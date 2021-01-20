»

(Lien direct) SATYRICON (Black Metal, Norvège) vient d'annoncer via Facebook travailler sur les remasterings des albums Dark Medieval Times et The Shadowthrone. On imagine que des rééditions sont donc dans les tuyaux. Affaire à suivre...



SATYRICON a écrit : This week we are working on the remastering of Dark Medieval Times and The Shadowthrone!