Les news du 7 Février 2021
News
Les news du 7 Février 2021 Tribal Gaze - Wode - Socioclast - Jours Pâles - Phantasmagore
|»
|TRIBAL GAZE (Death Metal), USA) sortira son premier EP intitulé Godless Voyage le 5 mars sur Desert Wasteland Productions. En voici un premier extrait :
01. Towers Of Ilness
02. Until The Savior Returns
03. Astral Nameless
04. Unrelenting Nothingness
05. Valley Of Suffering
06. Godless Voyage
|
|»
|Intitulé Burn In Many Mirrors, le troisième album de WODE (Black Metal, Royaume-Uni) sortira le 2 avril sur 20 Buck Spin Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Vanish Beneath" :
01. Lunar Madness
02. Serpent's Coil
03. Fire In The Hills
04. Sulphuric Glow
05. Vanish Beneath
06. Streams Of Rapture (I, II, III)
|
|»
|SOCIOCLAST (Grindcore, USA) sortira son premier EP éponyme le 19 février via Carbonized Records. Après "Eden's Tongue" disponible ci-dessous, le groupe vient d'en dévoiler un deuxième extrait à écouter ici.
01. Surveillance/Normalization/Examination
02. Psychic Void
03. Alpha
04. Eden's Tongue
05. Specter Signal
06. Terminal Regress
07. Convention Of Ruin
08. Archaic Remnants
09. Psychodrone
10. Hippasus
11. Propaganda Algorithm
12. Delta
13. Surrogate Will
14. Omega
15. Infinity Nexus
16. Concrete And Steel
|
|»
|JOURS PÂLES (Black Metal, International) est un projet réunissant Spellbound d'Aorlhac, James Sloan d'Uada et Christian Larsson de Gloson. Le groupe sortira son premier album intitulé Eclosion le 26 février via Les Acteurs De L'Ombre Productions. En voici un premier extrait :
|
|»
|PHANTASMAGORE (Death Metal, Chili) sortira cette année via Headsplit Records et Burning Coffin Records un EP intitulé Insurrection Or Submission. En voici un extrait :
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par Neuro
Par Keyser
Par Dysthymie
Par Dark Nico
Par Ander
Par DARKFACHOR
Par Voay
Par Ander
Par Krokodil
Par Raziel
Par Jarl_Djevel
Par Dantefever