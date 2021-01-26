chargement...

Les news du 26 Janvier 2021

News
Les news du 26 Janvier 2021 Mur - Keys of Orthanc - Yoth Iria - Julia and the Roofers - Pounder - Crawl Below - The Sombre - Demoniac - Twitch of the Death Nerve - Sagenland - SpellForger - Deiquisitor
»
(Lien direct)
MUR (Post Black/Hardcore Industriel, France) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son Ep Truth qui sortira le 26 mars via Les Acteurs De L'Ombre. "Epiphany" s'écoute ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
KEYS OF ORTHANC (Black Metal Epique, Canada) vient de dévoiler un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Of the Lineage Of Kings qui sortira le 5 février via Naturmacht Productions. "King Of The Reunited Kingdom" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
YOTH IRIA (Black Metal Mélodique) groupe comprenant dans ses rangs Jim Mutilator (ex Rotting Christ) et The Magus (Thou Art Lord, Necromantia) vient de sortir son premier album As the Flame Withers chez Pagan Records. L'album est en écoute sur la page Bandcamp du label.

»
(Lien direct)
JULIA AND THE ROOFERS (Grunge avec notamment le batteur Peso de Necrodeath, Italie) a sorti son premier long-format The Will of Evil le 7 janvier dernier. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp.



 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
POUNDER (Heavy Metal, USA) offre son nouvel opus Breaking the World en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie le 29 janvier via Shadow Kingdom Records. Tracklist :

1. Spoils of War [5:19]
2. Breaking the World [5:03]
3. Hard Road to Home [4:44]
4. Never Forever [5:13]
5. Hard City [5:24]
6. Give Me Rock [4:59]
7. Deadly Eyes [3:56]		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CRAWL BELOW (Post-Metal, Doom, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Monument" tiré de son nouvel album 9 Mile Square à paraître le 12 février. Tracklist :

1. Feed The Towers Above The Trees
2. Fire On The Hill
3. Kingdom Of The Ruined
4. Monument
5. Tarnished The Name
6. 9 Mile Square

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
THE SOMBRE (Doom/Death, Pays-Bas) sortira son premier full-length Into the Beckoning Wilderness le 22 mars chez Chaos Records. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Death In Black Cathedrals [7:29]
2. A Storm Of Black Poetry [6:17]
3. Into The Beckoning Wilderness [8:10]
4. The Mother Of Sin And Ruin [9:24]
5. The Pallbearer's Hymn [7:34]
6. Until The Withered Return From The Dark [6:51]		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DEMONIAC (Blackened Thrash Metal, Chili) propose son nouvel opus So It Goes en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 29 janvier via Edged Circle Productions. Tracklist :

1. RSV - Fool Coincidence - Testigo [7:25]
2. The Trap [3:41]
3. Extraviado [4:34]
4. Equilibrio Fatal [6:30]
5. So It Goes [19:56]		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TWITCH OF THE DEATH NERVE (Brutal Technical Death Metal, Angleterre) sortira Beset by False Prophets le 12 mars sur Comatose Music. Il comportera 4 nouveaux titres et neuf morceaux live. Tracklist :

01. The Wages of Faith
02. Facadism
03. At the Trial of the Exhumed Pope
04. Confounded by Apophenia
05. Intro (Live)
06. The Locard Principle (Live)
07. A Resting Place for the Wrathful (Live)
08. Ochlocratic Prostration (Live)
09. Apotropaic Scarification (Live)
10. Of Rutting Beasts and Drifting Herds (Live)
11. This Sickening Frailty (Live)
12. A Witness to Ruination (Live)
13. A Hundred and Twenty Days in Sodom (Live)
14. Promulgation of Infected Innards (Live)

Durée totale : 46:40

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SAGENLAND (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) offre son premier longue-durée Oale groond en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie le 25 janvier sur Heidens Hart Records. Tracklist :

1. Weer thuus
2. De jammerklachten van Singraven – eerste deel
3. De jammerklachten van Singraven – tweede deel
4. Veur de leu van vrogger
5. Bladval
6. In 't bos
7. Van eigen land
8. Botte bijlen
9. 't Leste gedicht (Twentse earde)
10. Terug noar et laand van aleer

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SPELLFORGER (Thrash/Black/Speed, Indonésie) sortira son premier EP Upholders of Evil le 2 avril via Majestic Downfall. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Upholders of Evil
2. Lord of Possession
3. Metal Crusaders
4. Curse Of The Lycans
5. Black Spellcrafters
6. Pestilentia		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DEIQUISITOR (Death Metal, Danemark) sortira son nouvel EP Humanoid le 5 février chez Dark Descent Records (CD), Night Shroud Records (vinyle) et Extremely Rotten Productions (K7). Tracklist :

World in Flames
Autonomous Warfare
Below the Frozen Tundra
Empyrean Lifeform
Dictate the Believers
Blinded by Wisdom

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Caïn Marchenoir + Keyser
26 Janvier 2021
26 Janvier 2021

