Pestis Cultus
 Pestis Cultus - Pestis Cultus (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Deeds Of Flesh
 Deeds Of Flesh - Nucleus (C)
Par La_girondelle		   
Vrenth
 Vrenth - Baptism Death (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Tempestarii
 Tempestarii - Chaos at Feast (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Warning
 Warning - Watching From A D... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Invincible Force
 Invincible Force - Decompos... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Whispers
 Whispers - Narok Bon Din (EP) (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Noxis
 Noxis - Expanse Of Hellish ... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Blacklisted
 Blacklisted - Heavier Than ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Ad Nauseam
 Ad Nauseam - Imperative Imp... (C)
Par lkea		   
Vanguard
 Vanguard - Rage Of Delivera... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Exaugurate
 Exaugurate - Chasm Of Raptu... (C)
Par Dysthymie		   
Antigone's Fate
 Antigone's Fate - Fragmente (C)
Par Dark Nico		   

News
Enforced - Necronomicon - Furia - Nekkrofukk - Decline of the I - Maudiir - Post Pulse - Ominous Scriptures - Countess - Sulphurous
ENFORCED (Thrash / Crossover, Etats-Unis) vient de dévoiler un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Kill Grid qui sortira le 12 mars via Century Media. "Curtain Fire" s'écoute ci-dessous :

NECRONOMICON (Thrash, Allemagne) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album The Final Chapter qui sortira le 26 mars via El Puerto Records. "Wall Of Pain" se découvre ici :

FURIA (Free Black Metal, Pologne) revient enfin ! Le nouvel album, "w Śnialni", sortira ce mois-ci via Pagan Records. Un teaser se découvre sur Youtube :

NEKKROFUKK (Black/Doom, Pologne) sortira son nouveau disque Mysterious Rituals in the Abyss of Sabbath & Eternal Celebration of the Blakk Goat le 30 mars sur Putrid Cult. Deux extraits sont disponibles sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. The Great Beast Speaks [1:44]
2. Summoning of Azrael [5:44]
3. Kkursed Gathering on Sabbath [7:10]
4. Devil's Blood Injekktion [6:20]
5. Spiewajac Psalmy Smierci [6:01]
6. Vlci Zena [5:46]		 Les news du

DECLINE OF THE I (Post-Black Metal, France) sortira son nouvel opus Johannes le 26 mars chez Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. A Selfish Star
2. The Veil of Splendid Lies
3. Act of Faith
4. Tethering the Transient
5. Diev Vide

MAUDIIR (Black/Thrash, Québec) a mis en ligne le titre "Spirit of Sulfur" tiré de son nouvel EP La Part du Diable prévu le 19 février. Tracklist :

1. Fracture (4:50)
2. The Slumber (4:57)
3. The Fortunate Few (4:54)
4. Spirit of Sulfur (4:34)
5. The Crowning Hour (5:07)

Durée totale : 24:24

POST PULSE (Death Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé un nouveau morceau intitulé "Fresh Start".

OMINOUS SCRIPTURES (Brutal Death, Biélorussie) a dévoilé la pochette de la réédition de son premier long-format Incarnation of the Unheavenly (2015) à paraître le 30 mars sur Lethal Scissor Records. Tracklist :

Incarnation Of The Unheavenly
Devouring The Moans
Amongst The Inverted Icons
Decapitate The Praying One
The Corpses Of Archangels in Bonfire
Darkness
The Fire Is The Last Who ll Read The Bible
Centuries Of Awe
From the Mouth of Infinity of Torments
COUNTESS (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) vient de sortir son nouvel album Banners of Blood. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Sword of the Milennia
2. Below the Sky
3. Wall of the North
4. Ledovoye Poboishche
5. Night of the Fallen
6. Banners of Blood
7. Pagan Man
8. Fall of the Achaemenid Empire
9. Slachting der Saksen
10. Last Man of Honour
11. Toortsen Uit Het Verleden
12. Sword Symphony

SULPHUROUS (Death Metal, Danemark) sortira le 5 mars prochain un nouveau EP deux titres dont voici ci-dessous un premier extrait. Intitulé "Encircling Darkness", il sera disponible via Me Saco Un Ojo Records. Le groupe a également annoncé que son nouvel album devrait sortir l'été prochain sur Dark Descent Records et Me Saco Un Ojo Records toujours.

01. Encircling Darkness
02. Unfathomable Display Of Rotting Creation

12 Février 2021
12 Février 2021

