Les news du 21 Janvier 2021
Les news du 21 Janvier 2021
|NEKROMANTHEON (Thrash Metal, Norvège) vient de dévoiler le titre de son nouvel album. Celui-ci sera intitulé The Visions Of Trismegistos et sortira le 30 avril sur Indie Rercordings et Hells Headbangers Records. L'artwork est signé Zbigniew Bielak et le premier single sera dévoilé le 27 janvier prochain.
|
|»
|EXPUNGED (Death Metal, Canada) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Early Tragic End" tiré de son premier full-length Into Never Shall à paraître cet été via Hells Headbangers.
|
|»
|SARKRISTA (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Sworn to Profound Heresy le 21 mars sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Sworn to Profound Heresy
3. Lair of Cursed Remains
4. Ablazing Ritual Torches
5. The Chosen Ones of Satan
6. Conjuring the Profane Fury
7. Destroyer of the Sun
8. The Beast Reborn
9. A Whisper From Forgotten Coffins
|
|»
|Le one-woman band HULDER (Black Metal, USA) offre son premier longue-durée Godslastering Hymns of a Forlorn Peasantry en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie demain chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Upon Frigid Winds [3:22]
2. Creature of Demonic Majesty [3:33]
3. Sown in Barren Soil [4:43]
4. De Dijle [6:33]
5. Purgations of Bodily Corruptions [4:23]
6. Lowland Famine [5:26]
7. A Forlorn Peasant's Hymn [6:03]
8. From Whence an Ancient Evil Once Reigned [5:07]
|
|»
|GORESOERD (Death/Groove, Estonie) a dévoilé son nouveau single "Lein" via Inverse Records.
|
|»
|CAMERA OBSCURA TWO (Grind/Thrash/Crossover avec des membres et ex-membres de Schizo, Cripple Bastards, Hour Of Penance, Novembre, The Foreshadowing, Pestem ..., Pologne/Italie), aussi appelé CO2, sortira son premier long-format D.Ö.D. le 12 février sur Selfmadegod Records. Tracklist :
1. My Ways Are Not Your Ways
2. To Bleed To Feel Alive
3. Stalked By The Eye Of No God
4. Need For Limited Loss
5. (She’s) The Enemy
6. The Bitterest Drop (Part 1)
7. [hidden track]
8. Swamp Angel*
9. Deathstress**
*originally written & performed by Schizo, Catania IT, 1997
**originally written & performed by Schizo, Catania IT, 1987
*+**Drum parts recorded by Wilfred Ho, Hong Kong HK
|
|»
|INFESTER (Death Metal, USA) va rééditer sa démo de 1992 Darkness Unveiled en mai prochain sur Martyrdoom Productions avec en bonus deux titres issus des répétitions de 1993 pour To the Depths, in Degradation.
|
|»
|SULLEN GUEST (Death/Doom, Lituanie) sortira son nouvel album Chapter III le 25 février en auto-production. Tracklist :
Nothing Will Be Forgotten (7:39)
Dewfall (7:01)
Mortal Cord (5:03)
Footprints (6:37)
Limbonic Perdition (7:00)
Samsara (5:45)
October Lullaby (instrumental) (4:54)
|
|»
|MISEO (Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel EP Initium Et Finis le 1er février sur FatKnob Rec. Tracklist :
The Gift
Dependent
An Average Man
Orange Impostor
Castle Of Nightmares
Timebomb
|
|»
|MOON (Heavy / Doom, Allemagne) sortira sa première démo intitulée On the Other Side Of Daylight le 22 janvier via Dying Victims Productions. Celle-ci se découvre en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. On The Other Side Of Daylight
02. Mesmerized
03. The Pact
04. Burn The Ashes Of My Broken Bones
|
|»
|BURIAL (Death / Doom, Italie) vient de signer sur Everlasting Spew Records pour la sortie, cette année, de son première album. En attendant les informations officielles autour de ce dernier, vous pouvez écouter ci-dessous une compilation regroupant l'ensemble des enregistrements du groupe à ce jour :
|
|»
|AD NAUSEAM ((Post) Death Metal, Italie) fera son retour cette année avec la sortie le 12 février prochain via Avantgarde Music de son nouvel album intitulé Imperative Imperceptible Impulse. En voici ci-dessous un premier extrait :
01. Sub Specie Aeternitatis
02. Inexorably Ousted Sente
03. Coincidentia Oppositorum
04. Imperative Imperceptible Impulse
05. Horror Vacui
06. Human Interface To No God
|
|»
|Intitulé simplement II, le deuxième album de FUATH (Black Metal, Écosse), one-man band dans lequel officie Andy Marshall de Saor, sortira le 19 mars sur Underground Activists Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Prophecies" :
01. Prophecies
02. The Pyre
03. Into The Forest Of Shadows
04. Essence
05. Endless Winter
|
|»
|HEXEREI (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira cette année une nouvelle démo intitulée Ancient Evil Spirits. En voici un premier extrait :
|
|»
|Time To Kill Records vient de sortir la version vinyle du premier album de NATRON (Death Metal, Italie) paru initialement en 1997 au seul format CD. Intitulé Hung, Drawn And Quartered, ce dernier est disponible ici. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Elmer The Exhumer
02. Enthroned In Repulsion
03. Leechord
04. Flesh Of A Sick Virgin
05. The Stake Crawlers
06. Undead Awake
07. Heretics Consume The Deceased
08. Morgue Feast
|
|»
|CEMETARIAN (Death Metal, USA) vient de signer sur Hells Headbangers Records. Le groupe prépare actuellement la sortie de son premier album prévue cette année.
|
|
