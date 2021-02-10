chargement...

Les news du 10 Février 2021

News
Les news du 10 Février 2021 Ordo Cultum Serpentis - Sleepless - Valfreya - Shiteater - Toxikull - TATTVA - Last Days Of Humanity
»
(Lien direct)
ORDO CULTUM SERPENTIS (Black/Death/Doom, Corée du Sud/Mexique) a dévoilé à cette adresse l'intégralité de son premier EP Derej Najash prévu le 12 février chez Signal Rex en cassette. Tracklist :

1. Chapter 1 [13:17]
2. Chapter 2 [13:20]		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SLEEPLESS (Heavy Metal avec des membres originels de Dead Conspiracy, USA) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "The Man Who Could Not Sleep" extrait de son premier EP Blood Libel à paraître le 12 mars via Necromantic Press Records. Tracklist :

1. The Man Who Could Not Sleep
2. Host Desecration
3. Deluded Hordes
4. Blood Libel (A Vampire Tale)

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VALFREYA (Melodic Black/Folk, Québec) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Warlords" extrait de son album Promised Land (2017). Le groupe travaille sur un nouvel opus à paraître en fin d'année/début d'année prochaine.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SHITEATER (Death/Grind, Angleterre) vient de sortir son premier long-format Anointed in Urine, Crowned in Faeces. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

01) Reigning From a Throne of Cold Porcelain
02) Shiteater
03) Anointed in Urine, Crowned in Faeces
04) Colostomized
05) Drowned in the Tub
06) Dispose of Your Heroes
07) Uncontrolled Projectile Defecation
08) Perverted Deformity
09) Left Hand Cack (Cacatus Intermissio)
10) Spine Snapper
11) Repulsive Stigmata
12) Digestive Trauma
13) Rotgut
14) Eat Shit and Die
15) Autassassinophilia
16) Wicked Tyrant of Repugnant Feculence
17) Long Live the New Flush		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TOXIKULL (Heavy/Thrash, Portugal) sortira un nouveau single intitulé "Metal Defender" avec en invité Zach Schottler de Skull Fist.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TATTVA (Black/Death, France) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son prochain album, "Nirjara", à paraître le 26 Février prochain chez Void Wanderer en édition cassette. Les précommandes sont ouvertes et "Reversed Birth" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
LAST DAYS OF HUMANITY (Gore/Noisegrind) est de retour ! Un nouvel album, sobrement intitulé "Horrific Compositions of Decomposition", sortira le 26 Mars prochain via Rotten Roll Rex. Deux extraits se découvrent sur Bandcamp :

Les news du
Thrasho Keyser + Sagamore
10 Février 2021

