»

(Lien direct) OMINATION (Funeral Doom/Death, Tunisie) sortira son nouvel opus NGR (New Golgotha Repvbliq) le 5 février sur Hypnotic Dirge Records. Un extrait, "The sword that came out of His mouth", est en ligne ci-dessous, ainsi qu'une reprise de "Nothing" de Skepticism. Tracklist :



1 - Crossing the Burned Wasteland (3:51)

2 - Apocalyptic Ignis Fatuus (10:14)

3 - Last Trisagion (4:50)

4 - Necropolis, the Backbone (7:59)

5 - The Sword that came out of His Mouth (7:27)

6 - Unto the Ages of Ages (8:48)

7 - Death(s), Love and Life (7:43)

8 - Post-Apocalypticism (6:23)

9 - The New Golgotha Repvbliq (20:17)

10 - Nothing (10:13) (Skepticism Cover - Online bonus)







