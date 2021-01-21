chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Tempestarii
 Tempestarii - Chaos at Feast (C)
Par Goodnacht		   
Anguis Dei
 Anguis Dei - Angeist (C)
Par Stockwel		   
Torture Throne
 Torture Throne - Stench Of ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 20 Janvier 2021
 Les news du 20 Janvier 2021... (N)
Par northstar		   
Hyperdontia
 Hyperdontia - Abhorrence Ve... (C)
Par X-Death		   
Akhlys
 Akhlys - Melinoë (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Hulder
 Hulder - Godslastering: Hym... (C)
Par Dysthymie		   
Hulder
 Hulder - Embraced By Darkne... (C)
Par Jej		   
Candiria
 Candiria - 300 Percent Density (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Vulgarite
 Vulgarite - Fear Not the Da... (C)
Par Jej		   
The Bishop of Hexen
 The Bishop of Hexen - The D... (C)
Par Solarian		   
Dream Theater
 Dream Theater - Metropolis,... (C)
Par Astraldeath		   
Touché Amoré
 Touché Amoré - Lament (C)
Par Voay		   
White Magician
 White Magician - Dealers of... (C)
Par Holmy		   
Les news du 15 Janvier 2021
 Les news du 15 Janvier 2021... (N)
Par Deathrash		   
Chaos Catharsis
 Chaos Catharsis - Extase da... (C)
Par X-Death		   

Les news du 21 Janvier 2021

News
Les news du 21 Janvier 2021 Expunged - Sarkrista - Hulder - Goresoerd - Camera Obscura Two - Infester - Sullen Guest - Miseo - Moon - Burial - Ad Nauseam - Fuath - Hexerei - Natron - Cemetarian
»
(Lien direct)
EXPUNGED (Death Metal, Canada) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Early Tragic End" tiré de son premier full-length Into Never Shall à paraître cet été via Hells Headbangers.

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SARKRISTA (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Sworn to Profound Heresy le 21 mars sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Sworn to Profound Heresy
3. Lair of Cursed Remains
4. Ablazing Ritual Torches
5. The Chosen Ones of Satan
6. Conjuring the Profane Fury
7. Destroyer of the Sun
8. The Beast Reborn
9. A Whisper From Forgotten Coffins

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-woman band HULDER (Black Metal, USA) offre son premier longue-durée Godslastering Hymns of a Forlorn Peasantry en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie demain chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Upon Frigid Winds [3:22]
2. Creature of Demonic Majesty [3:33]
3. Sown in Barren Soil [4:43]
4. De Dijle [6:33]
5. Purgations of Bodily Corruptions [4:23]
6. Lowland Famine [5:26]
7. A Forlorn Peasant's Hymn [6:03]
8. From Whence an Ancient Evil Once Reigned [5:07]		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GORESOERD (Death/Groove, Estonie) a dévoilé son nouveau single "Lein" via Inverse Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CAMERA OBSCURA TWO (Grind/Thrash/Crossover avec des membres et ex-membres de Schizo, Cripple Bastards, Hour Of Penance, Novembre, The Foreshadowing, Pestem ..., Pologne/Italie), aussi appelé CO2, sortira son premier long-format D.Ö.D. le 12 février sur Selfmadegod Records. Tracklist :

1. My Ways Are Not Your Ways
2. To Bleed To Feel Alive
3. Stalked By The Eye Of No God
4. Need For Limited Loss
5. (She’s) The Enemy
6. The Bitterest Drop (Part 1)
7. [hidden track]
8. Swamp Angel*
9. Deathstress**


*originally written & performed by Schizo, Catania IT, 1997
**originally written & performed by Schizo, Catania IT, 1987
*+**Drum parts recorded by Wilfred Ho, Hong Kong HK

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
INFESTER (Death Metal, USA) va rééditer sa démo de 1992 Darkness Unveiled en mai prochain sur Martyrdoom Productions avec en bonus deux titres issus des répétitions de 1993 pour To the Depths, in Degradation.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SULLEN GUEST (Death/Doom, Lituanie) sortira son nouvel album Chapter III le 25 février en auto-production. Tracklist :

Nothing Will Be Forgotten (7:39)
Dewfall (7:01)
Mortal Cord (5:03)
Footprints (6:37)
Limbonic Perdition (7:00)
Samsara (5:45)
October Lullaby (instrumental) (4:54)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MISEO (Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel EP Initium Et Finis le 1er février sur FatKnob Rec. Tracklist :

The Gift
Dependent
An Average Man
Orange Impostor
Castle Of Nightmares
Timebomb

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MOON (Heavy / Doom, Allemagne) sortira sa première démo intitulée On the Other Side Of Daylight le 22 janvier via Dying Victims Productions. Celle-ci se découvre en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. On The Other Side Of Daylight
02. Mesmerized
03. The Pact
04. Burn The Ashes Of My Broken Bones

