(Lien direct) UNIVERSALLY ESTRANGED (Sci-Fi Death Metal) sortira son premier long-format Reared Up in Spectral Predation le 30 avril sur Blood Harvest Records. Un extrait est disponible sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :



1. (Intro)

2. Despoiling Souls Of Flesh Across The Galaxy

3. The Visitor

4. A Thing, Oozing In

5. Sentient Meatsack

6. Teeming With That Of Unknown Origin

7. Internecine Psychic Bloodletting

8. Reared Up In Spectral Predation

9. (Interlude)

10. Blistered Under The Blue Illusion