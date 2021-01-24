chargement...

Les news du 24 Janvier 2021

News
Les news du 24 Janvier 2021 Memoriam - Vilemass - Speedkiller - Medieval Demon - Abstrakt
»
(Lien direct)
MEMORIAM (Death Metal, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album To The End qui sortira le 26 mars via Reaper Entertainment. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Onwards Into Battle
2. This War Is Won
3. No Effect
4. Failure To Comply
5. Each Step (One Closer To The Grave)
6. To The End
7. Vacant Stare
8. Mass Psychosis
9. As My Heart Grows Cold

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VILEMASS (Death/Thrash, Italie) a dévoilé la pochette de son nouveau disque Gore Weed Distortion à venir le mois prochain sur Cult Of Parthenope. Tracklist :

01. - Brain Filth Waves
02. - Beast Of No Land
03. - Carnage By S..t
04. - Perverse Affliction
05. - Blaze To Sanify
06. - Gore Weed Distortion
07. - Made Of Lies
08. - Murderous Insanity
09. - Fire On Apocalypse
10. - Fire On The End		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SPEEDKILLER (Black/Thrash, Brésil) offre son premier long-format Midnight Vampire en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie le 29 janvier chez Edged Circle Productions. Tracklist :

1. Intro [1:07]
2. Nightspell [4:00]
3. Suicide Hell [4:17]
4. Shadow People [4:22]
5. Midnight Vampire [4:11]
6. Valley Of Death [3:32]
7. Circles Of Blood [4:47]

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MEDIEVAL DEMON (Melodic Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son nouvel opus <>Arcadian Witchcraft le 12 février via Hells Headbangers. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Meet Her Majesty, The Black Queen [5:05]
2. Mystics of Ritual Madness [5:20]
3. Mundus Est Diaboli [6:12]
4. The Grand Archon [5:16]
5. Nocturnal Gates Through the Night [5:49]
6. Seeking Blood in the Blackness [5:05]
7. Arcadian Witchcraft [5:01]		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ABSTRAKT (Symphonic Black/Death, Finlande) a mis en ligne le titre "Etherstorms" extrait de son nouvel album Uncreation à venir le 25 février sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Ex Vanitas
2. From Chaos to Creation
3. Etherstorms
4. The Great Chasm of Humanity
5. Prophet of Fire
6. The Ascendant
7. Inferno
8. Radiant Darkness
9. Screaming for Vengeance
10. Uncreation

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
24 Janvier 2021

