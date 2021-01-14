Les news du 14 Janvier 2021
Les news du 14 Janvier 2021 The Crown - Conjureth - Crypts - Upon the Altar - Demonia Mundi - Omination - Pagandom
|THE CROWN (Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Royal Destroyer qui sortira le 12 mars via Metal Blade. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Baptized In Violence
2. Let The Hammering Begin!
3. Motordeath
4. Ultra Faust
5. Glorious Hades
6. Full Metal Justice
7. Scandinavian Satan
8. Devoid Of Light
9. We Drift On
10. Beyond The Frail
|CONJURETH (Death Metal, USA) a signé sur Memento Mori pour la sortie le 26 juillet de son premier album en format CD. C'est Rotted Life qui s'occupera de la version LP.
|CRYPTS (Death Metal, Allemagne) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Paura" tiré de son premier longue-durée Coven Of The Dead prévu en mars via This Charming Man Records.
|UPON THE ALTAR (Blackened Death Metal, Pologne) a mis en ligne le morceau "Wolfs of Napalm" extrait de son premier long-format Absid Ab Ordine Luminis à paraître le 19 février sur Putrid Cult. Tracklist :
1. Crown of Weakness
2. Wolfs of Napalm
3. Expire
4. Mortuus Est Rex
5. Blasphemare Absens Fides
6. Absit Ab Ordine Luminis
7. Hapax Legamenon
|DEMONIA MUNDI (Black Metal, Italie) sortira son premier full-length In Grembo Mater... le mois prochain chez Cult Of Parthenope. Tracklist :
1. Iniziazione
2. AA Of Black Fogs And Shaded Empires
3. Et In Arcadia Ego
4. Alesa
5. The Golden Bough
6. Hieros Gamos
7. Intra Grembo
8. The Horned And His Thousand Whelps
|OMINATION (Funeral Doom/Death, Tunisie) sortira son nouvel opus NGR (New Golgotha Repvbliq) le 5 février sur Hypnotic Dirge Records. Un extrait, "The sword that came out of His mouth", est en ligne ci-dessous, ainsi qu'une reprise de "Nothing" de Skepticism. Tracklist :
1 - Crossing the Burned Wasteland (3:51)
2 - Apocalyptic Ignis Fatuus (10:14)
3 - Last Trisagion (4:50)
4 - Necropolis, the Backbone (7:59)
5 - The Sword that came out of His Mouth (7:27)
6 - Unto the Ages of Ages (8:48)
7 - Death(s), Love and Life (7:43)
8 - Post-Apocalypticism (6:23)
9 - The New Golgotha Repvbliq (20:17)
10 - Nothing (10:13) (Skepticism Cover - Online bonus)
|PAGANDOM (Thrash Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel album Ashes le 29 janvier en numérique et fin février en physique.
