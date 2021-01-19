chargement...

Les news du 19 Janvier 2021

News
Les news du 19 Janvier 2021 Necronomicon - Pneuma Hagion - Starlight Ritual - Gateway - Stiriah - Funérarium - Enemy Awake - On War
»
(Lien direct)
NECRONOMICON (Thrash, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un medley de son nouvel album The Final Chapter qui sortira le 26 mars via El Puerto Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. I Am The Violence
2. Give Me Fire
3. Pain
4. Purgatory
5. Burning The Fury
6. Spilling Blood
7. Selling Nightmares
8. Justice
9. The Devil's Tears
10. The Unnamed
11. Me Against You
12. Stormreaper

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Memento Mori sortira le 26 avril la version CD du dernier album du one-man band PNEUMA HAGION (Death Metal, USA), Voidgazer, paru en novembre 2020 chez Nuclear War Now! Productions au format LP. Il contiendra en bonus l'EP Rituals of Extinction (2017). Vous pouvez écouter la bête à cette adresse.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
STARLIGHT RITUAL (Heavy/Doom, Québec) sortira son premier long-format Sealed in Starlight le 2 juin via Temple of Mystery Records. Tracklist :

1. The Bell [1:20]
2. Marauders [5:01]
3. One for the Road [4:4]
4. Burning Desire [4:03]
5. Sealed in Starlight [8:23]
6. Civilization Lost [5:36]
7. The Riddle of Steel [6:31]
8. Lunar Rotation [6:35]
9. Righteous Ones [4:51]		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GATEWAY (Death/Doom, Belgique) a signé sur Chaos Records pour la sortie dans le courant de l'année d'un nouvel EP intitulé Flesh Reborn. Un extrait est disponible ici. Tracklist :

1. Hel
2. Slumbering Crevasses
3. Rack Crawler
4. Flesh Reborn		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
STIRIAH (Black Metal, Allemagne) a sorti son nouvel album Into The Depths. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

01. The Water
02. The Sun
03. The Light Bearer
04. The Darkness
05. The Flesh		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
FUNÉRARIUM (Black Metal Atmosphérique, France) sortira son nouvel album Advitam Catafalque le 13 février.



 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ENEMY AWAKE (Melodic Death/Thrash, Suède) sortira son nouvel album Fallen World le 14 février. Le premier single, "Cryonation", est en ligne ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1-Fallen World
2-Hate
3-Cryonation
4-The Vampire
5-The Visitor
6-Dead Soul
7-Devil Inside
8-No More

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ON WAR (Thrash/Death, Danemark) a dévoilé son nouveau single "Definition" extrait de sa prmière sortie 2-titres End and Means parue le 15 janvier.

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
19 Janvier 2021

