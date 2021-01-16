chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
White Magician
 White Magician - Dealers of... (C)
Par Holmy		   
Les news du 15 Janvier 2021
 Les news du 15 Janvier 2021... (N)
Par Deathrash		   
Chaos Catharsis
 Chaos Catharsis - Extase da... (C)
Par X-Death		   
Kataklysm
 Kataklysm - Unconquered (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Power Trip
 Power Trip - Hornet's Nest ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Bilan 2020
 Bilan 2020 - (D)
Par Ander		   
Les news du 13 Janvier 2021
 Les news du 13 Janvier 2021... (N)
Par Deathrash		   
Phthisis
 Phthisis - Embodiment Of De... (C)
Par Drug-Sniffin...		   
Les news du 12 Janvier 2021
 Les news du 12 Janvier 2021... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
White Wizzard
 White Wizzard - Infernal Ov... (C)
Par Fabulon		   
Selbst
 Selbst - Relatos de angustia (C)
Par Jej		   
Turia
 Turia - Degen van Licht (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Echoes Of Death Fanzine
 Echoes Of Death Fanzine - (I)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Gorephilia
 Gorephilia - In the Eye of ... (C)
Par Holmy		   
Vacuous
 Vacuous - Katabasis (EP) (C)
Par Keyser		   
Hate Forest
 Hate Forest - Hour of the C... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Les news du 11 Janvier 2021
 Les news du 11 Janvier 2021... (N)
Par grintold		   
Biohazard
 Biohazard - Urban Discipline (C)
Par choochoo		   
Vile Creature
 Vile Creature - Glory, Glor... (C)
Par Krokodil		   

Les news du 16 Janvier 2021

News
Les news du 16 Janvier 2021 Vemod - Tragedy in Hope - Aethyrick - Saxon - Dread Sovereign - Szary Wilk - Nocrul - Nihilum
»
(Lien direct)
Neuf ans après la parution de son premier album (Venter På Stormene), la formation norvégienne VEMOD (Black Metal) fait son retour en 2021 avec un nouveau long format. Celui-ci s'intitule The Deepening et sortira sous la bannière de Prophecy Productions. Plus d'informations à venir !		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TRAGEDY IN HOPE (Symphonic Black Metal, Russie) a posté un nouveau morceau intitulé "Insomnious Autumnal Night". Le premier longue-durée du groupe, Sleep Paralysis, sort le 12 février. Tracklist :

1 - Lucid dream
2 - The Celebration Of Despair And Woe
3 - Fighting With The Rain
4 - Winter Wedding Ceremony
5 - The Mistress Of Dark Art
6 - Nightmare Lullaby
7 - Insomnious Autumnal Night
8 - Sleep Paralysis

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
AETHYRICK (Black Metal, Finlande) offre son nouvel album Apotheosis en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 22 janvier sur The Sinister Flame. Tracklist :

1. The Starlit Altar [8:14]
2. Rosary of Midnights [5:49]
3. Flesh Once Divided [6:15]
4. In Blood Wisdom [8:04]
5. With Determined Steps [6:17]
6. Path of Ordeal [7:01]

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SAXON (Heavy Metal, Angleterre) propose ci-dessous sa reprise de "Speed King" de Deep Purple. Son disque de reprises Inspirations sort le 19 mars chez Silver Lining Music. Tracklist :

1/Paint in Black(The Rolling Stones)
2) Immigrant Song (Led Zeppelin)
3) Paperback Writer (The Beatles)
4) Evil Woman (Black Sabbath)
5) Stone Free (Jimi Hendrix)
6) Bomber (Motörhead)
7)Speed King (Deep Purple)
8) The Rocker (Thin Lizzy)
9) Hold The Line (Toto)
10) Problem Child (AC/DC)
11) See My Friends (The Kinks)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DREAD SOVEREIGN (Doom Metal, Irlande) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le titre "She Wolves Of the Savage Season" figurant sur son nouvel opus Alchemical Warfare sorti hier via Metal Blade. Tracklist :

1. A Curse on Men
2. She Wolves of the Savage Season
3. The Great Beast We Serve
4. Nature Is the Devil's Church
5. Her Master's Voice
6. Viral Tomb
7. Devil's Bane
8. Ruin Upon the Temple Mount
9. You Don't Move Me (I Don't Give a Fuck) *CD+digital bonus track only

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SZARY WILK (Black Metal, Pologne) a mis en ligne le morceau "Wilczy Taniec" tiré de son premier long-format Wrath à paraître le 19 février sur Putrid Cult. Tracklist :

1. Mortal
2. Behind the Curtain of Death
3. Mortuos Voco
4. Wilczy Taniec
5. Wrath

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NOCRUL (Warhammer 40K Black Metal, Angleterre) propose désormais sa discographie sur Bandcamp, YouTube et tous les autres plates-formes de streaming.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NIHILUM (Black Metal, USA) a publié à cette adresse une vidéo dans laquelle il parle de son nouvel EP Sunless Death paru en décembre.		 Les news du
Thrasho Dysthymie + Keyser
16 Janvier 2021

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
White Magician
 White Magician
Dealers of Divinity
2020 - Cruz Del Sur Music		   
5ème cérémonie des BM Awards
 5ème cérémonie des BM Awards
Janvier 2021		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Aethyrick
 Aethyrick
Black Metal - 2016 - Finlande		   
Dread Sovereign
 Dread Sovereign
2013 - Irlande		   
Saxon
 Saxon
Heavy Metal - 1978 - Royaume-Uni		   
Vemod
 Vemod
Black Metal - 2000 - Norvège		   
White Magician
Dealers of Divinity
Lire la chronique
5ème cérémonie des BM Awards
Lire le podcast
The Bishop of Hexen
The Death Masquerade
Lire la chronique
Koffin
Nailed Into The Coffin (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Kataklysm
Unconquered
Lire la chronique
Power Trip
Hornet's Nest (Single)
Lire la chronique
Warside
The Enemy Inside (EP)
Lire la chronique
Phthisis
Embodiment Of Decay (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Pain of Salvation
In The Passing Light of Day
Lire la chronique
Selbst
Relatos de angustia
Lire la chronique
Vacuous
Katabasis (EP)
Lire la chronique
Wayward Dawn
House Of Mirrors (EP)
Lire la chronique
Echoes Of Death Fanzine
Lire l'interview
Vile Creature
Glory, Glory! Apathy Took H...
Lire la chronique
The Body
Christs, Redeemers
Lire la chronique
Dream Theater
Falling into Infinity
Lire la chronique
Un suppôt et au lit : MARDUK
Lire le podcast
Godflesh
Streetcleaner
Lire la chronique
Wombbath
Tales Of Madness
Lire la chronique
Biohazard
Urban Discipline
Lire la chronique
Gorephilia
In the Eye of Nothing
Lire la chronique
Apraxic
Edge Of Human
Lire la chronique
Abigor
Totschläger (A Saintslayer'...
Lire la chronique
End of Mankind
Antérieur à la lumière
Lire la chronique
Frozen Soul
Crypt Of Ice
Lire la chronique
Sanction
Broken In Refraction
Lire la chronique
No Return
Live XXX (Live)
Lire la chronique
Downset
Do We Speak A Dead Language?
Lire la chronique
Khthoniik Cerviiks
Æquiizoiikum
Lire la chronique
Dream Theater
A Change of Seasons (EP)
Lire la chronique