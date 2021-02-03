|
Les news du 3 Février 2021
|MIDNIGHT ODYSSEY (Black Metal Atmosphérique) sortira le second chapitre de "Biolume" le 19 Mars prochain, chez I, Voidhanger Records. Sobrement intitulé "Biolume Part 2 - The Golden Orb", sa pochette et sa tracklist ont été dévoilés :
1. Dawn-Bringer
2. The Saffron Flame
3. Golden Orb
4. Rise Of Thunder 12:43
5. Aurora Burning
6. The Unconquered Star
7. Below Horizon
8. The Chains Become Mine (Helios Invictus)
9. When The Fires Cool
Un premier extrait est à découvrir sur Bandcamp :
|MARE COGNITUM (Black Metal Atmosphérique) sortira son prochain album, intitulé "Solar Paroxysm", le 19 Mars prochain via I, Voidhanger Records. La pochette et la tracklist ont été dévoilés :
1. Antaresian 11:16
2. Frozen Star Divinization
3. Terra Requiem
4. Luminous Accretion
5. Ataraxia Tunnels
Un premier extrait se découvre également sur Bandcamp :
|TATTVA (Black/Death, France), sortira son album "Nirjara" le 26 Février prochain sur le label Void Wanderer Productions, en édition cassette limitée. En attendant un premier extrait, le groupe a dévoilé la tracklist ainsi que la pochette :
1. In the Name Of Nothing
2. The Seeker Of Light
3. Old Star
4. Reversed Birth
5. Rage
6. Altar
7. Merge
8. The Messenger
9. Nirjara
|Retribute Records et Upstate Records préparent pour le mois d'avril une compilation réunissant les démos de MERAUDER (Hardcore, USA) avec Minus au chant. Celle-ci aura pour titre The Minus Years et sera disponible en CD et en vinyle :
01. Final War ('91 Demo)
02. Fear Of Sin ('91 Demo)
03. Besiege The Masses ('91 Demo)
04. Extreme Fallacy ('91 Demo)
05. Life Is Pain ('93 Demo)
06. Final War ('93 Demo)
07. Besiege The Masses ('93 Demo)
08. Crossfire ('94 Promo)
09. Life Is Pain ('94 Promo)
10. Bleed ('94 Promo)
11. Master Killer ('94 Promo)
12. Downfall Of Christ ('94 Promo)
13. Time Ends ('94 Promo)
|NORDJEVEL (Black Metal, Norvège) sortira le 7 mai via Indie Recordings un Ep intitulé Fenriir, qui comprendra trois nouveaux morceaux, une reprise et un titre live. Le tracklisting est le suivant :
1. Fenriir
2. Gnawing The Bones
3. Rovdyr
4. Fallen Angel (Possessed Cover)
5. Det Ror Og Ror (Live At Brutal Assault 2019)
|REAPER (Black/Speed, Suède) a dévoilé ici le morceau "Dogs of the Crumbled Firmament" qui figurera sur son nouvel album The Atonality of Flesh prévu le 5 mars via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Dogs of The Crumbled Firmament
3. The Sweetness of The Wound
4. Come Nature, Come Cruelty, Come Death
5. Nightgaunts
6. Raid The Heavens
7. Saturn Devours
8. Architecture of The Flame
9. Me, You and The Juices of Death
10. Thru With You
11. Rise Epimetheus
12. Piss, Bile and Violence
13. Outro
|NATHR (Black/Funeral Doom, Italie/Norvège/Pays-Bas) offre son premier EP Beinarúga en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie le 12 février sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :
1. Beinahrúga [8:18]
2. Tenebra Mundi [5:50]
3. Into the Void [5:10]
4. Vado Mori [4:14]
|ALKERDEEL (Black Metal/Punk/Noise, Belgique) propose à cette adresse le titre "Eirde" extrait de son prochain disque Slonk à paraître le 5 février sur Babylon Doom Cult Records et Consouling Sounds.
|LUCIFUGE (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Infernal Power le 30 avril chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Infernal Power
2. Leviathan Arise
3. Black Batallions
4. Temples Of Madness
5. Heresy Shall Remain
6. Beneath The Eyes Of The Black
7. Black Light Of The Evening Star
8. The Doors Of Hell May Shake
9. Good As It Is [GISM cover]
10. Midnight Sun
|ROTTREVORE (Death Metal, USA) vient de rééditer son unique album Iniquitous (1993) via Xtreem Music. Les détails :
01. Jesters of Recession
02. Ceased by Failure
03. Spawn of Ignorance
04. Unanimous Approval
05. Dismal Fate
06. Disembodied
07. Incompetent Secondary
08. Conspiracised
09. Actions For Loss
10. Crude Domination
11. Unbeknownst (Inst. Outro)
12. Clogged Sewer Pipe (live) *
13. Ceased By Failure (live) *
14. Disembodied (live) *
(*) Bonus tracks recorded live in Cleveland, Ohio, in March 28th, 1992
|NECROPHILE (Death Metal, Japon) va rééditer en vinyle son EP Dissociated Modernity (1991) sur Xtreem Music dans le cadre de la collection 10 Inches of Deathcult. On retrouvera en bonus un morceau inédit de 1988 (le tout premier que le groupe a composé) et deux titres lives enregistrés en 1990.
|NACHTIG (Atmospheric Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Der stille Wald le 21 mars chez Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Der Stille Wald [9:33]
2. Im Hohen Gras [12:56]
3. Berg und Tal [12:30]
4. Auf Ewig Mein [10:55]
5. Wenn die Hoffnung stirbt... [8:36]
|OBVURT (Death Metal, Québec) a mis en ligne le titre "The First Light" issu de son premier EP The Beginning à venir le 31 mars via Brutal Mind.
|FECULENT (Death Metal avec des membres de Shackles, Snorlax et Resin Tomb, Australie) sortira son premier full-length The Grotesque Arena le 19 mars sur Brilliant Emperor Records.
