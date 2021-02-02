»

(Lien direct) EXANIMIS (Symphonic Death Metal, France) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Cogs, Gears & Clockworks" figurant sur son premier full-length Marionnettiste prévu le 5 mars via Klonosphere Records/Season of Mist. Tracklist :



01. Prélude du songe avant le cauchemar

02. The Wrathful Beast

03. Throne of Thorns

04. Stampede of the 10 000

05. Entracte du sommeil pendant le cauchemar

06. Cogs, Gears & Clockworks

07. The Slow Flow of the Spume on the Shore

08. Cathedral

09. Épilogue du songe après le cauchemar



