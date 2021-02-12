Les news du 12 Février 2021
News
Les news du 12 Février 2021 Sulphurous
|»
|SULPHUROUS (Death Metal, Danemark) sortira le 5 mars prochain un nouveau EP deux titres dont voici ci-dessous un premier extrait. Intitulé "Encircling Darkness", il sera disponible via Me Saco Un Ojo Records. Le groupe a également annoncé que son nouvel album devrait sortir l'été prochain sur Dark Descent Records et Me Saco Un Ojo Records toujours.
01. Encircling Darkness
02. Unfathomable Display Of Rotting Creation
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par La_girondelle
Par AxGxB
Par Dantefever
Par Vartruk
Par AxGxB
Par xworthlessx
Par Keyser
Par AxGxB
Par lkea
Par Keyser
Par Dysthymie
Par Dark Nico