chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Antigone's Fate
 Antigone's Fate - Fragmente (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Exaugurate
 Exaugurate - Chasm Of Raptu... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Depravity
 Depravity - Grand Malevolence (C)
Par Ander		   
Les news du 1 Février 2021
 Les news du 1 Février 2021 ... (N)
Par DARKFACHOR		   
Dream Theater
 Dream Theater - Train Of Th... (C)
Par Voay		   
Les news du 2 Février 2021
 Les news du 2 Février 2021 ... (N)
Par Ander		   
The Body
 The Body - I've Seen All I ... (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Bacchus
 Bacchus - Bacchus (EP) (C)
Par Raziel		   
Tribulation
 Tribulation - Where The Glo... (C)
Par Jarl_Djevel		   
Warning
 Warning - Watching From A D... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Warning
 Warning - The Strength to D... (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   

Les news du 5 Février 2021

News
Les news du 5 Février 2021 Dodsferd - Revenant - Bunker 66 - Wake - Shadows - Deficiency - Aetherian - Plague Weaver - Gravesend - Terror
»
(Lien direct)
DODSFERD (Black Metal, Grèce) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son futur Ep Skotos qui sortira prochainement via Transcending Obscurity Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Skotadi
2. Cursed To Die At First Light
3. My Father, My Wrath!
4. An Existence Without Purpose
5. Diseased Remnants Of A Dying World
6. Loyal To The Black Oath
7. Back To My Homeland… My Last Breath

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
REVENANT (Death/Thrash, USA) vient de rééditer en vinyle ses EP Distant Eyes (1990) et Exalted Being (1992) dans le cadre de la collection 10 Inches of Deathcult de Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

- side A -
"Distant Eyes" (7"EP '90)
01. Distant Eyes
02. Degeneration

- side B-
"Exalted Being" (7"EP '92)
01. Exalted Being
02. The Burning Ground

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BUNKER 66 (Blackened Thrash, Italie) sortira son nouvel opus Beyond the Help of Prayers le 30 avril chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. To The Gates Of Death / Lair of the Profaner
2. The Blackest Of Omens
3. The Rite Of The Goat
4. Summon The Evil Lords
5. At Our Master's Behest
6. Malicious...Seditious
7. Regret Every Breath
8. Die On Monday
9. Beyond The Help Of Prayers

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
WAKE (Black/Death, Canada) a signé sur Metal Blade.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SHADOWS (Avant-garde Doom Metal avec des membres et ex-membres de Immolation et Goreaphobia, USA) propose le morceau "Ghost Of Old" tiré de son premier EP éponyme à paraître le 26 février via Agonia Records. Tracklist :

01. Ghosts of Old
02. Shadows
03. Night of the Goat Winter Moon
04. Elders
05. Sea of Dust
06. Ancient Eyes

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DEFICIENCY (Melodic Thrash Metal, France) dévoile un premier petit extrait studio de son prochain album à paraître courant 2021. L'opus sera mixé par Flavien Morel de Boundless Productions (Fractal Universe, Benighted Soul).

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
AETHERIAN (Melodic Death Metal, Grèce) a dévoilé un nouveau single intitulé "Primordial Woods" avec en invité le chanteur Sakis Tolis (Rotting Christ).

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PLAGUE WEAVER (Black Metal, Canada) sortira son premier longue-durée Ascendant Blasphemy le 26 février. Tracklist :

1. Nothing Is Sacred (5;24)
2. Lay Fire (4:34)
3. Blood Runs Not (4:17)
4. Seek To Betray (4:34)
5. Upheaval and Arson (5:29)
6. Of Quivering Doves (4:34)
7. Deicidal Usurper (4:37)
8. In Exitium Caeli (4:41)

Durée totale : 38:12

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Methods Of Human Disposal le premier album de GRAVESEND (Black Metal, USA) sortira le 19 février sur 20 Buck Spin Records. Le groupe vient d'en dévoiler un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Ashen Piles Of Incinerated" à découvrir ci-dessous :


01. Fear City
02. STH-10
03. Methods Of Human Disposal
04. Ashen Piles Of The Incinerated
05. End Of The Line (Bandcamp)
06. Subterranean Solitude
07. Unclaimed Remains
08. Verrazano Floater
09. Eye For An Eye
10. Trinity Burning
11. Needle Park
12. Absolute Filth
13. The Grave's End
14. Scum Breeds Scum
15. Concrete Feet



