Les news du 18 Janvier 2021 News Les news du 18 Janvier 2021 Sarkrista - Deadscape - Vipère » (Lien direct) SARKRISTA (Black metal mélodique, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son prochain album Sworn To Profound Heresy qui sortira prochainement via Purity Through Fire. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. Intro

2. Sworn To Profound Heresy

3. Lair Of Cursed Remains

4. Ablazing Ritual Torches

5. The Chosen Ones Of Satan

6. Conjuring The Profane Fury

7. Destroyer Of The Sun

8. The Beast Reborn

9. A Whisper From Forgotten Coffins





» (Lien direct) DEADSCAPE (Melodic Death Metal, Bulgarie) a commencé l'enregistrement de son premier full-length Of The Deepest Shade qui contiendra douze morceaux dont quatre issus de la démo 2020 que vous pouvez écouter ci-dessous.





» (Lien direct) VIPÈRE (Black Metal, France) vient de sortir son premier EP intitulé Sombre Marche sur Vetus Capra. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp.

