(Lien direct) MOON (Heavy / Doom, Allemagne) sortira sa première démo intitulée On the Other Side Of Daylight le 22 janvier via Dying Victims Productions. Celle-ci se découvre en intégralité ci-dessous :



01. On The Other Side Of Daylight

02. Mesmerized

03. The Pact

04. Burn The Ashes Of My Broken Bones



<a href="https://dyingvictimsproductions.bandcamp.com/album/moon-on-the-other-side-of-daylight">Moon - On the other Side of Daylight by Dying Victims Productions</a>