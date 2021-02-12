chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Deeds Of Flesh
 Deeds Of Flesh - Nucleus (C)
Par La_girondelle		   
Vrenth
 Vrenth - Baptism Death (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Tempestarii
 Tempestarii - Chaos at Feast (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Warning
 Warning - Watching From A D... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Invincible Force
 Invincible Force - Decompos... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Whispers
 Whispers - Narok Bon Din (EP) (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Noxis
 Noxis - Expanse Of Hellish ... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Blacklisted
 Blacklisted - Heavier Than ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Ad Nauseam
 Ad Nauseam - Imperative Imp... (C)
Par lkea		   
Vanguard
 Vanguard - Rage Of Delivera... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Exaugurate
 Exaugurate - Chasm Of Raptu... (C)
Par Dysthymie		   
Antigone's Fate
 Antigone's Fate - Fragmente (C)
Par Dark Nico		   

Les news du 12 Février 2021

News
Les news du 12 Février 2021 Sulphurous
»
(Lien direct)
SULPHUROUS (Death Metal, Danemark) sortira le 5 mars prochain un nouveau EP deux titres dont voici ci-dessous un premier extrait. Intitulé "Encircling Darkness", il sera disponible via Me Saco Un Ojo Records. Le groupe a également annoncé que son nouvel album devrait sortir l'été prochain sur Dark Descent Records et Me Saco Un Ojo Records toujours.

01. Encircling Darkness
02. Unfathomable Display Of Rotting Creation

 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB
12 Février 2021

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Sulphurous
 Sulphurous
Death Metal - 2008 - Danemark		   
Obskuritatem
Hronika Iz Mraka
Lire la chronique
Pestis Cultus
Pestis Cultus
Lire la chronique
Pain of Salvation
Remedy Lane
Lire la chronique
Dead / Undergang
Dead / Undergang (Split 7")
Lire la chronique
Invincible Force
Decomposed Sacramentum
Lire la chronique
Vrenth
Baptism Death
Lire la chronique
Deeds Of Flesh
Nucleus
Lire la chronique
Whispers
Narok Bon Din (EP)
Lire la chronique
Noxis
Expanse Of Hellish Black Mi...
Lire la chronique
Blacklisted
Heavier Than Heaven, Loneli...
Lire la chronique
Dream Theater
Octavarium
Lire la chronique
Ad Nauseam
Imperative Imperceptible Im...
Lire la chronique
Transatlantic
The Absolute Universe
Lire la chronique
Therion
Leviathan
Lire la chronique
Vanguard
Rage Of Deliverance (EP)
Lire la chronique
Revulsion
Revulsion
Lire la chronique
Depravity
Grand Malevolence
Lire la chronique
Exaugurate
Chasm Of Rapturous Delirium...
Lire la chronique
Antigone's Fate
Fragmente
Lire la chronique
Fer de Lance
Colossus (EP)
Lire la chronique
The Neal Morse Band
The Grand Experiment
Lire la chronique
Deliquesce
Engineered Frailty (EP)
Lire la chronique
Bacchus
Bacchus (EP)
Lire la chronique
The Body
I've Seen All I Need To See
Lire la chronique
Coffin Rot
A Monument To The Dead
Lire la chronique
Devotion
The Harrowing
Lire la chronique
Warning
Watching From A Distance
Lire la chronique
Pearl Jam
Merkin Ball (EP)
Lire la chronique
Dream Theater
Train Of Thought
Lire la chronique
Warning
The Strength to Dream
Lire la chronique