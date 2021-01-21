|
Les news du 21 Janvier 2021
News
Les news du 21 Janvier 2021 Moon - Burial - Ad Nauseam - Fuath - Hexerei - Natron - Cemetarian
|»
|MOON (Heavy / Doom, Allemagne) sortira sa première démo intitulée On the Other Side Of Daylight le 22 janvier via Dying Victims Productions. Celle-ci se découvre en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. On The Other Side Of Daylight
02. Mesmerized
03. The Pact
04. Burn The Ashes Of My Broken Bones
|
|»
|BURIAL (Death / Doom, Italie) vient de signer sur Everlasting Spew Records pour la sortie, cette année, de son première album. En attendant les informations officielles autour de ce dernier, vous pouvez écouter ci-dessous une compilation regroupant l'ensemble des enregistrements du groupe à ce jour :
|
|»
|AD NAUSEAM ((Post) Death Metal, Italie) fera son retour cette année avec la sortie le 12 février prochain via Avantgarde Music de son nouvel album intitulé Imperative Imperceptible Impulse. En voici ci-dessous un premier extrait :
01. Sub Specie Aeternitatis
02. Inexorably Ousted Sente
03. Coincidentia Oppositorum
04. Imperative Imperceptible Impulse
05. Horror Vacui
06. Human Interface To No God
|
|»
|Intitulé simplement II, le deuxième album de FUATH (Black Metal, Écosse), one-man band dans lequel officie Andy Marshall de Saor, sortira le 19 mars sur Underground Activists Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Prophecies" :
01. Prophecies
02. The Pyre
03. Into The Forest Of Shadows
04. Essence
05. Endless Winter
|
|»
|HEXEREI (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira cette année une nouvelle démo intitulée Ancient Evil Spirits. En voici un premier extrait :
|
|»
|Time To Kill Records vient de sortir la version vinyle du premier album de NATRON (Death Metal, Italie) paru initialement en 1997 au seul format CD. Intitulé Hung, Drawn And Quartered, ce dernier est disponible ici. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Elmer The Exhumer
02. Enthroned In Repulsion
03. Leechord
04. Flesh Of A Sick Virgin
05. The Stake Crawlers
06. Undead Awake
07. Heretics Consume The Deceased
08. Morgue Feast
|
|»
|CEMETARIAN (Death Metal, USA) vient de signer sur Hells Headbangers Records. Le groupe prépare actuellement la sortie de son premier album prévue cette année.
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
GROUPES DU JOUR
|
|Ad Nauseam
(Post) Death Metal - 2012 - Italie
|
|
|
|Cemetarian
Death Metal - 2019 - Etats-Unis
|
|
|
|Fuath
Black Metal - 2015 - Royaume-Uni
|
|
Par northstar
Par X-Death
Par Sagamore
Par Dysthymie
Par Jej
Par AxGxB
Par Jej
Par Solarian
Par Astraldeath
Par Voay
Par Holmy
Par Deathrash
Par X-Death
Par Jean-Clint
Par AxGxB