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BURIAL (Death / Doom, Italie) vient de signer sur Everlasting Spew Records pour la sortie, cette année, de son première album. En attendant les informations officielles autour de ce dernier, vous pouvez écouter ci-dessous une compilation regroupant l'ensemble des enregistrements du groupe à ce jour :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
AD NAUSEAM ((Post) Death Metal, Italie) fera son retour cette année avec la sortie le 12 février prochain via Avantgarde Music de son nouvel album intitulé Imperative Imperceptible Impulse. En voici ci-dessous un premier extrait :

01. Sub Specie Aeternitatis
02. Inexorably Ousted Sente
03. Coincidentia Oppositorum
04. Imperative Imperceptible Impulse
05. Horror Vacui
06. Human Interface To No God

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé simplement II, le deuxième album de FUATH (Black Metal, Écosse), one-man band dans lequel officie Andy Marshall de Saor, sortira le 19 mars sur Underground Activists Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Prophecies" :

01. Prophecies
02. The Pyre
03. Into The Forest Of Shadows
04. Essence
05. Endless Winter

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HEXEREI (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira cette année une nouvelle démo intitulée Ancient Evil Spirits. En voici un premier extrait :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Time To Kill Records vient de sortir la version vinyle du premier album de NATRON (Death Metal, Italie) paru initialement en 1997 au seul format CD. Intitulé Hung, Drawn And Quartered, ce dernier est disponible ici. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Elmer The Exhumer
02. Enthroned In Repulsion
03. Leechord
04. Flesh Of A Sick Virgin
05. The Stake Crawlers
06. Undead Awake
07. Heretics Consume The Deceased
08. Morgue Feast		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CEMETARIAN (Death Metal, USA) vient de signer sur Hells Headbangers Records. Le groupe prépare actuellement la sortie de son premier album prévue cette année.		 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
21 Janvier 2021

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Archaic Thorn
 Archaic Thorn
Eradication
2020 - Into Endless Chaos Records		   
Anguis Dei
 Anguis Dei
Angeist
2021 - Drakkar Productions		   
Stabbed
 Stabbed
Defleshed By Reptiles (Démo)
2020 - Autoproduction		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Ad Nauseam
 Ad Nauseam
(Post) Death Metal - 2012 - Italie		   
Cemetarian
 Cemetarian
Death Metal - 2019 - Etats-Unis		   
Fuath
 Fuath
Black Metal - 2015 - Royaume-Uni		   
Hulder
 Hulder
Black Metal - Etats-Unis		   
Infester
 Infester
Death Metal - 1992 - Etats-Unis		   
Sarkrista
 Sarkrista
Black metal mélodique - 2011 - Allemagne		   
Stabbed
Defleshed By Reptiles (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Anguis Dei
Angeist
Lire la chronique
Archaic Thorn
Eradication
Lire la chronique
Torture Throne
Stench Of Innocence (EP)
Lire la chronique
Riverside
Wasteland
Lire la chronique
Hyperdontia
Abhorrence Veil / Excreted ...
Lire la chronique
Tempestarii
Chaos at Feast
Lire la chronique
Hulder
Godslastering: Hymns Of A F...
Lire la chronique
Bleedskin
Blood Reign
Lire la chronique
Candiria
300 Percent Density
Lire la chronique
Vulgarite
Fear Not the Dark nor the S...
Lire la chronique
Touché Amoré
Lament
Lire la chronique
Dream Theater
Metropolis, Pt. 2 – Scenes ...
Lire la chronique
White Magician
Dealers of Divinity
Lire la chronique
5ème cérémonie des BM Awards
Lire le podcast
The Bishop of Hexen
The Death Masquerade
Lire la chronique
Koffin
Nailed Into The Coffin (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Kataklysm
Unconquered
Lire la chronique
Power Trip
Hornet's Nest (Single)
Lire la chronique
Warside
The Enemy Inside (EP)
Lire la chronique
Phthisis
Embodiment Of Decay (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Pain of Salvation
In The Passing Light of Day
Lire la chronique
Selbst
Relatos de angustia
Lire la chronique
Vacuous
Katabasis (EP)
Lire la chronique
Wayward Dawn
House Of Mirrors (EP)
Lire la chronique
Echoes Of Death Fanzine
Lire l'interview
Vile Creature
Glory, Glory! Apathy Took H...
Lire la chronique
The Body
Christs, Redeemers
Lire la chronique
Dream Theater
Falling into Infinity
Lire la chronique
Un suppôt et au lit : MARDUK
Lire le podcast