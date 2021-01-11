»

(Lien direct) DIOCLETIAN (Black / Death Metal, Nouvelle-Zélande). Le groupe prépare actuellement son nouvel album :



Nuclear War Now! Productions a écrit : Diocletian In Alliance With NWN

NWN! is honored to announce a new alliance with New Zealand’s Diocletian. For over 15 years, Diocletian has consistently released some of the most uncompromising bestial black death metal in the world. Following the band’s superb 2019 album, “Amongst the Flames of a Bvrning God,” Diocletian is currently at work on their fifth full-length LP, currently scheduled for release on NWN! in 2021.