Les news du 5 Février 2021

News
Les news du 5 Février 2021 Gravesend - Terror
Intitulé Methods Of Human Disposal le premier album de GRAVESEND (Black Metal, USA) sortira le 19 février sur 20 Buck Spin Records. Le groupe vient d'en dévoiler un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Ashen Piles Of Incinerated" à découvrir ci-dessous :


01. Fear City
02. STH-10
03. Methods Of Human Disposal
04. Ashen Piles Of The Incinerated
05. End Of The Line (Bandcamp)
06. Subterranean Solitude
07. Unclaimed Remains
08. Verrazano Floater
09. Eye For An Eye
10. Trinity Burning
11. Needle Park
12. Absolute Filth
13. The Grave's End
14. Scum Breeds Scum
15. Concrete Feet



TERROR (Hardcore, USA) sortira le 5 mars prochain en vinyle une compilation intitulée Trapped In A World sur laquelle le groupe réinterprète d'ancien titres en compagnie du guitariste Todd Jones (Nails, ex-Terror, ex-Carry On...). Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Overcome" :

Scott Vogel a écrit : "As the world locked down and terror went on a full pause with the pandemic hitting the USA hard, somehow this created a perfect opportunity with Nick, Todd, and myself to start writing TERROR songs twenty years after we started this band. Of course, all the other members are involved in this process, but with travel restrictions and us being so spread-out location-wise, a lot of weekends the three of us were just getting in a room and creating new terror songs and it's been a pretty insane experience. Todd is a deep-thinking maniac that can write hardcore songs like no one I have seen before, and the three of us fell right back into our early mindset and the energy and aggression felt just like it did on day one."

Todd Jones a écrit : "Got together with the TERROR Crew (in a creative sense), for the first time since recording One With The Underdogs. The ideas, guitars, lyrics/vocals, songs came pouring out. Locked in with Nick and Scott as if it hasn't been sixteen years since we played together. There's no shortage of song writers in Terror and the stuff we've collectively come up with so far... I can't stop listening to these tracks. Magic via musical chemistry. It's our aim to deliver to you a visceral and explosive hardcore record and I really hope you enjoy it."

01. Lowest Of The Low
02. Life And Death
03. Out Of My Face
04. Keep Your Distance
05. Less Than Zero
06. Overcome
07. Better Off Without You
08. Crushed By The Truth
09. Not This Time
10. One With The Underdogs
11. Keep Your Mouth Shut
12. Push It Away

Thrasho AxGxB
5 Février 2021

Gravesend
 Gravesend
Black Metal - 2020 - Etats-Unis		   
Terror
 Terror
Hardcore - 2002 - Etats-Unis		   
