(Lien direct) NECRONOMICON (Thrash, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un medley de son nouvel album The Final Chapter qui sortira le 26 mars via El Puerto Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. I Am The Violence

2. Give Me Fire

3. Pain

4. Purgatory

5. Burning The Fury

6. Spilling Blood

7. Selling Nightmares

8. Justice

9. The Devil's Tears

10. The Unnamed

11. Me Against You

12. Stormreaper



