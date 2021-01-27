Les news du 27 Janvier 2021
|»
|Intitulé Le Dernier Rempart, le premier album d'HERZEL (Heavy Metal, France) sortira le 19 Mars sur Gates Of Hell Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Maîtres De l’Océan" :
01. Maîtres De l’Océan
02. La Flamme
03. Le Dernier Rempart
04. Berceau De Cendres
05. L’Epée Des Dieux
06. L’ultime Combat
|
|»
|DIOCLETIAN (Black / Death Metal, Nouvelle-Zélande) vient de dévoiler un nouveau morceau intitulé "War Messiah". Ce dernier est issu du EP Darkness Swallows All sorti récemment sur Regain Records et qui contient quatre anciens morceaux inédits :
01. Oath to Ruin
02. War Messiah
03. Possessed (Bathory Cover)
04. To the Death
|
|»
|Intitulé The Visions Of Trismegistos, le nouvel album de NEKROMANTHEON (Thrash Metal, Norvège) sortira le 30 avril sur Indie Rercordings et Hells Headbangers Records. En voici un premier extrait :
|
|»
|SIGNIFICANT POINT (Heavy/Speed, Japon) offre le morceau-titre de son premier full-length Into the Storm en écoute ci-dessous. Sortie le 25 février via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Attacker [3:48]
2. Heavy Attack [3:30]
3. You've Got The Power [4:06]
4. Riders Under The Sun [4:35]
5. Night Of The Axe [3:30]
6. Run For Your Life [4:00]
7. Into The Storm [5:23]
8. Deathrider [4:24]
9. Danger Zone [4:27]
10. Running Alone [6:17]
|
|»
|EXISTANCE (Heavy Metal, France) a mis en ligne une reprise de "On Fire" de Van Halen.
|
|»
|SCEPTER OF ELIGOS (Sludge, USA) sortira son premier long-format Inverted Illusions le 29 janvier. Tracklist :
1. Reabsorbed (5:46)
2. Biological Possession (5:53)
3. Starless Chasms (4:46)
4. Inverted Illusion (3:24)
5. Procession of Spectres (10:20)
Durée totale : 30:10
|
|»
|INNERSPHERE (Melodic Death/Thrash, République Tchèque) sortira son nouvel album Omfalos le 25 février sur Slovak Metal Army. Tracklist :
1. Presentiment
2. The Darkest Hour
3. Above
4. Fire
5. Omfalos
6. Wisdom
7. Blackness
8. Nature Of Sorrow
9. The Embodiment
10. The Fall
|
|»
|Découvrez ci-dessous en intégralité le premier album de WAMPYRIC RITES (Black Metal, Équateur) intitulé The Eternal Melancholy Of The Wampyre. Ce dernier sortira le 1er février sur Inferna Profundus Records :
01. Ancient Specters Of The Forlorn Forest
02. As Light Is Absorbed By Darkness
03. Tyrant's Blood
04. The Eternal Melancholy Of The Wampyre
05. Grim Funeral Inside The Dusty Dungeons Of Time
06. Under An Amethyst Sky
|
Sympa l'extrait de NEKROMANTHEON !
Keyser a écrit : Un des meilleurs titres de l'album de Significant Point ce "Into the Storm". Peut-être bien le meilleur d'ailleurs. Jouissif à mort !
C'est clair que c'est mortel ! Hâte qu'il sorte cet album.
Un des meilleurs titres de l'album de Significant Point ce "Into the Storm". Peut-être bien le meilleur d'ailleurs. Jouissif à mort !
27/01/2021 12:22
27/01/2021 07:45
27/01/2021 07:37