Les news du 9 Février 2021

Les news du 9 Février 2021 Nightfall - Inferno - Venomous - Dirge - Morbid Messiah - Universally Estranged
NIGHTFALL (Death mélodique mystique Grèce) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album At Night We Prey qui sortira le 5 mars via Season Of Mist. "Giants Of Anger" se découvre ici :

INFERNO (Black Metal orthodoxe, République Tchèque) sortira son nouvel album Paradeigma (Phosphenes Of Aphotic Eternity) dans le courant de l'année via Debemur Morti. Plus d'infos prochainement...		 Les news du

VENOMOUS (Melodic Death Metal, Brésil) sortira son nouvel EP Tribus le 26 février chez Brutal Records. Tracklist :

1. Eerie Land
2. Trinity
3. Duality
DIRGE (Atmospheric Sludge/Post Metal, France) sortira une triple-compilation, Vanishing Point, le 26 mars via Division Records et Blight Records. Plus d'infos prochainement.		 Les news du

MORBID MESSIAH (Death Metal, Mexique) a signé sur Chaos Records pour la sortie d'un nouvel EP intitulé Disgorged in the Coffin dans le courant de l'année.		 Les news du

UNIVERSALLY ESTRANGED (Sci-Fi Death Metal) sortira son premier long-format Reared Up in Spectral Predation le 30 avril sur Blood Harvest Records. Un extrait est disponible sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. (Intro)
2. Despoiling Souls Of Flesh Across The Galaxy
3. The Visitor
4. A Thing, Oozing In
5. Sentient Meatsack
6. Teeming With That Of Unknown Origin
7. Internecine Psychic Bloodletting
8. Reared Up In Spectral Predation
9. (Interlude)
10. Blistered Under The Blue Illusion		 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
9 Février 2021

