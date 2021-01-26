»

(Lien direct) TWITCH OF THE DEATH NERVE (Brutal Technical Death Metal, USA) sortira Beset by False Prophets le 12 mars sur Comatose Music. Il comportera 4 nouveaux titres et neuf morceaux live. Tracklist :



01. The Wages of Faith

02. Facadism

03. At the Trial of the Exhumed Pope

04. Confounded by Apophenia

05. Intro (Live)

06. The Locard Principle (Live)

07. A Resting Place for the Wrathful (Live)

08. Ochlocratic Prostration (Live)

09. Apotropaic Scarification (Live)

10. Of Rutting Beasts and Drifting Herds (Live)

11. This Sickening Frailty (Live)

12. A Witness to Ruination (Live)

13. A Hundred and Twenty Days in Sodom (Live)

14. Promulgation of Infected Innards (Live)



Durée totale : 46:40



