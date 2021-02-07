chargement...

Ad Nauseam
 Ad Nauseam - Imperative Imp... (C)
Par Neuro		   
Vanguard
 Vanguard - Rage Of Delivera... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Exaugurate
 Exaugurate - Chasm Of Raptu... (C)
Par Dysthymie		   
Antigone's Fate
 Antigone's Fate - Fragmente (C)
Par Dark Nico		   
Depravity
 Depravity - Grand Malevolence (C)
Par Ander		   
Les news du 1 Février 2021
 Les news du 1 Février 2021 ... (N)
Par DARKFACHOR		   
Dream Theater
 Dream Theater - Train Of Th... (C)
Par Voay		   
Les news du 2 Février 2021
 Les news du 2 Février 2021 ... (N)
Par Ander		   
The Body
 The Body - I've Seen All I ... (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Bacchus
 Bacchus - Bacchus (EP) (C)
Par Raziel		   
Tribulation
 Tribulation - Where The Glo... (C)
Par Jarl_Djevel		   
Warning
 Warning - Watching From A D... (C)
Par Dantefever		   

Les news du 7 Février 2021

News
Les news du 7 Février 2021 Tribal Gaze - Wode - Socioclast - Jours Pâles - Phantasmagore
»
(Lien direct)
TRIBAL GAZE (Death Metal), USA) sortira son premier EP intitulé Godless Voyage le 5 mars sur Desert Wasteland Productions. En voici un premier extrait :

01. Towers Of Ilness
02. Until The Savior Returns
03. Astral Nameless
04. Unrelenting Nothingness
05. Valley Of Suffering
06. Godless Voyage

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Burn In Many Mirrors, le troisième album de WODE (Black Metal, Royaume-Uni) sortira le 2 avril sur 20 Buck Spin Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Vanish Beneath" :

01. Lunar Madness
02. Serpent's Coil
03. Fire In The Hills
04. Sulphuric Glow
05. Vanish Beneath
06. Streams Of Rapture (I, II, III)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SOCIOCLAST (Grindcore, USA) sortira son premier EP éponyme le 19 février via Carbonized Records. Après "Eden's Tongue" disponible ci-dessous, le groupe vient d'en dévoiler un deuxième extrait à écouter ici.

01. Surveillance/Normalization/Examination
02. Psychic Void
03. Alpha
04. Eden's Tongue
05. Specter Signal
06. Terminal Regress
07. Convention Of Ruin
08. Archaic Remnants
09. Psychodrone
10. Hippasus
11. Propaganda Algorithm
12. Delta
13. Surrogate Will
14. Omega
15. Infinity Nexus
16. Concrete And Steel

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
JOURS PÂLES (Black Metal, International) est un projet réunissant Spellbound d'Aorlhac, James Sloan d'Uada et Christian Larsson de Gloson. Le groupe sortira son premier album intitulé Eclosion le 26 février via Les Acteurs De L'Ombre Productions. En voici un premier extrait :

»
(Lien direct)
PHANTASMAGORE (Death Metal, Chili) sortira cette année via Headsplit Records et Burning Coffin Records un EP intitulé Insurrection Or Submission. En voici un extrait :
