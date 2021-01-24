VILEMASS (Death/Thrash, Italie) a dévoilé la pochette de son nouveau disque Gore Weed Distortion à venir le mois prochain sur Cult Of Parthenope. Tracklist :
01. - Brain Filth Waves
02. - Beast Of No Land
03. - Carnage By S..t
04. - Perverse Affliction
05. - Blaze To Sanify
06. - Gore Weed Distortion
07. - Made Of Lies
08. - Murderous Insanity
09. - Fire On Apocalypse
10. - Fire On The End
MEDIEVAL DEMON (Melodic Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son nouvel opus <>Arcadian Witchcraft le 12 février via Hells Headbangers. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Meet Her Majesty, The Black Queen [5:05]
2. Mystics of Ritual Madness [5:20]
3. Mundus Est Diaboli [6:12]
4. The Grand Archon [5:16]
5. Nocturnal Gates Through the Night [5:49]
6. Seeking Blood in the Blackness [5:05]
7. Arcadian Witchcraft [5:01]
