020 - Dark Descent Records		   
Abigor
 Abigor
Totschläger (A Saintslayer's Songbook)
2020 - World Terror Committee Records		   
Apraxic
 Apraxic
Edge Of Human
2020 - Headsplit Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Devotion
 Devotion
2013 - Espagne		   
Fuck The Facts
 Fuck The Facts
Death/Grind avant-gardiste - 1999 - Canada		   
Sacred Reich
 Sacred Reich
Thrash Metal - 1985 - Etats-Unis		   
Stargazer
 Stargazer
Techno-black progressif - 1995 - Australie		   
Gorephilia
In the Eye of Nothing
Lire la chronique
Apraxic
Edge Of Human
Lire la chronique
Abigor
Totschläger (A Saintslayer'...
Lire la chronique
End of Mankind
Antérieur à la lumière
Lire la chronique
Frozen Soul
Crypt Of Ice
Lire la chronique
Sanction
Broken In Refraction
Lire la chronique
No Return
Live XXX (Live)
Lire la chronique
Downset
Do We Speak A Dead Language?
Lire la chronique
Khthoniik Cerviiks
Æquiizoiikum
Lire la chronique
Dream Theater
A Change of Seasons (EP)
Lire la chronique
Vampillia / The Body
xoroAHbin (Coll.)
Lire la chronique
Hyrgal
Fin de règne
Lire la chronique
Morbific
Pestilent Hordes (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Haken
Virus
Lire la chronique
Toxaemia
Where Paths Divide
Lire la chronique
Mosaic
Old Man's Wyntar
Lire la chronique
Chaos Catharsis pour l'album "Extase dans la violence"
Lire l'interview
Chaos Catharsis
Extase dans la violence
Lire la chronique
Turia
Degen van Licht
Lire la chronique
WarHorse
As Heaven Turns to Ash....
Lire la chronique
Slaughterday
Ancient Death Triumph
Lire la chronique
Neil Young
Mirror Ball
Lire la chronique
Sunken
Livslede
Lire la chronique
Winter
Into Darkness
Lire la chronique
Bilan 2020
Lire le bilan
Dream Theater
Awake
Lire la chronique
Bacterium
Sunt Lacrymae Rerum
Lire la chronique
Feminazgul
No Dawn For Men
Lire la chronique
Panychida
Gabreta Aeterna
Lire la chronique
Repulsive Feast
Meat Hook Mutilation (EP)
Lire la chronique