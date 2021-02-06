chargement...

Les news du 6 Février 2021

News
Les news du 6 Février 2021 Deiquisitor - Intonate - Perilaxe Occlusion - The Design Abstract - Anime Torment - Universally Estranged
»
(Lien direct)
DEIQUISITOR (Death Metal, Danemark) a sorti hier son nouvel EP Humanoid via Dark Descent Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter à cette adresse. Tracklist :

01. World in Flames
02. Autonomous Warfare
03. Below the Frozen Tundra
04. Empyrean Lifeform
05. Dictate the Believers
06. Blinded by Wisdom

INTONATE (Progressive Technical Death Metal, Québec) sortira son nouvel opus Severed Within le 16 avril sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Sever
2. Within
3. Yearn
4. Wander
5. Prolong

PERILAXE OCCLUSION (Death Metal, Canada) sortira son premier EP Exponential Decay Le 30 avril chez Blood Harvest Records au format vinyle. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Death Bias Alpha
2. Skeletal Bifurcation
THE DESIGN ABSTRACT (Symphonic Melodic Death Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne une "vidéo de quarantaine" pour le morceau "Annihilation" tiré de son nouvel album Technotheism sorti le 29 janvier via Abstrakted Records. Tracklist :

1. Relentless (2:05)
2. Deus Est Machina (6:33)
3. The Apotheosis (1:54)
4. Among the Stars (1:36)
5. The Resistance (4:37)
6. Voidwalkers (3:46)
7. The Omnisphere (1:32)
8. Data Shield Attack (6:18)
9. The Return (3:41)
10. Elucidate (1:11)
11. Parallel Projection (3:46)
12. Annihilation (3:46)
13. A World of One (4:00)

Durée totale : 44:50

ANIME TORMENT (Brutal Deathcore, République Tchèque) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Void Terror le 25 février sur Slovak Metal Army. Tracklist :

1. Easy Pray
2. Void Terror
3. Lure
4. Witching Hour
5. Veil Of Darkness
6. Midnight Ritual

Blood Harvest Records sortira le 30 avril prochain le premier album de UNIVERSALLY ESTRANGED (Death Metal) intitulé Reared Up In Spectral Predation. En voici un premier extrait :

01. (Intro)
02. Despoiling Souls Of Flesh Across The Galaxy
03. The Visitor
04. A Thing, Oozing In
05. Sentient Meatsack
06. Teeming With That Of Unknown Origin
07. Internecine Psychic Bloodletting
08. Reared Up In Spectral Predation
09. (Interlude)
10. Blistered Under The Blue Illusion

Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
6 Février 2021

