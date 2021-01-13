»

(Lien direct) BARATHRUM (Black/Doom, Finlande) va sortir un coffret de démos en vinyle intitulé DEMO(NO)S le 5 mars sur Saturnal Records. Les détails :



LP I: From Black Flames To Witchcraft (1991)

1. Winter Of The Black Snow

2. Black Flames And Blood

3. Deep From The Depths

4. Witchmaster

(ONE SIDED)





LP II: Witchmaster (1991)

Side A

1. Demon Est Deus Inversus

2. Deep From The Depths

3. Into The Maze Of Nightmares

4. Gate To Jetblack Desires



Side B

1. Witchmaster

2. Black Flames And Blood

3. Winter of the Black Snow





LPIII

Side A: Battlecry (1992)

1. Intro (Epilogue) / Sacrilegium

2. Nocturnal Dance

3. Justice of the Shining Steel

4. Battlecry / Outro



Side B: Sanctus Satanas (1993)

1. Wolf Age Thunder / Death Is Saviour

2. SaLuBeLe

3. Land Of Tears

4. The Force Of Evil

5. Black Goat

6. Devilish Sign