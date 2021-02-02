chargement...

Les news du 2 Février 2021

News
Les news du 2 Février 2021 Exanimis - White Nights - Buried - Hænesy - Wulfgar
»
(Lien direct)
EXANIMIS (Symphonic Death Metal, France) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Cogs, Gears & Clockworks" figurant sur son premier full-length Marionnettiste prévu le 5 mars via Klonosphere Records/Season of Mist. Tracklist :

01. Prélude du songe avant le cauchemar
02. The Wrathful Beast
03. Throne of Thorns
04. Stampede of the 10 000
05. Entracte du sommeil pendant le cauchemar
06. Cogs, Gears & Clockworks
07. The Slow Flow of the Spume on the Shore
08. Cathedral
09. Épilogue du songe après le cauchemar

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
WHITE NIGHTS (Black/Doom, USA) offre son nouvel EP Solanaceae en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 5 février sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Halluncinogenic Black Cubes [5:23]
2. Nightshade Mornings in Bloodred Satin [3:42]
3. Cannabaceae III [3:41]
4. Solanaceae [13:18]		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BURIED (Death Metal avec des ex-Pyaemia, Pays-Bas) a posté une vidéo "drum playthrough" pour le titre "Paradise" extrait de son premier long-format Oculus Rot à paraître le 14 février chez Brutal Mind. Tracklist :

1. Retribution
2. Anti Body
3. Tornado of Blood
4. Buried
5. Oculus Rot
6. Leech
7. Splintered
8. Paradise
9. Tenebrous Worm

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HÆNESY (Black Metal, Hongrie) sortira son nouvel album Garabontzia le 28 février via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Fate of the Depth
2. Sinking Deep for a Hidden God
3. Path to the Weeping Hollow
4. Létrontás
5. Drowning of the Final Intellect
6. The Archives
7. Asphyxia

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
WULFGAR (Melodic Death/Viking Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne le single "From the Ashes" qui sortira le 26 février sur Downfall Records.

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
2 Février 2021

