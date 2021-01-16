Les news du 16 Janvier 2021
|»
|Neuf ans après la parution de son premier album (Venter På Stormene), la formation norvégienne VEMOD (Black Metal) fait son retour en 2021 avec un nouveau long format. Celui-ci s'intitule The Deepening et sortira sous la bannière de Prophecy Productions. Plus d'informations à venir !
|
|»
|TRAGEDY IN HOPE (Symphonic Black Metal, Russie) a posté un nouveau morceau intitulé "Insomnious Autumnal Night". Le premier longue-durée du groupe, Sleep Paralysis, sort le 12 février. Tracklist :
1 - Lucid dream
2 - The Celebration Of Despair And Woe
3 - Fighting With The Rain
4 - Winter Wedding Ceremony
5 - The Mistress Of Dark Art
6 - Nightmare Lullaby
7 - Insomnious Autumnal Night
8 - Sleep Paralysis
|
|»
|AETHYRICK (Black Metal, Finlande) offre son nouvel album Apotheosis en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 22 janvier sur The Sinister Flame. Tracklist :
1. The Starlit Altar [8:14]
2. Rosary of Midnights [5:49]
3. Flesh Once Divided [6:15]
4. In Blood Wisdom [8:04]
5. With Determined Steps [6:17]
6. Path of Ordeal [7:01]
|
|»
|SAXON (Heavy Metal, Angleterre) propose ci-dessous sa reprise de "Speed King" de Deep Purple. Son disque de reprises Inspirations sort le 19 mars chez Silver Lining Music. Tracklist :
1/Paint in Black(The Rolling Stones)
2) Immigrant Song (Led Zeppelin)
3) Paperback Writer (The Beatles)
4) Evil Woman (Black Sabbath)
5) Stone Free (Jimi Hendrix)
6) Bomber (Motörhead)
7)Speed King (Deep Purple)
8) The Rocker (Thin Lizzy)
9) Hold The Line (Toto)
10) Problem Child (AC/DC)
11) See My Friends (The Kinks)
|
|»
|DREAD SOVEREIGN (Doom Metal, Irlande) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le titre "She Wolves Of the Savage Season" figurant sur son nouvel opus Alchemical Warfare sorti hier via Metal Blade. Tracklist :
1. A Curse on Men
2. She Wolves of the Savage Season
3. The Great Beast We Serve
4. Nature Is the Devil's Church
5. Her Master's Voice
6. Viral Tomb
7. Devil's Bane
8. Ruin Upon the Temple Mount
9. You Don't Move Me (I Don't Give a Fuck) *CD+digital bonus track only
|
|»
|SZARY WILK (Black Metal, Pologne) a mis en ligne le morceau "Wilczy Taniec" tiré de son premier long-format Wrath à paraître le 19 février sur Putrid Cult. Tracklist :
1. Mortal
2. Behind the Curtain of Death
3. Mortuos Voco
4. Wilczy Taniec
5. Wrath
|
|»
|NOCRUL (Warhammer 40K Black Metal, Angleterre) propose désormais sa discographie sur Bandcamp, YouTube et tous les autres plates-formes de streaming.
|
|»
|NIHILUM (Black Metal, USA) a publié à cette adresse une vidéo dans laquelle il parle de son nouvel EP Sunless Death paru en décembre.
|
