Les news du 13 Janvier 2021

News
Les news du 13 Janvier 2021 Golgotha - Alkerdeel - Dipygus - Abythic - Demon Head - Barathrum
»
(Lien direct)
GOLGOTHA (Death/Doom, Espagne) sortira un nouvel EP baptisé Remembering the Past - Writing the Future le 2 mars chez Xtreem Music. Le morceau inédit "Don't Waste Your Life" est en écoute ci-dessous. Les quatre autres titres sont des réenregistrements d'anciens titres. Tracklist :

1. Don't Waste Your Life
2. Helpless (2020)
3. I Am Lost (2020)
4. Elemental Changes (2020)
5. Lonely (2020)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ALKERDEEL (Black/Sludge, Belgique) a posté le titre "Zop" qui figure sur son nouvel album Slonk à venir le 5 février via Babylon Doom Cult Records et Consouling Sounds.

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DIPYGUS (Death Metal, USA) offre en écoute le morceau "Myiasis in Human Mouth" issu de son nouveau disque Bushmeat prévu le 25 janvier sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :

1. Ape Sounds
2. St. Augustine, FL 1896
3. The Khumjung Scalp
4. Osteodontokeratic Savagery
5. Plasmoidal Mass (Slime Mold)
6. BushMeat
7. Long-Pig Feast
8. Myiasis in Human Mouth
9. Ape Sounds II

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ABYTHIC (Death Metal, Allemagne) propose à cette adresse le titre "The Call" extrait de son nouvel opus Dominion of the Wicked à venir le 15 février chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. At The Treshold Of Obscurity [14:42]
2. The Call [8:53]
3. Endless Tides [5:54]
4. Augury Of The Doomed [5:28]		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DEMON HEAD (Doom/Hard Rock, Danemark) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "The Feline Smile" tiré de son nouvel album Viscera qui sort le 29 janvier via Metal Blade. Tracklist :

1. Tooth and Nail
2. The Feline Smile
3. Arrows
4. Magical Death
5. The Lupine Choir
6. A Long, Groaning Descent
7. In Adamantine Chains
8. Black Torches
9. Wreath
10. The Triumphal Chariot of Antimony

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BARATHRUM (Black/Doom, Finlande) va sortir un coffret de démos en vinyle intitulé DEMO(NO)S le 5 mars sur Saturnal Records. Les détails :

LP I: From Black Flames To Witchcraft (1991)
1. Winter Of The Black Snow
2. Black Flames And Blood
3. Deep From The Depths
4. Witchmaster
(ONE SIDED)


LP II: Witchmaster (1991)
Side A
1. Demon Est Deus Inversus
2. Deep From The Depths
3. Into The Maze Of Nightmares
4. Gate To Jetblack Desires

Side B
1. Witchmaster
2. Black Flames And Blood
3. Winter of the Black Snow


LPIII
Side A: Battlecry (1992)
1. Intro (Epilogue) / Sacrilegium
2. Nocturnal Dance
3. Justice of the Shining Steel
4. Battlecry / Outro

Side B: Sanctus Satanas (1993)
1. Wolf Age Thunder / Death Is Saviour
2. SaLuBeLe
3. Land Of Tears
4. The Force Of Evil
5. Black Goat
6. Devilish Sign		 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
13 Janvier 2021

