(Lien direct) Burn In Many Mirrors, le troisième album de WODE (Black Metal, Royaume-Uni) sortira le 2 avril sur 20 Buck Spin Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Vanish Beneath" :



01. Lunar Madness

02. Serpent's Coil

03. Fire In The Hills

04. Sulphuric Glow

05. Vanish Beneath

06. Streams Of Rapture (I, II, III)



<a href="https://listen.20buckspin.com/album/burn-in-many-mirrors">Burn In Many Mirrors by Wode</a>