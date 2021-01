»

(Lien direct) TERRORDOME (Thrash/Crossover, Pologne) sortira son nouvel album Straight Outta Smogtown le 5 février sur Selfmadegod Records. Tracklist :



Terrorizing the Nation as the Best Way to Thwart Shameful Schemes

Possessed by Blyat

Worried Again

Steel on the Road

Plastic Death

Your Personal Comfort Versus the Global Disaster

Desordem e Regresso

Into the Void

Ego-Boost Downfall

Money Kills

Demolition

I Don't Care

Conspiracy

The Day They Left Their Graves