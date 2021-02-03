»

(Lien direct) REAPER (Black/Speed, Suède) a dévoilé ici le morceau "Dogs of the Crumbled Firmament" qui figurera sur son nouvel album The Atonality of Flesh prévu le 5 mars via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :



1. Intro

2. Dogs of The Crumbled Firmament

3. The Sweetness of The Wound

4. Come Nature, Come Cruelty, Come Death

5. Nightgaunts

6. Raid The Heavens

7. Saturn Devours

8. Architecture of The Flame

9. Me, You and The Juices of Death

10. Thru With You

11. Rise Epimetheus

12. Piss, Bile and Violence

13. Outro