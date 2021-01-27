SIGNIFICANT POINT (Heavy/Speed, Japon) offre le morceau-titre de son premier full-length Into the Storm en écoute ci-dessous. Sortie le 25 février via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Attacker [3:48]
2. Heavy Attack [3:30]
3. You've Got The Power [4:06]
4. Riders Under The Sun [4:35]
5. Night Of The Axe [3:30]
6. Run For Your Life [4:00]
7. Into The Storm [5:23]
8. Deathrider [4:24]
9. Danger Zone [4:27]
10. Running Alone [6:17]
Découvrez ci-dessous en intégralité le premier album de WAMPYRIC RITES (Black Metal, Équateur) intitulé The Eternal Melancholy Of The Wampyre. Ce dernier sortira le 1er février sur Inferna Profundus Records :
01. Ancient Specters Of The Forlorn Forest
02. As Light Is Absorbed By Darkness
03. Tyrant's Blood
04. The Eternal Melancholy Of The Wampyre
05. Grim Funeral Inside The Dusty Dungeons Of Time
06. Under An Amethyst Sky
2 COMMENTAIRE(S)
27/01/2021 07:45
C'est clair que c'est mortel ! Hâte qu'il sorte cet album.
27/01/2021 07:37