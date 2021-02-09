UNIVERSALLY ESTRANGED (Sci-Fi Death Metal) sortira son premier long-format Reared Up in Spectral Predation le 30 avril sur Blood Harvest Records. Un extrait est disponible sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. (Intro)
2. Despoiling Souls Of Flesh Across The Galaxy
3. The Visitor
4. A Thing, Oozing In
5. Sentient Meatsack
6. Teeming With That Of Unknown Origin
7. Internecine Psychic Bloodletting
8. Reared Up In Spectral Predation
9. (Interlude)
10. Blistered Under The Blue Illusion
