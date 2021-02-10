»

(Lien direct) SHITEATER (Death/Grind, Angleterre) vient de sortir son premier long-format Anointed in Urine, Crowned in Faeces. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :



01) Reigning From a Throne of Cold Porcelain

02) Shiteater

03) Anointed in Urine, Crowned in Faeces

04) Colostomized

05) Drowned in the Tub

06) Dispose of Your Heroes

07) Uncontrolled Projectile Defecation

08) Perverted Deformity

09) Left Hand Cack (Cacatus Intermissio)

10) Spine Snapper

11) Repulsive Stigmata

12) Digestive Trauma

13) Rotgut

14) Eat Shit and Die

15) Autassassinophilia

16) Wicked Tyrant of Repugnant Feculence

17) Long Live the New Flush