 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TERROR (Hardcore, USA) sortira le 5 mars prochain en vinyle une compilation intitulée Trapped In A World sur laquelle le groupe réinterprète d'ancien titres en compagnie du guitariste Todd Jones (Nails, ex-Terror, ex-Carry On...). Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Overcome" :

Scott Vogel a écrit : "As the world locked down and terror went on a full pause with the pandemic hitting the USA hard, somehow this created a perfect opportunity with Nick, Todd, and myself to start writing TERROR songs twenty years after we started this band. Of course, all the other members are involved in this process, but with travel restrictions and us being so spread-out location-wise, a lot of weekends the three of us were just getting in a room and creating new terror songs and it's been a pretty insane experience. Todd is a deep-thinking maniac that can write hardcore songs like no one I have seen before, and the three of us fell right back into our early mindset and the energy and aggression felt just like it did on day one."

Todd Jones a écrit : "Got together with the TERROR Crew (in a creative sense), for the first time since recording One With The Underdogs. The ideas, guitars, lyrics/vocals, songs came pouring out. Locked in with Nick and Scott as if it hasn't been sixteen years since we played together. There's no shortage of song writers in Terror and the stuff we've collectively come up with so far... I can't stop listening to these tracks. Magic via musical chemistry. It's our aim to deliver to you a visceral and explosive hardcore record and I really hope you enjoy it."

01. Lowest Of The Low
02. Life And Death
03. Out Of My Face
04. Keep Your Distance
05. Less Than Zero
06. Overcome
07. Better Off Without You
08. Crushed By The Truth
09. Not This Time
10. One With The Underdogs
11. Keep Your Mouth Shut
12. Push It Away

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser + AxGxB
5 Février 2021

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Revulsion
 Revulsion
Revulsion
2021 - Transcending Obscurity		   
Therion
 Therion
Leviathan
2021 - Nuclear Blast Records		   
Transatlantic
 Transatlantic
The Absolute Universe
2021 - InsideOut Music		   
Vanguard
 Vanguard
Rage Of Deliverance (EP)
2020 - New Age Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Aetherian
 Aetherian
Modern Melodic Death Metal - 2013 - Grèce		   
Deficiency
 Deficiency
2008 - France		   
Dodsferd
 Dodsferd
Black Metal - 2001 - Grèce		   
Gravesend
 Gravesend
Black Metal - 2020 - Etats-Unis		   
Revenant
 Revenant
Death / Thrash - 1986 † 1995 - Etats-Unis		   
Terror
 Terror
Hardcore - 2002 - Etats-Unis		   
Transatlantic
The Absolute Universe
Lire la chronique
Therion
Leviathan
Lire la chronique
Vanguard
Rage Of Deliverance (EP)
Lire la chronique
Revulsion
Revulsion
Lire la chronique
Depravity
Grand Malevolence
Lire la chronique
Exaugurate
Chasm Of Rapturous Delirium...
Lire la chronique
Antigone's Fate
Fragmente
Lire la chronique
Fer de Lance
Colossus (EP)
Lire la chronique
The Neal Morse Band
The Grand Experiment
Lire la chronique
Deliquesce
Engineered Frailty (EP)
Lire la chronique
Bacchus
Bacchus (EP)
Lire la chronique
The Body
I've Seen All I Need To See
Lire la chronique
Coffin Rot
A Monument To The Dead
Lire la chronique
Devotion
The Harrowing
Lire la chronique
Warning
Watching From A Distance
Lire la chronique
Pearl Jam
Merkin Ball (EP)
Lire la chronique
Dream Theater
Train Of Thought
Lire la chronique
Warning
The Strength to Dream
Lire la chronique
Repulsive Feast
Brewing Rancid Stew (EP)
Lire la chronique
Endezzma
The Archer, Fjord And The T...
Lire la chronique
Had
Had (EP)
Lire la chronique
Bilwis
Sagenwelt (EP)
Lire la chronique
Mourners
Act I: Tragedies
Lire la chronique
Transatlantic
Bridge Across Forever
Lire la chronique
Tribulation
Where The Gloom Becomes Sound
Lire la chronique
Stass
Songs Of Flesh And Decay
Lire la chronique
Mavorim
Aasfresser (EP)
Lire la chronique
Sagenland
Oale groond
Lire la chronique
Psychonaut 4
Beautyfall
Lire la chronique
Bones
Gate Of Night (EP)
Lire la chronique