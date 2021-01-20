Les news du 20 Janvier 2021
Black Hole Deity - Grabunhold - Cattle Decapitation - Wintereve - Ranger - Ancient Thrones - Panopticon - Satyricon - Creeping Fear
|BLACK HOLE DEITY (Death Metal avec des ex-Chaos Inception, USA) a posté le titre "Razed Earth Edict" tiré de son premier EP 5-titres Lair of the Xenolich qui sort le 5 février chez Everlasting Spew Records.
|»
|GRABUNHOLD (Black Metal, Allemagne) offre son premier long-format Heldentod en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 22 janvier via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Wolkenbruch über Amon Sul [8:59]
2. Hügelgräberhöhen [3:11]
3. Trommeln in der Tiefe [3:52]
4. Flammen und Schatten [5:53]
5. Morgenröte am Pelennor [7:46]
6. Fangorns Erwachen [3:22]
7. In tiefen Verliesen [4:49]
8. Der Einsamkeit letzter Streiter [8:48]
|»
|CATTLE DECAPITATION (Progressive Brutal Death Metal, USA) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Finish Them" de son dernier opus Death Atlas (2019).
|»
|WINTEREVE (Melodic Doom/Death, France) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 19 février de son nouvel album October Dark paru en avril 2020 en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Olima
2. Sea Of Suffering
3. The Quiet Desperation
4. October Dark
5. Call Of The Void
6. Forgotten
7. To Die In Your Arms
8. Down The Path To Perdition
|»
|RANGER (Speed Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir une démo tape intitulée Insurgency et disponible sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
01. Lockdown
02. Guerrilla
03. Insurgency
|»
|ANCIENT THRONES (Blackened Death Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne une vidéo "drum playthrough" pour le morceau "The Millionth Grave" tiré de son premier full-length The Veil sorti en novembre. Tracklist :
1. Transient (1:58)
2. The Sight of Oblivion (6:00)
3. The Millionth Grave (5:53)
4. The Soul to Flesh (6:14)
5. Viduus (The Veil) (9:29)
6. Sentient (2:11)
7. The River of Rain (4:32)
8. Divided/Dissolve (9:12)
9. The Infinite Eyes (9:10)
10. Permanent (2:54)
Durée totale : 57:38
|»
|Le nouvel album de PANOPTICON (Black Metal Atmosphérique/Folk, USA) aura pour titre …And Again Into The Light et sortira au printemps ou à l'été 2021 sur Bindrune Recordings. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Know Hope" :
|»
|SATYRICON (Black Metal, Norvège) vient d'annoncer via Facebook travailler sur les remasterings des albums Dark Medieval Times et The Shadowthrone. On imagine que des rééditions sont donc dans les tuyaux. Affaire à suivre...
SATYRICON a écrit : This week we are working on the remastering of Dark Medieval Times and The Shadowthrone!
|»
|Intitulé Hategod Triumph, le nouvel album de CREEPING FEAR (Death Metal, France) sortira le 26 mars prochain sur Dolorem Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Hate Crush Consume" :
