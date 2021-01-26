THE SOMBRE (Doom/Death, Pays-Bas) sortira son premier full-length Into the Beckoning Wilderness le 22 mars chez Chaos Records. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Death In Black Cathedrals [7:29]
2. A Storm Of Black Poetry [6:17]
3. Into The Beckoning Wilderness [8:10]
4. The Mother Of Sin And Ruin [9:24]
5. The Pallbearer's Hymn [7:34]
6. Until The Withered Return From The Dark [6:51]
TWITCH OF THE DEATH NERVE (Brutal Technical Death Metal, USA) sortira Beset by False Prophets le 12 mars sur Comatose Music. Il comportera 4 nouveaux titres et neuf morceaux live. Tracklist :
01. The Wages of Faith
02. Facadism
03. At the Trial of the Exhumed Pope
04. Confounded by Apophenia
05. Intro (Live)
06. The Locard Principle (Live)
07. A Resting Place for the Wrathful (Live)
08. Ochlocratic Prostration (Live)
09. Apotropaic Scarification (Live)
10. Of Rutting Beasts and Drifting Herds (Live)
11. This Sickening Frailty (Live)
12. A Witness to Ruination (Live)
13. A Hundred and Twenty Days in Sodom (Live)
14. Promulgation of Infected Innards (Live)
SAGENLAND (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) offre son premier longue-durée Oale groond en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie le 25 janvier sur Heidens Hart Records. Tracklist :
1. Weer thuus
2. De jammerklachten van Singraven – eerste deel
3. De jammerklachten van Singraven – tweede deel
4. Veur de leu van vrogger
5. Bladval
6. In 't bos
7. Van eigen land
8. Botte bijlen
9. 't Leste gedicht (Twentse earde)
10. Terug noar et laand van aleer
