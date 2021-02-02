EXANIMIS (Symphonic Death Metal, France) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Cogs, Gears & Clockworks" figurant sur son premier full-length Marionnettiste prévu le 5 mars via Klonosphere Records/Season of Mist. Tracklist :
01. Prélude du songe avant le cauchemar
02. The Wrathful Beast
03. Throne of Thorns
04. Stampede of the 10 000
05. Entracte du sommeil pendant le cauchemar
06. Cogs, Gears & Clockworks
07. The Slow Flow of the Spume on the Shore
08. Cathedral
09. Épilogue du songe après le cauchemar
BURIED (Death Metal avec des ex-Pyaemia, Pays-Bas) a posté une vidéo "drum playthrough" pour le titre "Paradise" extrait de son premier long-format Oculus Rot à paraître le 14 février chez Brutal Mind. Tracklist :
1. Retribution
2. Anti Body
3. Tornado of Blood
4. Buried
5. Oculus Rot
6. Leech
7. Splintered
8. Paradise
9. Tenebrous Worm
