(Lien direct) TERROR (Hardcore, USA) sortira le 5 mars prochain en vinyle une compilation intitulée Trapped In A World sur laquelle le groupe réinterprète d'ancien titres en compagnie du guitariste Todd Jones (Nails, ex-Terror, ex-Carry On...). Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Overcome" :



Scott Vogel a écrit : "As the world locked down and terror went on a full pause with the pandemic hitting the USA hard, somehow this created a perfect opportunity with Nick, Todd, and myself to start writing TERROR songs twenty years after we started this band. Of course, all the other members are involved in this process, but with travel restrictions and us being so spread-out location-wise, a lot of weekends the three of us were just getting in a room and creating new terror songs and it's been a pretty insane experience. Todd is a deep-thinking maniac that can write hardcore songs like no one I have seen before, and the three of us fell right back into our early mindset and the energy and aggression felt just like it did on day one."



Todd Jones a écrit : "Got together with the TERROR Crew (in a creative sense), for the first time since recording One With The Underdogs. The ideas, guitars, lyrics/vocals, songs came pouring out. Locked in with Nick and Scott as if it hasn't been sixteen years since we played together. There's no shortage of song writers in Terror and the stuff we've collectively come up with so far... I can't stop listening to these tracks. Magic via musical chemistry. It's our aim to deliver to you a visceral and explosive hardcore record and I really hope you enjoy it."



01. Lowest Of The Low

02. Life And Death

03. Out Of My Face

04. Keep Your Distance

05. Less Than Zero

06. Overcome

07. Better Off Without You

08. Crushed By The Truth

09. Not This Time

10. One With The Underdogs

11. Keep Your Mouth Shut

12. Push It Away



