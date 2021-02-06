PERILAXE OCCLUSION (Death Metal, Canada) sortira son premier EP Exponential Decay Le 30 avril chez Blood Harvest Records au format vinyle. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Death Bias Alpha
2. Skeletal Bifurcation
3. Rigid Body Displacement
THE DESIGN ABSTRACT (Symphonic Melodic Death Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne une "vidéo de quarantaine" pour le morceau "Annihilation" tiré de son nouvel album Technotheism sorti le 29 janvier via Abstrakted Records. Tracklist :
1. Relentless (2:05)
2. Deus Est Machina (6:33)
3. The Apotheosis (1:54)
4. Among the Stars (1:36)
5. The Resistance (4:37)
6. Voidwalkers (3:46)
7. The Omnisphere (1:32)
8. Data Shield Attack (6:18)
9. The Return (3:41)
10. Elucidate (1:11)
11. Parallel Projection (3:46)
12. Annihilation (3:46)
13. A World of One (4:00)
Blood Harvest Records sortira le 30 avril prochain le premier album de UNIVERSALLY ESTRANGED (Death Metal) intitulé Reared Up In Spectral Predation. En voici un premier extrait :
01. (Intro)
02. Despoiling Souls Of Flesh Across The Galaxy
03. The Visitor
04. A Thing, Oozing In
05. Sentient Meatsack
06. Teeming With That Of Unknown Origin
07. Internecine Psychic Bloodletting
08. Reared Up In Spectral Predation
09. (Interlude)
10. Blistered Under The Blue Illusion
