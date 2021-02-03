|
Les news du 3 Février 2021
News
Les news du 3 Février 2021 Reaper - Nathr - Alkerdeel - Lucifuge - Rottrevore - Necrophile - Nachtig - Obvurt - Feculent
|REAPER (Black/Speed, Suède) a dévoilé ici le morceau "Dogs of the Crumbled Firmament" qui figurera sur son nouvel album The Atonality of Flesh prévu le 5 mars via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Dogs of The Crumbled Firmament
3. The Sweetness of The Wound
4. Come Nature, Come Cruelty, Come Death
5. Nightgaunts
6. Raid The Heavens
7. Saturn Devours
8. Architecture of The Flame
9. Me, You and The Juices of Death
10. Thru With You
11. Rise Epimetheus
12. Piss, Bile and Violence
13. Outro
|»
|NATHR (Black/Funeral Doom, Italie/Norvège/Pays-Bas) offre son premier EP Beinarúga en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie le 12 février sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :
1. Beinahrúga [8:18]
2. Tenebra Mundi [5:50]
3. Into the Void [5:10]
4. Vado Mori [4:14]
|»
|ALKERDEEL (Black Metal/Punk/Noise, Belgique) propose à cette adresse le titre "Eirde" extrait de son prochain disque Slonk à paraître le 5 février sur Babylon Doom Cult Records et Consouling Sounds.
|»
|LUCIFUGE (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Infernal Power le 30 avril chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Infernal Power
2. Leviathan Arise
3. Black Batallions
4. Temples Of Madness
5. Heresy Shall Remain
6. Beneath The Eyes Of The Black
7. Black Light Of The Evening Star
8. The Doors Of Hell May Shake
9. Good As It Is [GISM cover]
10. Midnight Sun
|»
|ROTTREVORE (Death Metal, USA) vient de rééditer son unique album Iniquitous (1993) via Xtreem Music. Les détails :
01. Jesters of Recession
02. Ceased by Failure
03. Spawn of Ignorance
04. Unanimous Approval
05. Dismal Fate
06. Disembodied
07. Incompetent Secondary
08. Conspiracised
09. Actions For Loss
10. Crude Domination
11. Unbeknownst (Inst. Outro)
12. Clogged Sewer Pipe (live) *
13. Ceased By Failure (live) *
14. Disembodied (live) *
(*) Bonus tracks recorded live in Cleveland, Ohio, in March 28th, 1992
|»
|NECROPHILE (Death Metal, Japon) va rééditer en vinyle son EP Dissociated Modernity (1991) sur Xtreem Music dans le cadre de la collection 10 Inches of Deathcult. On retrouvera en bonus un morceau inédit de 1988 (le tout premier que le groupe a composé) et deux titres lives enregistrés en 1990.
|»
|NACHTIG (Atmospheric Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Der stille Wald le 21 mars chez Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Der Stille Wald [9:33]
2. Im Hohen Gras [12:56]
3. Berg und Tal [12:30]
4. Auf Ewig Mein [10:55]
5. Wenn die Hoffnung stirbt... [8:36]
|»
|OBVURT (Death Metal, Québec) a mis en ligne le titre "The First Light" issu de son premier EP The Beginning à venir le 31 mars via Brutal Mind.
|»
|FECULENT (Death Metal avec des membres de Shackles, Snorlax et Resin Tomb, Australie) sortira son premier full-length The Grotesque Arena le 19 mars sur Brilliant Emperor Records.
