(Lien direct) SULPHUROUS (Death Metal, Danemark) sortira le 5 mars prochain un nouveau EP deux titres dont voici ci-dessous un premier extrait. Intitulé "Encircling Darkness", il sera disponible via Me Saco Un Ojo Records. Le groupe a également annoncé que son nouvel album devrait sortir l'été prochain sur Dark Descent Records et Me Saco Un Ojo Records toujours.



01. Encircling Darkness

02. Unfathomable Display Of Rotting Creation



<a href="https://mesacounojo.bandcamp.com/album/encircling-darkness">Encircling Darkness by Sulphurous</a>