Les news du 6 Février 2021

News
Les news du 6 Février 2021 Universally Estranged
»
(Lien direct)
Blood Harvest Records sortira le 30 avril prochain le premier album d(UNIVERSALLY ESTRANGED (Death Metal) intitulé Reared Up In Spectral Predation. En voici un premier extrait :

01. (Intro)
02. Despoiling Souls Of Flesh Across The Galaxy
03. The Visitor
04. A Thing, Oozing In
05. Sentient Meatsack
06. Teeming With That Of Unknown Origin
07. Internecine Psychic Bloodletting
08. Reared Up In Spectral Predation
09. (Interlude)
10. Blistered Under The Blue Illusion

 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB
6 Février 2021

