»

(Lien direct) DISKORD a dévoilé un premier titre ("Abnegations") de son album, Degenerations, à paraître prochainement chez Transcending Obscurity. Celui-ci est en écoute sur différents médias, dont Youtube :







Voici la tracklist :



01 – Loitering in the Portal

02 – Bionic Tomb Eternal

03 – Abnegations

04 – The Endless Spiral

05 – Dirigiste Radio Hit

06 – Lone Survivor



Side B:

07 – Dragged f/youtube]or Coronation

08 – Clawing at the Fabric of Space

09 – Atoms Decay

10 – Raging Berzerker in the Universe Rigid

11 – Gnashing

12 – Beyond the Grime