(Lien direct) OMINOUS SCRIPTURES (Brutal Death, Biélorussie) a dévoilé la pochette de la réédition de son premier long-format Incarnation of the Unheavenly (2015) à paraître le 30 mars sur Lethal Scissor Records. Tracklist :



Incarnation Of The Unheavenly

Devouring The Moans

Amongst The Inverted Icons

Decapitate The Praying One

The Corpses Of Archangels in Bonfire

Darkness

The Fire Is The Last Who ll Read The Bible

Centuries Of Awe

From the Mouth of Infinity of Torments

Light Devouring Blackness