Les news du 27 Janvier 2021
 Les news du 27 Janvier 2021... (N)
Par Fabulon		   
Mors Principium Est
 Mors Principium Est - Seven (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Mavorim
 Mavorim - Aasfresser (EP) (C)
Par grintold		   
(DOLCH)
 (DOLCH) - Feuer (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Frozen Soul
 Frozen Soul - Crypt Of Ice (C)
Par BBB		   
Within The Ruins
 Within The Ruins - Black Heart (C)
Par donvar		   
Salò
 Salò - Sortez vos morts (EP) (C)
Par BBB		   
Tempestarii
 Tempestarii - Chaos at Feast (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Atrophia Red Sun
 Atrophia Red Sun - Twisted ... (C)
Par Sunn0))		   
Les news du 20 Janvier 2021
 Les news du 20 Janvier 2021... (N)
Par Sulphur		   
Morbific
 Morbific - Pestilent Hordes... (C)
Par Drug-Sniffin...		   
Anguis Dei
 Anguis Dei - Angeist (C)
Par Stockwel		   
Torture Throne
 Torture Throne - Stench Of ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Intitulé The Visions Of Trismegistos, le nouvel album de NEKROMANTHEON (Thrash Metal, Norvège) sortira le 30 avril sur Indie Rercordings et Hells Headbangers Records. En voici un premier extrait :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SIGNIFICANT POINT (Heavy/Speed, Japon) offre le morceau-titre de son premier full-length Into the Storm en écoute ci-dessous. Sortie le 25 février via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Attacker [3:48]
2. Heavy Attack [3:30]
3. You've Got The Power [4:06]
4. Riders Under The Sun [4:35]
5. Night Of The Axe [3:30]
6. Run For Your Life [4:00]
7. Into The Storm [5:23]
8. Deathrider [4:24]
9. Danger Zone [4:27]
10. Running Alone [6:17]

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
EXISTANCE (Heavy Metal, France) a mis en ligne une reprise de "On Fire" de Van Halen.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SCEPTER OF ELIGOS (Sludge, USA) sortira son premier long-format Inverted Illusions le 29 janvier. Tracklist :

1. Reabsorbed (5:46)
2. Biological Possession (5:53)
3. Starless Chasms (4:46)
4. Inverted Illusion (3:24)
5. Procession of Spectres (10:20)

Durée totale : 30:10

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
INNERSPHERE (Melodic Death/Thrash, République Tchèque) sortira son nouvel album Omfalos le 25 février sur Slovak Metal Army. Tracklist :

1. Presentiment
2. The Darkest Hour
3. Above
4. Fire
5. Omfalos
6. Wisdom
7. Blackness
8. Nature Of Sorrow
9. The Embodiment
10. The Fall

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Découvrez ci-dessous en intégralité le premier album de WAMPYRIC RITES (Black Metal, Équateur) intitulé The Eternal Melancholy Of The Wampyre. Ce dernier sortira le 1er février sur Inferna Profundus Records :

01. Ancient Specters Of The Forlorn Forest
02. As Light Is Absorbed By Darkness
03. Tyrant's Blood
04. The Eternal Melancholy Of The Wampyre
05. Grim Funeral Inside The Dusty Dungeons Of Time
06. Under An Amethyst Sky

Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
27 Janvier 2021

2 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Fabulon citer
Fabulon
27/01/2021 07:45
Keyser a écrit : Un des meilleurs titres de l'album de Significant Point ce "Into the Storm". Peut-être bien le meilleur d'ailleurs. Jouissif à mort !

C'est clair que c'est mortel ! Hâte qu'il sorte cet album.
Keyser citer
Keyser
27/01/2021 07:37
Un des meilleurs titres de l'album de Significant Point ce "Into the Storm". Peut-être bien le meilleur d'ailleurs. Jouissif à mort !

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
