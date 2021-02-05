|
Les news du 5 Février 2021
News
Les news du 5 Février 2021
|BEWITCHER (Black/Speed, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Cursed Be Thy Kingdom qui sortira le 16 avril via Century Media. "Mystifier (White Night City)" s'écoute ici :
|
|»
|CAMBION (Brutal Death, Etats-Unis) sortira son premier album Conflagrate The Celestial Refugium le 26 mars via Lavadome Productions. Le tracklisting se découvre ci-dessous avec le morceau "Cities Of Brass" dévoilé il y'a quelques semaines :
1. Conflagrate The Celestial Refugium
2. Vae Victis
3. Cambion
4. Cities Of Brass
5. Eiton Euclarion
6. Impact Steel
7. Fatalitism
8. Obscuratio
|
|»
|DODSFERD (Black Metal, Grèce) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son futur Ep Skotos qui sortira prochainement via Transcending Obscurity Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Skotadi
2. Cursed To Die At First Light
3. My Father, My Wrath!
4. An Existence Without Purpose
5. Diseased Remnants Of A Dying World
6. Loyal To The Black Oath
7. Back To My Homeland… My Last Breath
|
|»
|REVENANT (Death/Thrash, USA) vient de rééditer en vinyle ses EP Distant Eyes (1990) et Exalted Being (1992) dans le cadre de la collection 10 Inches of Deathcult de Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
- side A -
"Distant Eyes" (7"EP '90)
01. Distant Eyes
02. Degeneration
- side B-
"Exalted Being" (7"EP '92)
01. Exalted Being
02. The Burning Ground
|
|»
|BUNKER 66 (Blackened Thrash, Italie) sortira son nouvel opus Beyond the Help of Prayers le 30 avril chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. To The Gates Of Death / Lair of the Profaner
2. The Blackest Of Omens
3. The Rite Of The Goat
4. Summon The Evil Lords
5. At Our Master's Behest
6. Malicious...Seditious
7. Regret Every Breath
8. Die On Monday
9. Beyond The Help Of Prayers
|
|»
|WAKE (Black/Death, Canada) a signé sur Metal Blade.
|
|»
|SHADOWS (Avant-garde Doom Metal avec des membres et ex-membres de Immolation et Goreaphobia, USA) propose le morceau "Ghost Of Old" tiré de son premier EP éponyme à paraître le 26 février via Agonia Records. Tracklist :
01. Ghosts of Old
02. Shadows
03. Night of the Goat Winter Moon
04. Elders
05. Sea of Dust
06. Ancient Eyes
|
|»
|DEFICIENCY (Melodic Thrash Metal, France) dévoile un premier petit extrait studio de son prochain album à paraître courant 2021. L'opus sera mixé par Flavien Morel de Boundless Productions (Fractal Universe, Benighted Soul).
|
|»
|AETHERIAN (Melodic Death Metal, Grèce) a dévoilé un nouveau single intitulé "Primordial Woods" avec en invité le chanteur Sakis Tolis (Rotting Christ).
|
|»
|PLAGUE WEAVER (Black Metal, Canada) sortira son premier longue-durée Ascendant Blasphemy le 26 février. Tracklist :
1. Nothing Is Sacred (5;24)
2. Lay Fire (4:34)
3. Blood Runs Not (4:17)
4. Seek To Betray (4:34)
5. Upheaval and Arson (5:29)
6. Of Quivering Doves (4:34)
7. Deicidal Usurper (4:37)
8. In Exitium Caeli (4:41)
Durée totale : 38:12
|
|»
|Intitulé Methods Of Human Disposal le premier album de GRAVESEND (Black Metal, USA) sortira le 19 février sur 20 Buck Spin Records. Le groupe vient d'en dévoiler un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Ashen Piles Of Incinerated" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Fear City
02. STH-10
03. Methods Of Human Disposal
04. Ashen Piles Of The Incinerated
05. End Of The Line (Bandcamp)
06. Subterranean Solitude
07. Unclaimed Remains
08. Verrazano Floater
09. Eye For An Eye
10. Trinity Burning
11. Needle Park
12. Absolute Filth
13. The Grave's End
14. Scum Breeds Scum
15. Concrete Feet
|
|»
|TERROR (Hardcore, USA) sortira le 5 mars prochain en vinyle une compilation intitulée Trapped In A World sur laquelle le groupe réinterprète d'ancien titres en compagnie du guitariste Todd Jones (Nails, ex-Terror, ex-Carry On...). Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Overcome" :
Scott Vogel a écrit : "As the world locked down and terror went on a full pause with the pandemic hitting the USA hard, somehow this created a perfect opportunity with Nick, Todd, and myself to start writing TERROR songs twenty years after we started this band. Of course, all the other members are involved in this process, but with travel restrictions and us being so spread-out location-wise, a lot of weekends the three of us were just getting in a room and creating new terror songs and it's been a pretty insane experience. Todd is a deep-thinking maniac that can write hardcore songs like no one I have seen before, and the three of us fell right back into our early mindset and the energy and aggression felt just like it did on day one."
Todd Jones a écrit : "Got together with the TERROR Crew (in a creative sense), for the first time since recording One With The Underdogs. The ideas, guitars, lyrics/vocals, songs came pouring out. Locked in with Nick and Scott as if it hasn't been sixteen years since we played together. There's no shortage of song writers in Terror and the stuff we've collectively come up with so far... I can't stop listening to these tracks. Magic via musical chemistry. It's our aim to deliver to you a visceral and explosive hardcore record and I really hope you enjoy it."
01. Lowest Of The Low
02. Life And Death
03. Out Of My Face
04. Keep Your Distance
05. Less Than Zero
06. Overcome
07. Better Off Without You
08. Crushed By The Truth
09. Not This Time
10. One With The Underdogs
11. Keep Your Mouth Shut
12. Push It Away
|
|
