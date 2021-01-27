Les news du 27 Janvier 2021
News
Les news du 27 Janvier 2021 Wampyric Rites
|»
|Découvrez ci-dessous en intégralité le premier album de WAMPYRIC RITES (Black Metal, Équateur) intitulé The Eternal Melancholy Of The Wampyre. Ce dernier sortira le 1er février sur Inferna Profundus Records :
01. Ancient Specters Of The Forlorn Forest
02. As Light Is Absorbed By Darkness
03. Tyrant's Blood
04. The Eternal Melancholy Of The Wampyre
05. Grim Funeral Inside The Dusty Dungeons Of Time
06. Under An Amethyst Sky
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par coreandcoupdate
Par grintold
Par Dantefever
Par BBB
Par donvar
Par BBB
Par Dantefever
Par Sunn0))
Par Sulphur
Par Drug-Sniffin...
Par Stockwel
Par Jean-Clint