|DISKORD a dévoilé un premier titre ("Abnegations") de son album, Degenerations, à paraître prochainement chez Transcending Obscurity. Celui-ci est en écoute sur différents médias, dont Youtube :
Voici la tracklist :
01 – Loitering in the Portal
02 – Bionic Tomb Eternal
03 – Abnegations
04 – The Endless Spiral
05 – Dirigiste Radio Hit
06 – Lone Survivor
Side B:
07 – Dragged f/youtube]or Coronation
08 – Clawing at the Fabric of Space
09 – Atoms Decay
10 – Raging Berzerker in the Universe Rigid
11 – Gnashing
12 – Beyond the Grime
|SHATAAN (Hard Rock/Rock Folk Psychédélique/Rock Prog) sortira son nouvel album Earth au printemps 2021 via Indifferent Nightmare et Goatowarex. Ce long format est composé de sept titres. Un video clip a été réalisé et mis en ligne pour illustrer le premier extrait ("Walk Alone") :
