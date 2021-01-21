»

(Lien direct) CAMERA OBSCURA TWO (Grind/Thrash/Crossover avec des membres et ex-membres de Schizo, Cripple Bastards, Hour Of Penance, Novembre, The Foreshadowing, Pestem ..., Pologne/Italie), aussi appelé CO2, sortira son premier long-format D.Ö.D. le 12 février sur Selfmadegod Records. Tracklist :



1. My Ways Are Not Your Ways

2. To Bleed To Feel Alive

3. Stalked By The Eye Of No God

4. Need For Limited Loss

5. (She’s) The Enemy

6. The Bitterest Drop (Part 1)

7. [hidden track]

8. Swamp Angel*

9. Deathstress**





*originally written & performed by Schizo, Catania IT, 1997

**originally written & performed by Schizo, Catania IT, 1987

*+**Drum parts recorded by Wilfred Ho, Hong Kong HK



