Les news du 11 Janvier 2021
News
Les news du 11 Janvier 2021 Liquid Tension Experiment - Diocletian - Koldovstvo - Taake - Helheim - Paranorm - Summoning The Lich
|InsideOut Music a dévoilé la tracklist et la date de sortie du nouvel album de LIQUID TENSION EXPERIMENT (Metal progressif instrumental, États-Unis) LTE3 est annoncé pour le 26 mars 2021 et sera le témoin de la réunion entre Mike Portnoy, John Petrucci, Jordan Rudess et Tony Levin. La campagne de précommande débutera le 22 janvier 2021.
1. Hypersonic (8:22)
2. Beating The Odds (6:09)
3. Liquid Evolution (3:23)
4. The Passage Of Time (7:32)
5. Chris & Kevin’s Amazing Odyssey (5:04)
6. Rhapsody In Blue (13:16)
7. Shades Of Hope (4:42)
8. Key To The Imagination (13:14)
|Nuclear War Now! Productions vient d'annoncer la signature de DIOCLETIAN (Black / Death Metal, Nouvelle-Zélande). Le groupe prépare actuellement son nouvel album :
Nuclear War Now! Productions a écrit : Diocletian In Alliance With NWN
NWN! is honored to announce a new alliance with New Zealand’s Diocletian. For over 15 years, Diocletian has consistently released some of the most uncompromising bestial black death metal in the world. Following the band’s superb 2019 album, “Amongst the Flames of a Bvrning God,” Diocletian is currently at work on their fifth full-length LP, currently scheduled for release on NWN! in 2021.
|Une énigmatique entité, KOLDOVSTVO (Black Metal), fait son entrée cette année avec un premier album. Ни царя, ни бога (Ni Tsarya, Ni Boga) sortira le 5 mars en format vinyle via Babylon Doom Cult Records (Europe) et Extraconscious Records (US) ainsi qu'en version cassette chez Fólkvangr Records. Un premier extrait ("I") en écoute sur la page Bandcamp du groupe :
|Un split regroupant les deux formations norvégiennes TAAKE (Black Metal) et HELHEIM (Viking/Black Metal) est annoncé pour le 5 mars prochain. Henholdsvis sortira en format digital et vinyle sous la bannière de Dark Essence Records. La tracklist est la suivante :
1. Taake - Brotne Bein og Mannefall
2. Taake - Ein Baat i Foss
3. Helheim - Orkan
4. Helheim - Heksesabbat
|Empyrean, c'est le titre que porte le premier long format des Suédois de PARANORM (Thrash/Death Metal progressif). Ce dernier paraîtra le 26 février prochain via Redefining Darkness Records. Un premier extrait ("Critical Mass") a été mis en ligne sur le net :
Voici la tracklist :
1. Critical Mass
2. The Immortal Generation
3. Edge of The Horizon
4. Intelligence Explosion
5. Cannibal
6. Empyrean
7. Lost Cause
8. Desolate Worlds (Distant Dimensions)
|Les Américains de SUMMONING THE LICH (Death Metal moderne et mélodique) sortiront leur premier album le 26 février chez Prosthetic Records. United in Chaos est composé de douze titres, dont deux sont en écoute sur divers médias :
11/01/2021 19:44