Les news du 23 Janvier 2021

News
Les news du 23 Janvier 2021 Diskord - Shataan
DISKORD a dévoilé un premier titre ("Abnegations") de son album, Degenerations, à paraître prochainement chez Transcending Obscurity. Celui-ci est en écoute sur différents médias, dont Youtube :



Voici la tracklist :

01 – Loitering in the Portal
02 – Bionic Tomb Eternal
03 – Abnegations
04 – The Endless Spiral
05 – Dirigiste Radio Hit
06 – Lone Survivor

Side B:
07 – Dragged f/youtube]or Coronation
08 – Clawing at the Fabric of Space
09 – Atoms Decay
10 – Raging Berzerker in the Universe Rigid
11 – Gnashing
12 – Beyond the Grime

SHATAAN (Hard Rock/Rock Folk Psychédélique/Rock Prog) sortira son nouvel album Earth au printemps 2021 via Indifferent Nightmare et Goatowarex. Ce long format est composé de sept titres. Un video clip a été réalisé et mis en ligne pour illustrer le premier extrait ("Walk Alone") :

Les news du
Thrasho Dysthymie
23 Janvier 2021

