chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
195 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Godflesh
 Godflesh - Streetcleaner (C)
Par ERZEWYN		   
Wombbath
 Wombbath - Tales Of Madness (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Envy
 Envy - A Dead Sinking Story (C)
Par choochoo		   
Gorephilia
 Gorephilia - In the Eye of ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 7 Janvier 2021
 Les news du 7 Janvier 2021 ... (N)
Par Funky Globe		   
Abigor
 Abigor - Totschläger (A Sai... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Apraxic
 Apraxic - Edge Of Human (C)
Par Keyser		   
Skeletal Remains
 Skeletal Remains - The Ento... (C)
Par Jarl_Djevel		   
Circle Takes the Square
 Circle Takes the Square - A... (C)
Par lkea		   
End of Mankind
 End of Mankind - Antérieur ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 6 Janvier 2021
 Les news du 6 Janvier 2021 ... (N)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Dream Theater
 Dream Theater - A Change of... (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Frozen Soul
 Frozen Soul - Crypt Of Ice (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 4 Janvier 2021
 Les news du 4 Janvier 2021 ... (N)
Par dolmorgoth		   
Mosaic
 Mosaic - Old Man's Wyntar (C)
Par Vartruk		   

Les news du 9 Janvier 2021

News
Les news du 9 Janvier 2021 Evergrey - The Ruins Of Beverast - Slough of Despair - Witchseeker - Age of Woe - Sporae Autem Yuggoth - Altered Dead - Buried - Malevolent Creation - Obvurt
»
(Lien direct)
EVERGREY (Heavy/Dark Mélodique, Suède) vient de dévoiler un deuxième extrait de son prochain album Escape Of The Phoenix qui sortira le 26 février via AFM Records. "Eternal Nocturnal" s'écoute ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
THE RUINS OF BEVERAST (Black metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album The Thule Grimoires qui sortira le 5 février via Ván Records. "Anchoress In Furs" s'écoute ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SLOUGH OF DESPAIR (Doom/Death, Grèce) sortira son premier longue-durée Catacombs of Terror (2020) le 26 février sur Chaos Records en collaboration avec Personal Records. Vous pouvez d'ores et déjà l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Burial of Sanity
2. Disease of Human Minds
3. Humanity's Crucifixion
4. Shattered Reality
5. Cursed Fate
6. Catacombs of Terror
7. Outro		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
WITCHSEEKER (Heavy Metal, Singapour) sortira son nouvel album Scene of the Wild le 26 mars via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Scene of the Wild
2. Rock this Night Away
3. Lust for Dust
4. Be Quick Or Be Dead
5. Sin City
6. Nights in Tokyo
7. Screaming in the Moonlight
8. Break Away
9. Candle in the Dark
10. Hellions of the Night

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
AGE OF WOE (Death/Crust/Punk, Suède) a publié le premier extrait de son nouveau disque Envenom à paraître le 26 février sur Lifeforce Records. Il s'agit de "A Feral Swarm" Tracklist :

01. Inferno
02. Ghosts Who Hunt Alone
03. Förpestningen
04. Patriarch
05. A Feral Swarm
06. Avgrunden
07. The Twilight and the Dawn
08. Storm
09. Förbittringen
10. Envenom
11. Ljungeld

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SPORAE AUTEM YUGGOTH (Death/Doom, Chili) sortira son premier EP The Plague of the Aeons (2020) le 5 mars chez Personal Records au format CD. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. The Malignant Observer [7:22]
2. Crawling Towards the Tyrant [8:12]
3. Teleport to Obscurity [7:41]
4. Cathedral of the Abuser [6:46]		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ALTERED DEAD (Death Metal, Canada) a dévoilé le morceau "Thawing in Agony" extrait de son nouvel opus Returned to Life à venir le 25 janvier via Memento Mori. Tracklist :

1. Mental Suicide
2. Returned to Life
3. Final Pathogen
4. Prosodemic Realms
5. Empostomb
6. Thrawing in Agony
7. Ensanguine Path
8. Rotting Outwards
9. ...Of the Oppressed
10. Into the Crypts of Rays [Celtic Frost cover]

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BURIED (Death Metal avec des ex-Pyaemia, Pays-Bas) sortira son premier long-format Oculus Rot le 14 février sur Brutal Mind. Tracklist :

1. Retribution
2. Anti Body
3. Tornado of Blood
4. Buried
5. Oculus Rot
6. Leech
7. Splintered
8. Paradise
9. Tenebrous Worm

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MALEVOLENT CREATION (Death Metal, USA) va rééditer en vinyle sa Demo 1990 le 18 février sur Xtreem Music dans la collection 10 Inches of Deathcult avec quatre titres bonus tirés de la Live Demo de 1989. Les pré-commandes sont déjà ouvertes.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
OBVURT (Death Metal, Québec), nouveau projet de Philippe Drouin (Unbreakable Hatred), a mis en ligne un premier extrait de son premier EP The Beginning à venir le 31 mars sur Brutal Mind. Il s'agit de "Obverted" avec en invité Michael Angelo Batio à la guitare.

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
9 Janvier 2021

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Un suppôt et au lit : MARDUK
 Un suppôt et au lit : MARDUK
Janvier 2021		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Evergrey
 Evergrey
Heavy/Dark Mélodique - 1995 - Suède		   
Malevolent Creation
 Malevolent Creation
Death Metal - 1987 - Etats-Unis		   
The Ruins Of Beverast
 The Ruins Of Beverast
Black metal - 2003 - Allemagne		   
Un suppôt et au lit : MARDUK
Lire le podcast
Godflesh
Streetcleaner
Lire la chronique
Wombbath
Tales Of Madness
Lire la chronique
Biohazard
Urban Discipline
Lire la chronique
Gorephilia
In the Eye of Nothing
Lire la chronique
Apraxic
Edge Of Human
Lire la chronique
Abigor
Totschläger (A Saintslayer'...
Lire la chronique
End of Mankind
Antérieur à la lumière
Lire la chronique
Frozen Soul
Crypt Of Ice
Lire la chronique
Sanction
Broken In Refraction
Lire la chronique
No Return
Live XXX (Live)
Lire la chronique
Downset
Do We Speak A Dead Language?
Lire la chronique
Khthoniik Cerviiks
Æquiizoiikum
Lire la chronique
Dream Theater
A Change of Seasons (EP)
Lire la chronique
Vampillia / The Body
xoroAHbin (Coll.)
Lire la chronique
Hyrgal
Fin de règne
Lire la chronique
Morbific
Pestilent Hordes (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Haken
Virus
Lire la chronique
Toxaemia
Where Paths Divide
Lire la chronique
Mosaic
Old Man's Wyntar
Lire la chronique
Chaos Catharsis pour l'album "Extase dans la violence"
Lire l'interview
Chaos Catharsis
Extase dans la violence
Lire la chronique
Turia
Degen van Licht
Lire la chronique
WarHorse
As Heaven Turns to Ash....
Lire la chronique
Slaughterday
Ancient Death Triumph
Lire la chronique
Neil Young
Mirror Ball
Lire la chronique
Sunken
Livslede
Lire la chronique
Winter
Into Darkness
Lire la chronique
Bilan 2020
Lire le bilan
Dream Theater
Awake
Lire la chronique