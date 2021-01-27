»

(Lien direct) WAMPYRIC RITES (Black Metal, Équateur) intitulé The Eternal Melancholy Of The Wampyre. Ce dernier sortira le 1er février sur Inferna Profundus Records :



01. Ancient Specters Of The Forlorn Forest

02. As Light Is Absorbed By Darkness

03. Tyrant's Blood

04. The Eternal Melancholy Of The Wampyre

05. Grim Funeral Inside The Dusty Dungeons Of Time

06. Under An Amethyst Sky



<a href="https://infernaprofundusrecords.bandcamp.com/album/the-eternal-melancholy-of-the-wampyre">The Eternal Melancholy of the Wampyre by Wampyric Rites</a>