Les news du 6 Février 2021
News
Les news du 6 Février 2021 Universally Estranged
|Blood Harvest Records sortira le 30 avril prochain le premier album d(UNIVERSALLY ESTRANGED (Death Metal) intitulé Reared Up In Spectral Predation. En voici un premier extrait :
01. (Intro)
02. Despoiling Souls Of Flesh Across The Galaxy
03. The Visitor
04. A Thing, Oozing In
05. Sentient Meatsack
06. Teeming With That Of Unknown Origin
07. Internecine Psychic Bloodletting
08. Reared Up In Spectral Predation
09. (Interlude)
10. Blistered Under The Blue Illusion
