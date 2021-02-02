|
Les news du 2 Février 2021
News
Les news du 2 Février 2021 Ophidian I - Cannibal Corpse - Exanimis - White Nights - Buried - Hænesy - Wulfgar
|OPHIDIAN I (Death Metal, Islande) vient d'annoncer la sortie de son nouvel album intitulé Desolate dans le courant de cette année, via Season Of Mist. Plus d'infos prochainement...
|Si l'extrait diffusé hier a été vite retiré du net à la demande de son label, on en sait cependant plus sur le nouvel album de CANNIBAL CORPSE (Death Metal, Etats-Unis). Intitulé Violence Unimagined il sortira le 16 avril, et possèdera le tracklisting suivant :
1. Murderous Rampage
2. Necrogenic Resurrection
3. Inhumane Harvest
4. Comdenation Contagion
5. Surround, Kill, Devour
6. Ritual Annihilation
7. Follow The Blood
8. Bound And Burned
9. Slowly Sawn
10. Overtorture
11. Cerements Of The Flayed
|EXANIMIS (Symphonic Death Metal, France) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Cogs, Gears & Clockworks" figurant sur son premier full-length Marionnettiste prévu le 5 mars via Klonosphere Records/Season of Mist. Tracklist :
01. Prélude du songe avant le cauchemar
02. The Wrathful Beast
03. Throne of Thorns
04. Stampede of the 10 000
05. Entracte du sommeil pendant le cauchemar
06. Cogs, Gears & Clockworks
07. The Slow Flow of the Spume on the Shore
08. Cathedral
09. Épilogue du songe après le cauchemar
|WHITE NIGHTS (Black/Doom, USA) offre son nouvel EP Solanaceae en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 5 février sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Halluncinogenic Black Cubes [5:23]
2. Nightshade Mornings in Bloodred Satin [3:42]
3. Cannabaceae III [3:41]
4. Solanaceae [13:18]
|BURIED (Death Metal avec des ex-Pyaemia, Pays-Bas) a posté une vidéo "drum playthrough" pour le titre "Paradise" extrait de son premier long-format Oculus Rot à paraître le 14 février chez Brutal Mind. Tracklist :
1. Retribution
2. Anti Body
3. Tornado of Blood
4. Buried
5. Oculus Rot
6. Leech
7. Splintered
8. Paradise
9. Tenebrous Worm
|HÆNESY (Black Metal, Hongrie) sortira son nouvel album Garabontzia le 28 février via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Fate of the Depth
2. Sinking Deep for a Hidden God
3. Path to the Weeping Hollow
4. Létrontás
5. Drowning of the Final Intellect
6. The Archives
7. Asphyxia
|WULFGAR (Melodic Death/Viking Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne un avant-goût de son single "From the Ashes" qui sortira le 26 février sur Downfall Records.
2 COMMENTAIRE(S)
| citer
donvar a écrit : Le single de WULFGAR est particulièrement court ...
Vous l'avez écouté ? =]
C'est une preview en effet, je viens de le préciser dans la news. Merci !
| citer
Le single de WULFGAR est particulièrement court ...
Vous l'avez écouté ? =]
