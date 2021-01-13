GOLGOTHA (Death/Doom, Espagne) sortira un nouvel EP baptisé Remembering the Past - Writing the Future le 2 mars chez Xtreem Music. Le morceau inédit "Don't Waste Your Life" est en écoute ci-dessous. Les quatre autres titres sont des réenregistrements d'anciens titres. Tracklist :
1. Don't Waste Your Life
2. Helpless (2020)
3. I Am Lost (2020)
4. Elemental Changes (2020)
5. Lonely (2020)
DEMON HEAD (Doom/Hard Rock, Danemark) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "The Feline Smile" tiré de son nouvel album Viscera qui sort le 29 janvier via Metal Blade. Tracklist :
1. Tooth and Nail
2. The Feline Smile
3. Arrows
4. Magical Death
5. The Lupine Choir
6. A Long, Groaning Descent
7. In Adamantine Chains
8. Black Torches
9. Wreath
10. The Triumphal Chariot of Antimony
