(Lien direct) UNIVERSALLY ESTRANGED (Death Metal) intitulé Reared Up In Spectral Predation. En voici un premier extrait :



01. (Intro)

02. Despoiling Souls Of Flesh Across The Galaxy

03. The Visitor

04. A Thing, Oozing In

05. Sentient Meatsack

06. Teeming With That Of Unknown Origin

07. Internecine Psychic Bloodletting

08. Reared Up In Spectral Predation

09. (Interlude)

10. Blistered Under The Blue Illusion



<a href="https://bloodharvestrecords.bandcamp.com/album/reared-up-in-spectral-predation">Reared Up In Spectral Predation by UNIVERSALLY ESTRANGED</a>