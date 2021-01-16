»

(Lien direct) DREAD SOVEREIGN (Doom Metal, Irlande) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le titre "She Wolves Of the Savage Season" figurant sur son nouvel opus Alchemical Warfare sorti hier via Metal Blade. Tracklist :



1. A Curse on Men

2. She Wolves of the Savage Season

3. The Great Beast We Serve

4. Nature Is the Devil's Church

5. Her Master's Voice

6. Viral Tomb

7. Devil's Bane

8. Ruin Upon the Temple Mount

9. You Don't Move Me (I Don't Give a Fuck) *CD+digital bonus track only



