|»
|EVERGREY (Heavy/Dark Mélodique, Suède) vient de dévoiler un deuxième extrait de son prochain album Escape Of The Phoenix qui sortira le 26 février via AFM Records. "Eternal Nocturnal" s'écoute ici :
|
|»
|THE RUINS OF BEVERAST (Black metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album The Thule Grimoires qui sortira le 5 février via Ván Records. "Anchoress In Furs" s'écoute ici :
|
|»
|SLOUGH OF DESPAIR (Doom/Death, Grèce) sortira son premier longue-durée Catacombs of Terror (2020) le 26 février sur Chaos Records en collaboration avec Personal Records. Vous pouvez d'ores et déjà l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Burial of Sanity
2. Disease of Human Minds
3. Humanity's Crucifixion
4. Shattered Reality
5. Cursed Fate
6. Catacombs of Terror
7. Outro
|
|»
|WITCHSEEKER (Heavy Metal, Singapour) sortira son nouvel album Scene of the Wild le 26 mars via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Scene of the Wild
2. Rock this Night Away
3. Lust for Dust
4. Be Quick Or Be Dead
5. Sin City
6. Nights in Tokyo
7. Screaming in the Moonlight
8. Break Away
9. Candle in the Dark
10. Hellions of the Night
|
|»
|AGE OF WOE (Death/Crust/Punk, Suède) a publié le premier extrait de son nouveau disque Envenom à paraître le 26 février sur Lifeforce Records. Il s'agit de "A Feral Swarm" Tracklist :
01. Inferno
02. Ghosts Who Hunt Alone
03. Förpestningen
04. Patriarch
05. A Feral Swarm
06. Avgrunden
07. The Twilight and the Dawn
08. Storm
09. Förbittringen
10. Envenom
11. Ljungeld
|
|»
|SPORAE AUTEM YUGGOTH (Death/Doom, Chili) sortira son premier EP The Plague of the Aeons (2020) le 5 mars chez Personal Records au format CD. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. The Malignant Observer [7:22]
2. Crawling Towards the Tyrant [8:12]
3. Teleport to Obscurity [7:41]
4. Cathedral of the Abuser [6:46]
|
|»
|ALTERED DEAD (Death Metal, Canada) a dévoilé le morceau "Thawing in Agony" extrait de son nouvel opus Returned to Life à venir le 25 janvier via Memento Mori. Tracklist :
1. Mental Suicide
2. Returned to Life
3. Final Pathogen
4. Prosodemic Realms
5. Empostomb
6. Thrawing in Agony
7. Ensanguine Path
8. Rotting Outwards
9. ...Of the Oppressed
10. Into the Crypts of Rays [Celtic Frost cover]
|
|»
|BURIED (Death Metal avec des ex-Pyaemia, Pays-Bas) sortira son premier long-format Oculus Rot le 14 février sur Brutal Mind. Tracklist :
1. Retribution
2. Anti Body
3. Tornado of Blood
4. Buried
5. Oculus Rot
6. Leech
7. Splintered
8. Paradise
9. Tenebrous Worm
|
|»
|MALEVOLENT CREATION (Death Metal, USA) va rééditer en vinyle sa Demo 1990 le 18 février sur Xtreem Music dans la collection 10 Inches of Deathcult avec quatre titres bonus tirés de la Live Demo de 1989. Les pré-commandes sont déjà ouvertes.
|
|»
|OBVURT (Death Metal, Québec), nouveau projet de Philippe Drouin (Unbreakable Hatred), a mis en ligne un premier extrait de son premier EP The Beginning à venir le 31 mars sur Brutal Mind. Il s'agit de "Obverted" avec en invité Michael Angelo Batio à la guitare.
|
