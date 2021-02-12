NEKKROFUKK (Black/Doom, Pologne) sortira son nouveau disque Mysterious Rituals in the Abyss of Sabbath & Eternal Celebration of the Blakk Goat le 30 mars sur Putrid Cult. Deux extraits sont disponibles sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. The Great Beast Speaks [1:44]
2. Summoning of Azrael [5:44]
3. Kkursed Gathering on Sabbath [7:10]
4. Devil's Blood Injekktion [6:20]
5. Spiewajac Psalmy Smierci [6:01]
6. Vlci Zena [5:46]
OMINOUS SCRIPTURES (Brutal Death, Biélorussie) a dévoilé la pochette de la réédition de son premier long-format Incarnation of the Unheavenly (2015) à paraître le 30 mars sur Lethal Scissor Records. Tracklist :
Incarnation Of The Unheavenly
Devouring The Moans
Amongst The Inverted Icons
Decapitate The Praying One
The Corpses Of Archangels in Bonfire
Darkness
The Fire Is The Last Who ll Read The Bible
Centuries Of Awe
From the Mouth of Infinity of Torments
Light Devouring Blackness
COUNTESS (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) vient de sortir son nouvel album Banners of Blood. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Sword of the Milennia
2. Below the Sky
3. Wall of the North
4. Ledovoye Poboishche
5. Night of the Fallen
6. Banners of Blood
7. Pagan Man
8. Fall of the Achaemenid Empire
9. Slachting der Saksen
10. Last Man of Honour
11. Toortsen Uit Het Verleden
12. Sword Symphony
SULPHUROUS (Death Metal, Danemark) sortira le 5 mars prochain un nouveau EP deux titres dont voici ci-dessous un premier extrait. Intitulé "Encircling Darkness", il sera disponible via Me Saco Un Ojo Records. Le groupe a également annoncé que son nouvel album devrait sortir l'été prochain sur Dark Descent Records et Me Saco Un Ojo Records toujours.
01. Encircling Darkness
02. Unfathomable Display Of Rotting Creation
