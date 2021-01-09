»

WITCHSEEKER (Heavy Metal, Singapour) sortira son nouvel album Scene of the Wild le 26 mars via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. Scene of the Wild

2. Rock this Night Away

3. Lust for Dust

4. Be Quick Or Be Dead

5. Sin City

6. Nights in Tokyo

7. Screaming in the Moonlight

8. Break Away

9. Candle in the Dark

10. Hellions of the Night



